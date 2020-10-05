ABB Acquires Codian Robotics

Codian Robotics’ portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows robots to safely touch and handle food products.

Oct 5th, 2020
ABB
Codian Delta Robot Portfolio

ABB has acquired Codian Robotics B.V., a leading provider of delta robots, which are used primarily for high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics’ offering includes a hygienic design line for hygiene-sensitive industries including food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. ABB sees the deal as a way to accelerate its place in the growing field of delta robots.

Codian Robotics is located in Ede, Netherlands and employs 20 people globally. The company will continue to serve its customers directly. The acquisition was signed and closed on October 1, 2020. Both parties agreed not to disclose any details regarding the purchase price.

“Our acquisition underscores our focus on breakthrough technology, helping our customers to fully realize the potential of automation and increase their flexibility in a rapidly changing business landscape,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation. 

“Over the years, we have developed an extensive product portfolio. ABB’s impressive global presence and industry expertise will help us make our portfolio available globally. I am looking forward to working together to write the next chapter of our success story,” said Freek Hartman, Founder of Codian Robotics.

While today the majority of robots in the food and beverage industry are not designed for touching food, Codian Robotics’ portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows safe, open food processing.

“There is a strong need for pick and place robots that ensure high hygienic standards, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our food and beverage, pharmaceutical and logistics customers are particularly interested in the potential of automation, enabling supply chains to continue to function, while protecting employee welfare,” added Atiya.

In the future, ABB will be able to provide its customers with a broader range of delta robots and integrated solutions from a single source, contributing to ABB’s machine-centric robotics strategy which integrates machine automation and robot control into a single platform.

