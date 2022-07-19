168 to Debut Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022

Monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps before the coolant runs low.

Jul 19th, 2022
IEN Staff
The FullShop Automated Coolant Management System from 168 Manufacturing monitors and replenishes CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low.
The FullShop Automated Coolant Management System from 168 Manufacturing monitors and replenishes CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low.
168 Manufacturing

168 Manufacturing (Booth #431238), a developer of CNC machine shop automation technologies, will debut its FullShop Automated Coolant Management System at IMTS 2022. FullShop systems, which include the flagship FS120 and new FS40 series, monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low. Features include:
  • Easy installation.
  • A centralized pumping station.
  • Controller
  • Distribution manifolds
  • A level sensor that drops into the machine tool sump.
  • Compatibility with a coolant health app that enables users to collect, visualize and track coolant parameters from a smartphone, tablet or desktop.
  • Real-time visual notifications and trends.
Booth 431238 is located on the third floor of the west building.
For more information, visit https://168mfg.com/.
More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
I Stock 1310750664
IMTS to Display Manufacturing Tech Classroom of the Future
Students and educators of all levels can explore the latest Industry 4.0 digital technologies driving manufacturing today.
Jul 19th, 2022
Amada
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
Femtosecond laser-integrated module designed for processing versatility.
Jul 19th, 2022
Bison
Versatile and Easy-to Commission Variable Frequency Drive
Adjustable operating speed, flexible mounting options and capability to control most types of motors.
Jul 19th, 2022
Ep16tn
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Silos
How learning from attacks like Stuxnet can reinforce cybersecurity diligence on both the OT and IT fronts.
Jul 18th, 2022
Research engineer Teven Le Scao, who helped create the new artificial intelligence language model called BLOOM, poses for a photo, Monday, July 11, 2022, in New York.
As AI Language Skills Grow, So Do Concerns
"It looks very coherent. But it’s often wrong.”
Jul 18th, 2022
Circor
Houttuin 249.TT Twin Screw Pump
New pump increases speed and flexibility in unloading and transfer applications for fluids.
Jul 15th, 2022
Lora Gateway Both Perspective 01
New Additions to the Arduino Pro Ecosystem
Two new additions to the Arduino Pro ecosystem promise to connect LoRa® devices better than ever.
Jul 15th, 2022
Sager Logo
Sager Electronics Expands Sanyo Denki Product Offering
It includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems along with renewable energy inverters.
Jul 15th, 2022
Printronix Industrial Laser Printers Lp654 C Lp844 C 4x6 01
Industrial Grade Color Laser Printers
In addition to standard paper both printers will work on a variety of specialty media.
Jul 14th, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen correcting artillery fire by drone at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes.
In Ukraine War, a Race to Acquire Smarter, Deadlier Drones
The ever more complex electromagnetic cat-and-mouse game makes Ukraine the world's latest crucible of military technology innovation.
Jul 14th, 2022
Online Safety And Security
The Four Security Challenges Manufacturing Has to Overcome
As OT attacks continue to rise, the wait-and-see approach is not an option.
Jul 13th, 2022