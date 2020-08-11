SoftBank's Profits Rise on Tech Investments

Analysts have constantly expressed doubts about some of the investments.

Aug 11th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, people walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. saw its April-June profit rise 12% as its investments added to its coffers, including sales of U.S. carrier T-Mobile shares.
In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, people walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. saw its April-June profit rise 12% as its investments added to its coffers, including sales of U.S. carrier T-Mobile shares.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp.'s said Tuesday that its profit rose 12% in April-June from a year earlier as its investments added to its coffers, including sales of its shares in U.S. carrier T-Mobile.

Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Tuesday a fiscal first quarter profit of 1.2 trillion yen ($11.5 billion), up from 1.1 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly sales inched down 2% to 1.45 trillion yen ($13.7 billion).

SoftBank, whose group includes the carrier that introduced the iPhone to Japan, said it has been shoring up its cash reserves.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the company already has raised in several months nearly all the 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) it had promised in March to attain within a year.

But he acknowledged worries about a second or third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company compared the crisis to the hard times of the Great Depression of the late 1920s and early 1930s.

SoftBank announced last month that it’s setting up a new subsidiary company to carry out coronavirus tests and will start giving them first to its employees and members of the SoftBank Hawks professional baseball team.

SoftBank got a lift from U.S. carrier Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile, a deal in the works for a few years that was finally completed in April. That means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group or earnings.

Other companies in the SoftBank fold include British “Internet of Things" company Arm and Brightstar Corp., a U.S. wireless service provider. The Pepper humanoid robot is also a SoftBank product.

SoftBank also benefited from its Vision Fund investments, as it sold parts of its global portfolio, and stock prices of its holdings recovered, it said.

Analysts have constantly expressed doubts about some of the investments. But even global office-space sharing company WeWork may be doing better than expected thanks to the expansion of remote working.

WeWork just opened in a new locale in Japan, in northern Sendai. It already operates in Tokyo, as well as Nagoya, Fukuoka and other urban areas in Japan.

SoftBank logged a loss in the fiscal year that ended in March. It did not give a projection for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2021.

Son said in an online news conference that the company was defying the naysayers, including analysts and reporters who had for years predicted that SoftBank might collapse.

“Defense is the best offense,” he said, showing photos of warring samurai.

He said the company has raised cash, its debts are decreasing and his longtime vision of a global digital shift was correct and being accentuated by the virus outbreak.

“Our investor value is rising,” he said.

More in Technology
Women wearing masks pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2020.
Technology, Innovation Walled Off in US-China Spat
China has long limited what foreign tech companies can do; now, the U.S. and others are implementing their own restrictions.
Aug 10th, 2020
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, some people wear masks while using the New York City subway system during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. New York&apos;s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of COVID-19 in buses and subways.
Apple Urged to Help Users Unlock Phones without Taking Off Masks
New York's mass transit agency sent a letter to Apple as riders continue to remove face coverings.
Aug 10th, 2020
Medical workers prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, July 15, 2020.
Russia's Race for Vaccine Raises Concerns
Scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush could backfire.
Aug 7th, 2020
Smokestacks at the Kingston Fossil Plant, Kingston, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2019.
TVA Rescinds Decision to Outsource Tech Jobs
The authority had planned to replace in-house staff with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers.
Aug 7th, 2020
Hacker I Stock 1170045922
Cybercrime Up Sharply During Pandemic
According to the UN, terrorists are "exploiting local grievances and poor governance to regroup and assert their control.”
Aug 7th, 2020
Blog Lanco Hero
Automating to Fill COVID Test Demand
What keeps me up at night now is the same as what kept me up before a global pandemic. Recent orders have proven just how flexible and resilient we must become.
Aug 7th, 2020
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
The Only Constant Is Change … So Evolve
Digital transformation in automation and packaging lines can simplify the re-purposing of assets to accommodate the only constant in business - change.
Aug 7th, 2020
Thumb
Report Says Garmin Paid Millions in Ransom After Hack
A recent report claims Garmin had to spend a lot of money to get is files back.
Aug 6th, 2020
Twitter office building in San Francisco, July 9, 2019.
Accused Twitter Hacker’s Bond Hearing Hacked
The interruptions forced a Florida judge to temporarily halt the online session.
Aug 6th, 2020
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, June 4, 2020.
Virginia First to Roll Out Apple, Google Pandemic App
But hopes for an app that can work seamlessly across state borders remain unrealized.
Aug 6th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets
The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.
Aug 5th, 2020