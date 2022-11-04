Detecting Cyber Risks Before They Lead to Downtime

Three foundational best practices can help ensure you detect and mitigate operational as well as cybersecurity risks before they lead to downtime.

Christina Hoefer
Nov 4, 2022
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)

Production lines are the crown jewels for manufacturers, the core systems for creating value and revenue. Downtime, especially unplanned, is anathema. According to Forbes, unplanned downtime costs industrial manufacturers as much as $50 billion a year, and shutdowns can eat up one percent to 10 percent of available production time.

Decades of industrial digitalization have improved efficiency, reduced errors and cut costs – but also introduced greater cyber risk that, if undetected, can add to unplanned downtime or worse, in the case of a malicious attack. Ransomware attacks make headlines, but the real threats to downtime are more mundane: Asset or network misconfigurations that are detected late, undesired process changes, resource usage spikes, new connectivity and other anomalies are far more likely to threaten productivity than outside cyberattacks. They are also well within the control of your operational technology (OT) engineering and IT team.

Three foundational best practices can help ensure you detect and mitigate operational as well as cybersecurity risks before they lead to downtime:

  • Maintaining an accurate inventory of all connected devices.
  • Network segmentation to prevent unwanted access and reduce the blast radius in case of cyber incidents.
  • Non-intrusive network monitoring to detect any threat before it affects uptime

Inventory all Connected Assets

Cybersecurity starts with maintaining an accurate inventory of all connected assets, including where they are and with what they’re communicating. For manufacturers, that means managing OT/industrial control system (ICS) devices as well as any IT and Internet of Things (IoT) devices connecting to the OT network.

Unfortunately, the discovery approaches that work for IT don’t always work for sensitive OT and IoT assets given safety rules, vendor interoperability issues, industrial process requirements and other considerations. Many OT and IoT assets cannot accommodate an agent, or specialized software component installed on the device to perform security-related actions and cannot be scanned by standard IT security tools.

Then there’s a larger issue: Whereas much of IT includes planned obsolescence, OT assets have long refresh cycles - up to 30 years. Until recently they weren’t connected, so they weren’t built with security or even integrity in mind.

Adding security (such as agents) later can be difficult. The “security as an afterthought” albatross has been hard to shake. Some leading security tool vendors are finally implementing “secure by design” principles to newer technology, but as Vedere Labs underscored with its OT:ICEFALL vulnerability disclosure, that is still the exception. To complicate matters, known issues in OT assets associated with “insecure by design” practices are not always assigned a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures number (CVE, or publicly disclosed security flaw), so they remain less visible and actionable than they should be.

Despite these challenges, OT and IoT can be inventoried using passive techniques to discover, classify and assess them for compliance with your risk policies. This includes agentless techniques, including non-intrusive network monitoring leveraging deep packet inspection (DPI) that understands hundreds of industrial protocols to identify assets, extract configuration details and detect anomalies in connectivity and behavior.

Network Segmentation

Digital transformation is underpinned by the convergence of OT and IT systems. Modern manufacturing wouldn’t be possible without flexible production methodologies that rely on hundreds of digital systems, sensors and interconnectivity between IT and OT networks. Connected programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that control valves, pumps and other equipment manage every process. The use of IoT devices to collect real-time data on production processes has exploded. This data flows into IT or even cloud services to enable better scheduling, forecasting and overall performance against metrics.

Convergence doesn’t mean IT and OT systems are collapsed into a single, flat network. Rather, information is shared to allow them to interoperate. The challenge is how to securely connect IT and OT assets and systems that need to communicate while preventing those that don’t from doing so. Oftentimes, unwanted communication links go unchecked, and vulnerabilities hide in plain sight, based on the assumption that OT and IT are separated when they are not. Such assumptions increase the chance that malware on one network may spread and impact other networks. In manufacturing especially, the answer is segmentation. 

While in IT the common approach is to patch, this may not be possible in production environments. Patching OT devices is notoriously difficult, due to their mission-critical nature. Systems need to be stopped and restarted to load patches, which means downtime, and some processes and equipment, such as a blast furnace, need to be shut down slowly for safety reasons, increasing the costs.

Instead of patching, vulnerable devices must often be dynamically segmented from other parts of the network until they can be remediated. Segmentation projects are notoriously complex, but they needn’t be. Today, you can leverage software that visually maps traffic flows and identifies what should and shouldn’t be communicating based on how assets are classified and how you want them to interact. With a traffic matrix, you can reverse engineer your segmentation policies based on simulations that illustrate the impact of various changes without causing disruption.

Non-Intrusive Network Monitoring

To avoid costly downtime, threats to operational continuity must be detected and investigated as early as possible. That can be accomplished by scanning connected devices for configuration changes and vulnerabilities. However, unlike traditional IT, OT assets cannot be continuously scanned in the same manner and many risks will remain unnoticed. Instead, a system designed for manufacturing environments must have the ability to passively monitor the network infrastructure to locate assets and detect behavior changes and anomalies. That requires understanding dozens of industrial protocols and continuously monitoring the communications and checking against a database of OT/ICS-specific Indicators of Compromise (IOCs, or evidence of a breach) and CVEs.

