CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations

It could be a while before industry walks away from fossil fuels. In the meantime, more companies are taking emissions reductions seriously.

Jan 9, 2023
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.

Customers are already joining a waitlist for seedlings still in the nursery.

Neoplants founder and CEO Lionel Mora is a passionate former Google employee who sings a bit of a different tune than other founders at the electronics convention, with its technology-can-solve-anything vibe. He says before people turn to engineering solutions, they need to address consumption. But, "when it comes to innovation, we believe that biology is the way to go because it’s sustainable by design,” he said.

As countries grapple with how to limit global warming and protect natural resources and biodiversity, more companies are growing their own commitments to building sustainable supply chains and slowing emissions. For others, like Neoplants, addressing environmental issues is their whole reason for being.

Companies and start-ups at CES touched on a broad range of those efforts. Austin-based Pivet showcased biodegradable phone cases. Electric watercraft company Candela unveiled a 28-foot electric speedboat. Ukrainian start-up Melt Water Club presented its water purification method that uses freezing.

The Candela electric hydrofoiling speedboat is shown at Candela booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.The Candela's C-Pod is the first electric pod motor designed for high-speed boats.The Candela electric hydrofoiling speedboat is shown at Candela booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.The Candela's C-Pod is the first electric pod motor designed for high-speed boats.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Department of Energy even had a booth — a first, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who spoke with The Associated Press ahead of her keynote on Friday.

Granholm said she is excited about a range of technologies at CES and beyond, from John Deere's newest electronic farm equipment, to battery storage using alternative materials such as sodium salt, both of which she said the Department of Energy has helped fund.

Granholm also spoke about expanding the use of clean energy, including some forms of hydrogen, fusion and geothermal energy, highlighting the latter as an opportunity for the oil and gas industry.

"If they’ve used fracking to be able to get to oil and gas, they could be using that same technology to be able to extract the heat beneath our feet,” she said.

It could be a while before the oil and gas industry walks away from extracting fossil fuels. In the meantime, more companies are taking emissions reductions seriously. And the first step to reducing emissions is having a full understanding of them, said GreenSwapp founder Ajay Varadharajan. The Dutch company intends to help online grocers and food delivery services understand their carbon footprint, including those in their supply chain or “Scope 3” — often the toughest to track.

Varadharajan wrote an algorithm that pulls information about various edible products from published research papers, which allows him to assign a carbon footprint to every food’s barcode. The algorithm then fine tunes that number with information about a product’s farming techniques and packaging.

Using GreenSwapp's app, CES attendees could scan the barcode of various milk containers on display to instantly compare their carbon footprint. The company claims this works on any food item with a barcode.

The information is helpful for conscious consumers, but Varadharajan says the real impact happens when food companies use it to track their emissions.

Some companies may want to share the information with customers. But he expects many to use it internally, preparing for possible regulations, he explained. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to soon require publicly traded U.S. companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. The largest ones may need to disclose Scope 3 emissions related to their supply chain. Once finalized, the U.S. would join a growing number of countries including the U.K. and Japan that require large companies to disclose this information. The European Union is finalizing reporting standards.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company didn't have a booth this year, but it did demo new tires on vehicles plastered in blue and yellow that rolled around Las Vegas.

The company currently has the largest market share for replacement consumer tires in the U.S. It says its new demo tire contains 90% sustainable materials, and has improved rolling efficiency, which helps people save energy, even when the tires are on electric vehicles.

Goodyear didn’t specify how much carbon is reduced in the new tire manufacturing process, or how much energy is saved through rolling efficiency.

“It's very dependent on the type of vehicle and the type of tire being used,” said CEO Rich Kramer.

But the company’s line of ingredients appear to move in the right direction. Tires use many materials and this new one transitions away from petroleum products to surplus soybean oil to maintain pliability. It uses silica from rice husk waste residue for grip and fuel efficiency. The list goes on, and Kramer says the tire is an important step toward the company goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050.

But sourcing these materials in large quantities is an issue, he said.

“Can you get them at scale to be able to increase production? And then how do you change the manufacturing process for that? That’s a challenge, but a challenge we welcome," he said.

There’s still some room for improvement in the sourcing of Goodyear's rubber, said Sean Nyquist of Forest Stewardship Council, which works to certify sustainable rubber.

