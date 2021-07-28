Video Cameras Are Key to Solving Shop Floor Challenges

Implementing a simple off-the-shelf GoPro camera could pay big dividends in efficiency, time and cost savings.

Jul 28th, 2021
Wes Turner
I Stock 518175258
iStock

There’s a tremendous amount of technology available to optimize manufacturing and distribution. From automation that accelerates tasks for lowering costs to analytics that can dive into IIoT data to find opportunities for process improvement, there’s a lot to choose from. You may have already implemented some, if not all of these.

Integrating video into your existing tech stack can take these investments to an entirely new level, providing visual evidence or support to supplement your smart technology deployments. And implementing a video component can be as simple as investing a couple hundred dollars in an off-the-shelf GoPro camera, which could pay big dividends in efficiency, time and cost savings.

Adding visual integration can be an invaluable tool for adding clarity around the “why” and “how” for three key components.

1. Enhancing IIoT data. So, you’ve installed sensors on all of your equipment to detect and alert you to anomalies — a jam on the machine, for example, or a scrap or non-compliant part. But IIoT data can’t tell you what happened just before that jam or out-of-spec occurrence. You still have to manually troubleshoot and diagnose the problem, which could take hours or days, especially if it’s an intermittent issue.

By integrating video with your IIoT data, you can get to the root cause quicker. When IIoT and video are synchronized, you can jump to the most relevant footage—when the event took place — to see what happened just prior and get more clarity into what’s causing the issue. Now you can identify and solve the problem quicker to enhance productivity and performance. Taking that a step further, with AI integration, the system could even make its own automatic adjustments in the event of an issue or exception to correct the problem autonomously.

I Stock 821815192iStock2. Monitoring performance. With staff shortages already hitting the manufacturing sector hard, there certainly aren’t enough people to stand around and monitor equipment, people or processes. This is where video can be extremely helpful. With video footage of processes, you can identify triggers that cause variations so improvements can be made to tighten a gap. For example, maybe a fork truck driver has to adjust their travel path intermittently while unloading a lathe because of excess buildup of process material. Video footage can show you what’s going on and provide insight to help solve the problem. Or, if a machine tends to go out of spec, video analytics can show you what’s happening that causes the performance gap. Was there a foreign material in a mold, perhaps? 

You can even use video to monitor operator performance to see if there’s a human cause—did they misload a part into a machine, thus jamming the conveyor? By applying AI techniques to analyze movements, the software can even automatically identify if the procedure wasn’t performed correctly and send an alert to head off a problem before it even has a chance to occur.

3. Accelerating training and onboarding. As an added bonus, capturing video of task performance allows organizations to leverage that footage to create a standard of work, documenting the exact procedure as it should be optimally performed. This creates a valuable training tool, allowing new employees or those learning a new skill to see a visual demonstration of how to perform each task. This digital work instruction can be accessed and viewed at any time and doesn’t require manpower of a human trainer to demonstrate the work. 

Again, integrating AI into video-based training can also help to move or prompt trainees in the next step in the process. The system would monitor the employees’ performance and automatically display the next step on video monitors either as the previous step is completed or if they appear to hesitate, unsure of what to do next. 

Integrating video into your workflow can provide numerous benefits that range from improving process efficiency to even identifying ergonomic issues to help reduce workplace injuries.  As a relatively inexpensive supplement to existing IIoT and analytics deployments, video provides an added layer of data that enhance the ROI of those investments to provide greater insight into the “why” and “how” behind operational data. 

Wes Turner is a senior management consultant with Dploy Solutions and TBM Consulting

More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Creform
Cart and AGV System Helps Move Parts Safely and Securely
The BST AGV Model, CA-A50060-NSI works as an automated tugger awaiting assignments.
Jul 26th, 2021
Exair Sized
Hazardous Location Cabinet Coolers
EXAIR’s HazLoc Cabinet Cooler Systems have been tested by UL and meet the stringent UL requirements for these areas.
Jul 26th, 2021
Alpine Sized
E-Series Line of Rolling Doors & Grilles
The E-Series Service Door features 4” curved slats in galvanized steel with 14 gauge roll-formed guides.
Jul 26th, 2021
Aalborg Sized
New Valve Catalog
Find Barstock Valves, PTFE Needle Valves, PTFE Needle Valves 6mm Orifice and more.
Jul 26th, 2021
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
Limiting Downtime Disasters
Data shows that 82 percent of companies have experienced at least one unplanned period of downtime over the past three years - costing upwards of $250K/hour.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Mb 114 Thunb
Top 10 Largest Rockets for Space Travel
The biggest rocket of all time is planned for launch later this year.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Rolec2021 07 Hr
Static-Mobile Base for Suspension Arms
Offers a smart and robust floor-standing solution for light-to-medium loads.
Jul 23rd, 2021
Brisk Heat Sized
ACR3 Hot Bonders with 3-Year Warranty
The bonder also now offers output cords to match any competitors’ blankets (sold separately).
Jul 22nd, 2021
Flir Sized
Moisture Meter with Thermal Imaging
Provide peace of mind that mold, rot or moisture challenges have been resolved.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Baldor Sized
New Baldor-Reliance Severe Duty XT Motor
These motors are easy to install and maintain, and offer a wide range of standard features.
Jul 22nd, 2021
The AS2100 is designed to work well outdoors, in bright lights and on difficult hot or dark surfaces.
Distance Sensor Provides Accuracy
The AS2100 is a replacement product for the now retired AR2000.
Jul 21st, 2021