The bane of many monitoring systems is they produce a flood of information about potential harm, not all of it urgent. To be useful, critical alerts must be prioritized based on operational or cybersecurity risk so the right team can respond.

For example, OT engineers need to quickly spot undesired process values, incorrect measurements or when a critical device fails so they can resolve issues more quickly. Likewise, IT/Security teams need visibility into suspicious user behavior and unauthorized network connections – and, of course, they must be notified as soon as an actual cyberattack is detected.

Automate the Fundamentals to Minimize Downtime

With industrial environments increasingly dependent on digital systems for production, foundational cybersecurity is essential. OT/ICS and even IOT assets present challenges because typically they cannot be patched or scanned – and may even be insecure by design. These challenges can be surmounted by:

  • Holistically managing your asset inventory.
  • Segmenting networks to prevent unwanted access.
  • Monitoring the environment to detect threats as early as possible.
  • Prioritizing and, where possible, automating responses to avoid costly downtime.

All cybersecurity begins with knowing what’s on your network. Beyond that, manufacturers must know what cyber and operational risks exist across sites and be able to detect and prioritize response to threats before they lead to downtime. Each of these activities – including incident response – can largely be automated without risk to OT systems.

Given the cyber skills gap, explosion of specialized assets and evolving threat landscape, automating cybersecurity operations is not just desirable, but imperative.

Latest in Technology
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
October 7, 2022
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Protecting Your OT Network Without Disrupting Operations
November 4, 2022
Lifting Box Closeup
UR20 Cobot in a Palletizing Application
November 4, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
November 4, 2022
Related Stories
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Technology
Protecting Your OT Network Without Disrupting Operations
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong gets out of a car upon his arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.
Technology
Despite Legal Troubles, Samsung Names Lee as Chair
Best 001 Xlarge
Technology
Faster Changeover, Longer Tool Life Top Features at Tooling & Workholding Pavilion
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
Sponsored
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
More in Technology
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Digital transformation is accelerating and should be a goal for any manufacturer looking to achieve operational resilience. This new report tells you how industrial networks are evolving and provides tips to futureproof your networks.
October 7, 2022
Lifting Box Closeup
Technology
UR20 Cobot in a Palletizing Application
Improvements in UR cobot performance include overall motion control capabilities.
November 4, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Software
Top Cyber Threat Predictions for 2023
Safeguarding against cloud security threats means learning about them, and preparing for each type of attack.
November 4, 2022
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Labor
Overcoming Warehouse Labor Shortages with Human-Machine Collaboration
Humans and machines are juxtaposed as competitors - an error because instead of replacing a human workforce, machines should support them.
November 4, 2022
Dji 20221023 111258 125
Technology
ABB Robotic Item Picker With New AI Solution
The Robotic Item Picker is scheduled to be officially launched at end of November.
November 3, 2022
Pettibone Extendo 944 X
Technology
Pettibone Extendo 944X Telehandler
It is powered by a 74-horsepower Cummins QSF 3.8 Tier 4 Final diesel engine.
November 1, 2022
Jenny Elec 2 S Vert U10 B 120 V
Technology
Electric Two-Stage, Vertical-Tank Stationary Air Compressors
The two-stage models provide 175 psi and displace between 9.1 and 43.6 cfm.
November 1, 2022
Wild Spark
Technology
Athletic-Inspired Reflective Workwear
Workwear that is stylish and comfortable enough to wear off the clock.
October 31, 2022
R Aflect50
Technology
Hi-Vis Garments Engineered to Withstand the Rigors of Industrial Laundries
Designed for safety and is engineered to withstand at least 50 industrial wash cycles.
October 31, 2022
Low Res Attack Gif gif
Safety
Laser Attack Blinds Autonomous Vehicles
It's deleting pedestrians and confusing cars.
October 31, 2022
Ep22tn New
Video
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong gets out of a car upon his arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Samsung Electronics has officially appointed third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong as executive chairman, two months after he secured a pardon of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.
Technology
Despite Legal Troubles, Samsung Names Lee as Chair
Lee was convicted in 2017 of bribing a former president, and still faces a separate trial over stock price manipulation and auditing violations.
October 28, 2022
25 Oct22 Automotive Ldo Pr Img
Technology
300mA Automotive-Grade LDO Regulators
The devices are designed for automotive applications.
October 26, 2022
In this photo taken from video released by Shanghai Media Group, a medical worker hands over aerosolised COVID vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. in Shanghai on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering the inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
Technology
China Rolling Out Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Scientists hope that such “needle-free” vaccines will make vaccination more accessible.
October 26, 2022
Mdcc Image
Technology
Bunting Metal Detector Checkweigher Combo
It allows for higher repeatability and higher part rates.
October 25, 2022