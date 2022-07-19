168 to Debut Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022

168 Manufacturing
168 Manufacturing (Booth #431238), a developer of CNC machine shop automation technologies, will debut its FullShop Automated Coolant Management System at IMTS 2022. FullShop systems, which include the flagship FS120 and new FS40 series, monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low. Features include:
- Easy installation.
- A centralized pumping station.
- Controller
- Distribution manifolds
- A level sensor that drops into the machine tool sump.
- Compatibility with a coolant health app that enables users to collect, visualize and track coolant parameters from a smartphone, tablet or desktop.
- Real-time visual notifications and trends.
Booth 431238 is located on the third floor of the west building.
For more information, visit https://168mfg.com/.