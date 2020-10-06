Nvidia to Build UK's Most Powerful Supercomputer

Cambridge-1 will help researchers work on medical problems including COVID-19.

Oct 6th, 2020
Associated Press
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech about AI and gaming
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech about AI and gaming
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Graphics chip maker Nvidia said Monday it plans to build Britain's fastest supercomputer that healthcare researchers can use to work on medical problems including COVID-19.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, said it will spend 40 million pounds ($52 million) on the supercomputer, dubbed Cambridge-1, which will consist of 80 Nvidia systems and is expected to be online by the end of the year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Cambridge-1 will be available to healthcare researchers using artificial intelligence to working on urgent medical challenges.

“Tackling the world’s most pressing challenges in healthcare requires massively powerful computing resources to harness the capabilities of AI,” Huang said.

Cambridge-1 would be ranked the world’s 29th most powerful supercomputer and the most powerful in the U.K., the company said.

Pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are among the groups that have already signed up to use the supercomputer.

The announcement comes after the company said last month it agreed to buy U.K.-based chip designer Arm Holdings for up to $40 billion, and would set up an artificial intelligence research center in Cambridge, England, where Arm is headquartered.

More in Technology
Microsoft President Brad Smith, left, speaks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a ceremony in the Acropolis Museum, Athens, Oct. 5, 2020.
Microsoft Plans $1B Data Center Venture
The tech giant proposed building build three data center sites in greater Athens.
Oct 5th, 2020
In this July 30, 2020 file photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the laboratory at Imperial College in London. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa and India on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, asked the World Trade Organization to waive some provisions in the international agreements that regulate intellectual property rights, to speed up efforts to prevent, treat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic and make sure developing countries are not left behind.
WTO Asked to Ease IP Rules for COVID-19
Activists have warned that a COVID-19 vaccine could be hoarded by rich countries in a race to inoculate their populations first.
Oct 5th, 2020
The IM-SHORAD is designed to counter threats from Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and a multitude of other rotary and fixed wing aircraft.
General Dynamics Gets $1.2B Army Contract
The initial order calls for 28 Stryker vehicles for $230 million.
Oct 5th, 2020
HPE headquarters, San Jose, Calif.
Hewlett Packard to Build Next-Generation Supercomputer
The federal government will use the Crossroads supercomputer for its nuclear stewardship programs.
Oct 1st, 2020
Pixel phones displayed at Google in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019.
Google Unveils Latest Pixel, New TV Service
The products focus on two areas where Google has struggled to make significant inroads.
Oct 1st, 2020
The Riptide UUV-12 from BAE Systems.
BAE Unveils Riptide Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
The Riptide UUV-12 can be adapted to meet mission needs, including those that require larger and more power-hungry payloads.
Sep 29th, 2020
UV disinfection, which can be performed by robots like this, reduces hospital-acquired infections.
Ultraviolet Light Can Make Indoor Spaces Safer
If it's used the right way.
Sep 29th, 2020
Google sign, the Embarcadero, San Francisco, May 1, 2019.
Privacy Lawsuit Against Google Dismissed
New Mexico's top prosecutor vowed to continue the legal fight over child privacy rights.
Sep 29th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon is rolling out a new device for contactless transactions that will scan an individual’s palm. The Amazon One, which will initially launch in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, is being viewed as a way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store easier.
Amazon Pushes New Palm Recognition Tech
The company has ambitions to use the technology in offices and stadiums.
Sep 29th, 2020
Walmarttn
Walmart Is Using Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Test Kits
DroneUp’s quadcopters will drop off the kits at the patient's home.
Sep 28th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home in Vancouver.
Huawei CFO Case Back in Court
The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.
Sep 28th, 2020
The icon for TikTok.
Judge Postpones Trump TikTok Ban
Lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on its First Amendment rights.
Sep 28th, 2020