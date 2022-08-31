Fanuc to Debut Full Machining Simulation at IMTS 2022

NC Reflection Studio uses machine models from the machine tool builder or select CAM systems with a virtualized FANUC CNC creating a digital twin to provide powerful G-code and cutting simulation, in addition to backplotting, program editing as well as full-featured job setup.

FANUC America (Booth #338919) has introduced the next step in end-to-end digitalization tools for machine shops with the new NC Reflection Studio. The advanced software allows for complex program creation, troubleshooting and editing while simulating the cutting process.

NC Reflection Studio uses machine models from the machine tool builder or select CAM systems with a virtualized FANUC CNC creating a digital twin to provide powerful G-code and cutting simulation, in addition to backplotting, program editing as well as full-featured job setup.

The unique aspect provides simulation accuracy by using the real CNC parameters, machine layout and kinematics. Additionally, users can easily upload or download part programs to the CNC over an Ethernet connection for seamless program management.

The company will provide demonstrations of NC Reflection Studio at IMTS 2022 in the company’s Digital Twin area. Visitors will be able to see part production displaying a virtualized 5-axis machine tool cutting using the machine’s real-world behavior and kinematics.

NC Reflection Studio allows robust part program editing and job setup of tooling, fixtures, offset and part blanks. Importing posted programs from CAM and testing using the machine models and CNC setup enables the ability to see how the machine will process the program in the real world.

Traditional G-code simulation, while fast, lacks data about the setup of the real machine. Adding online simulation unlocks the ability to test programs utilizing the actual machine parameter settings. With this flexibility of editing programs between the backplot, cutting and online simulation environments, users can quickly test programs while editing as well as verify detailed programs before releasing them to production.

For more information, visit https://www.fanucamerica.com/.