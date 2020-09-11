Vaccine Trial Stopped After Neurological Symptoms Detected

An independent committee is reviewing the study's safety data before deciding if and when the research can continue.

Sep 11th, 2020
Maria Cheng
This Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo shows a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. Late stage trials into a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca were paused after a woman who received the experimental shot developed severe neurological symptoms, a spokesman for the pharmaceutical said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
This Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo shows a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. Late stage trials into a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca were paused after a woman who received the experimental shot developed severe neurological symptoms, a spokesman for the pharmaceutical said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file

LONDON (AP) — A woman who received an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed severe neurological symptoms that prompted a pause in testing, a spokesman for drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday.

The study participant in late-stage testing reported symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, said company spokesman Matthew Kent.

“We don't know if it is (transverse myelitis)," Kent said. “More tests are being done now as part of the follow-up.”

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data." It did not provide any details other than to say a single participant had an “unexplained illness.” The vaccine was initially developed by Oxford University after the coronavirus pandemic began this year.

Kent said an independent committee was reviewing the study's safety data before deciding if and when the research could continue.

The study was previously stopped in July for several days after a participant who got the vaccine developed neurological symptoms; it turned out to be an undiagnosed case of multiple sclerosis that was unrelated to the vaccine.

Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa. Several other COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, said the U.N. health agency wasn't overly concerned by the pause in the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine trial, describing it as “a wake-up call” to the global community about the inevitable ups and downs of medical research.

Temporary holds of large medical studies aren’t unusual, and investigating any serious or unexpected reaction is a mandatory part of safety testing. AstraZeneca pointed out that it’s possible the problem could be a coincidence; illnesses of all sorts could arise in studies of thousands of people.

More in Technology
General Motors logo.
GM to Build Nikola's Hydrogen-Electric Pickup
The auto giant will acquire an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 1214496805
Samsung Wins $6.6B Verizon 5G Contract
The South Korean technology giant will develop infrastructure for Verizon's 5G network.
Sep 8th, 2020
Residents wearing mask to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus pass by a Chinese military propaganda display in Beijing.
Chinese Chipmaker Denies Military Ties as US Steps Up Feud
U.S. regulators are considering adding the company to a list of foreign buyers that need government permission to acquire technology.
Sep 8th, 2020
Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., receives an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., Binghamton, N.Y., July 27, 2020.
White House Faces Skepticism Over Vaccine Prospects
A letter instructing states to be ready to distribute a vaccine by November has been met not with exhilaration, but with suspicion.
Sep 4th, 2020
A train passes the construction site of the High Speed 2 rail line at Euston station in London, Feb. 11, 2020.
Construction Begins on Britain's High-Speed Rail Project
HS2 is breaking ground just as the country is questioning the over-budget and often-delayed project.
Sep 4th, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest
Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.
Sep 4th, 2020
Cleanerstn
Unilever to Remove Fossil Fuels from Cleaning Products
The change comes amid unprecedented demand for cleaning products.
Sep 4th, 2020
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash.
Study: Electronics Could Stop 40% of Big Truck Rear Crashes
When rear crashes did happen, the systems cut the speeds by more than half.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Employees exit the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2020.
Algorithm Question Complicates TikTok Sale
New export restrictions from the Chinese government appear to cover content-recommendation algorithms.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Laboratory technicians work at the mAbxience biopharmaceutical company on an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Garin, Argentina, Aug. 14, 2020.
Third Vaccine Reaches Final US Testing
AstraZeneca said its study will involve up to 30,000 adults from various racial, ethnic and geographic groups.
Sep 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1216351064
Apple, Google Build Virus-Tracing Tech Directly Into Phones
The software is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Flexible micro LEDs can be twisted (left) or folded (right).
Flexible Micro LEDs May Reshape Wearable Technology
The novel devices can be folded, twisted, cut and stuck to different surfaces.
Sep 1st, 2020