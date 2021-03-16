China State TV Criticizes Kohler, BMW for Facial Recognition Use

The fixtures company and automaker admitted to using the technology, but in compliance with new laws.

Mar 16th, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask walks by Kohler shop inside a mall selling bathroom fixtures in Beijing.
A woman wearing a face mask walks by Kohler shop inside a mall selling bathroom fixtures in Beijing.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for the use of facial recognition technology on visitors to their outlets in possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year. The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark World Consumer Rights Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.

Facial recognition is used by China's government as part of a surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras. Some Chinese developers market the technology abroad, prompting complaints they might be helping oppressive governments.

Kohler Co., BMW AG and Italian fashion brand MaxMara are among companies that use facial recognition on visitors, CCTV said. It said they failed to obtain permission from individuals that is required under legal changes that took effect January 1.

On Tuesday, Kohler said it would stop using the technology. The company said facial recognition was used only to record how many customers visited shops and information about them wasn't saved. "We sincerely apologize to customers!" Kohler said on its social media account.

BMW said dealers cited by CCTV are Chinese-owned and not controlled by the German automaker. "To the extent permitted by the relevant laws and regulations, we've been constantly advising the authorized dealers and partners to strictly follow the legal requirements in their independent business operation," the company said in a statement.

Faces are "sensitive personal information" under the law, CCTV said. It said the growing use of facial recognition as a substitute for a password by companies means a leak would "seriously threaten" privacy and security. MaxMara uses the system to measure customer flow in stores and doesn't capture personal information, said a woman who answered the phone at the company's China headquarters in Beijing. She said data is erased every night.

"We will not collect anyone's facial information," said the woman, who would not give her name. Some public places in China, such as airports, have signs that tell visitors they are being recorded.

In 2019, a law professor sued a zoo in the eastern city of Hangzhou for requiring visitors to record their faces. News reports said the zoo responded by giving visitors the option of leaving their fingerprints instead.


More in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 16th, 2021
Kenneth C. Kelly in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Nov. 2020.
Electronics Engineer, Antenna Designer Ken Kelly Dies at 92
Kelly's designs aided the race to the moon, helped NASA communicate with Mars rovers, and made satellite TV possible.
Mar 15th, 2021
Dangerous Hooded Hacker Breaks Into Government Data Servers And Infects Their System With A Virus His Hideout Place Has Dark Atmosphere, Multiple Displays, Cables Everywhere 817486228 2313x1301 (1)
Swiss Police Raid Security Camera Hacker
The hacker cited an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of mass surveillance.
Mar 15th, 2021
Security camera at a motel in Kent, Wash., March 4, 2020.
Security Camera Hack Exposes Hospitals, Workplaces, Schools
Hackers said they sought to call attention to the dangers of mass surveillance.
Mar 11th, 2021
I Stock 864574016
Company Breaks Own Record for World’s Smallest Image Sensor
OmniVision says its new medical sensor is just more than half a millimeter wide.
Mar 10th, 2021
Hands Holding Green Globe With Grassy Background 453897319 1987x1512 1 6048d8f724bf3
Bezos to Spend $10B on Climate Change
His funding will be applied at a pace of more than $1 billion per year.
Mar 10th, 2021
I Stock 1213407545
3 Medical Innovations Fueled by COVID-19
They should long outlast the pandemic.
Mar 9th, 2021
Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016.
Microsoft Server Hack Has Victims Hustling to Stop Intruders
The White House has called the hack an “active threat.”
Mar 9th, 2021
Phonetn
Military-Grade, CAT-Licensed Phone First to Be Antimicrobial
The technology inhibits the growth of microbes on the phone’s surface for the lifetime of the unit.
Mar 8th, 2021
A 100-foot gash, created by a broken cable and metal platform, in the radio telescope's reflector dish in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Aug. 11, 2020.
Officials Seek Answers in Telescope Collapse
It could cost up to $50 million just to clean up debris at the site.
Mar 8th, 2021
1434661159988
BAE Starts Production on U.S. Air Force F-15 Electronics
The electronic warfare and countermeasures system helps pilots monitor, jam and deceive threats in contested airspace.
Mar 4th, 2021
Researchers from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) developed and manufactured a unique 3D printer named the 'Prism'.
Prism 3D Printer Makes Titanium Structures
It also doubles wire feed rates (it prints faster).
Mar 4th, 2021