New Electronic Digital Comparators on Display at IMTS 2022

Using technology from a touch screen, digital comparators get better environmental protection while being able to be used while wearing gloves.

Mahr Inc. (Booth #135810), a provider of dimensional metrology solutions, today introduced a new generation of electronic digital comparators that will be displayed at IMTS 2022 to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 12 to 17.

The Providence, RI-based company introduced the Millimess 2000 W(i) and 2001 W(i), which combine practical and reliable operation with precision. Using a unique inductive measuring system, measurements are more precise with added probe linearization—whether it’s a static or dynamic measurement task.

The principle of inductive length measuring probes allow for extreme sensitivity of the measuring system thus providing resolution of 0.1um/5u”. Colored LED signals visually indicate an additional clear measured value classification (good, reject, rework or warning limit) according to stored tolerance and warning limit values.

With practical touch control panels, the new digital comparators offer maximum measuring reliability even in harsh workshop environments. A light tap on the touchscreen is sufficient to safely operate the digital comparators with most commercially available gloves. This eliminates the possibility of measurement errors by accidental adjustment or deformation of the comparator. The full-surface glass display also offers protection against liquids and dirt, which cannot penetrate the sealed housing.

The new bidirectional data connection system allows measurement data to be transmitted via integrated wireless or a data cable.

In addition, Mahr digital indicators can be programmed and controlled remotely with the free MarCom Professional software. This offers a unique, convenient, and fast input of measurement parameters. With the integrated rechargeable battery, the digital comparators can be used completely autonomously for up to one month.