“In the last 20 years, there’s been significant deforestation as a result of natural rubber,” he said, as demand grew for rubber from trees instead of synthetic versions made in a lab.

Goodyear’s rubber sourcing follows the guidelines of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber. Nyquist says this is an important step, but third-party certification would add even more validity to sustainability claims.

Several tire companies are on a similar path, he said. The tires Pirelli makes for the plug-in version of the BMW X5 have obtained FSC certification, which guarantees rubber was sourced ethically, including forest management and labor practices.

There may not be a simple path to reducing emissions and building sustainable supply chains. But one place U.S. companies may now get more help is the record federal funding available to decarbonize buildings and transportation through the Inflation Reduction Act. Granholm says she believes the incentives to reduce energy use and scale clean technology are powerful.

“There’s policy innovation and there’s technology innovation, she said. “We’re all scanning to see what has the best impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and getting to our ultimate goal of saving the planet.”

___

Latest in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
I Stock 1044976052
Amazon, Salesforce Cut Jobs in Latest Tech Worker Purge
January 5, 2023
Princeton Tec’s industrial-grade VIZZ series headlamps provide powerful, lasting, reliable, hands-free illumination.
Industrial-Grade VIZZ Headlamps Maximize Safety, Reliability
January 4, 2023
Access Series Dsp23
Ultra-Slim Enclosure Air Conditioners Ideal for Door-Mount Applications
January 3, 2023
Related Stories
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Technology
Detecting Cyber Risks Before They Lead to Downtime
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Technology
Protecting Your OT Network Without Disrupting Operations
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong gets out of a car upon his arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.
Technology
Despite Legal Troubles, Samsung Names Lee as Chair
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
Princeton Tec’s industrial-grade VIZZ series headlamps provide powerful, lasting, reliable, hands-free illumination.
Technology
Industrial-Grade VIZZ Headlamps Maximize Safety, Reliability
The series offers brightness and longevity with dimmability.
January 4, 2023
Access Series Dsp23
Technology
Ultra-Slim Enclosure Air Conditioners Ideal for Door-Mount Applications
The Access Series AC units feature a slim 5-inch profile depth.
January 3, 2023
A Tesla charges at a station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022.
Technology
Tesla Sold Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year
It was just shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target.
January 2, 2023
The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying.
Aerospace
Unannounced Rocket Launch Causes UFO Scare
The military didn't notify the general public of the launch because it involved sensitive military security issues.
December 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Key Trends to Remember for 2023
Rising interest rates, a shortage of skilled labor and unresolved supply chain issues will impact everyone, but none more than the underprepared.
December 29, 2022
Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Lightning II received $75 million in additional funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill.
Aerospace
F135 Engine Core Upgrade Gets Another $75M from Omnibus Bill
An upgrade is overdue and will cost billions less than a new engine.
December 28, 2022
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup.
Technology
New May Mobility Exec Wants to Scale Up Driverless Vehicles
The company is testing self-driving vehicles in several locations around the world.
December 28, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Industry 4.0
Manufacturing's Mixed Technology Opens Doors for Cybercrime
Six must-haves for building network resilience.
December 23, 2022
Airscan
Technology
AIRScan Performs Complete Survey of Systems
It has the ability to be conducted for any compressor type.
December 22, 2022
Enm
Technology
Alternator Powered LCD Hour Meter with Two Maintenance Reminders
The meter is 100% sealed and protected from shock and vibration.
December 22, 2022
Regulator
Automotive
Pressure-Reducing Regulator Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Performance
It's specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
December 22, 2022
Scotchman Gaa 600 Cnc
Technology
GAA-600-90 CNC Automatic Upcut Circular Cold Saw Delivers Cutting Speed of 3,000 RPM
The large capacity upcut automatic saw features a 600mm diameter carbide blade.
December 21, 2022
Ep28tn
Video
Security Breach: The Little Things that Continue to Be Cyber Killers
It all starts with basic, access-limiting strategies that must evolve as hackers get more sophisticated.
December 21, 2022
Smooth Body Gear Motor Web Rgb
Technology
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS to Display Durable, Cost-Effective Solutions
The provide precision, high starting torques and soft starts.
December 16, 2022