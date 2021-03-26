AI's 5 Greatest Challenges

The primary factors to consider when implementing artificial intelligence-powered systems.

Mar 26th, 2021
Kenzo Takai
Challenges Of Ai Manufacturo Image

Artificial Intelligence may be one of the most impressive human achievements and offers endless opportunities for companies willing to foster this technology. As the benefits of main AI elements such as Machine Learning, Data Analysis, and Predictive Analysis are undeniable, here are a few of the biggest challenges that companies may face while introducing AI to their day-to-day operations.

Apprehensive Employees

In the AI project’s initial stages, the key project stakeholders need to inform the business that the technology is not perfect and that its introduction might create some temporary inconveniences. Once the AI application gets deployed, it needs to be used and trusted to be continually improved.

Unfortunately, learning and developing new skills and breaking up with old habits don’t come easily for some employees. During the project initiation phase, the company must provide lots of guidance and training to its employees on the benefits and opportunities that AI can deliver. That will help ensure that the employees understand the need and see how they can personally benefit from AI.

Employees do not have to worry about being replaced by AI and machines. Technology needs to be viewed as an enabler and not a competition to employees’ livelihood.

Disconnected Systems

Fragmented systems are an issue in any company. Systems may vary locally and globally within the same company and may not always cooperate in one eco-system. Lack of system interoperability may be an obstacle when deploying AI as these systems generate data that is an essential component of any AI solution. It is vital to know or predict system standards, frameworks, and possibilities. Using this information, a company should define how these systems can supply the required data and communicate with the AI framework.

Data

Over the past few years, companies have generated more data than ever before. Data is the food that fuels AI, and manufacturing companies need to access this data efficiently.  We can show past scenarios and reoccurring issues and predict future occurrences using algorithms and patterns by analyzing this data.

Before introducing AI in your company, the data access constraints should be minimized, ensuring that the relevant data sources and databases are easily accessible. Once you have access to the appropriate and comprehensive data lake, meaningful analysis and actionable insights can be derived. The proper data use can become an excellent opportunity for the company to win the race against its competitors.

It is also imperative to remember that having access to the most massive data quantities is not the deciding factor for a successful AI project. It is more about selecting relevant data for the respective AI application, cleaning it up, and applying the right analytical methods against that data.

Need for Real-Time Response

Even with sufficient and complete AI data, you may face some technological constraints. Many applications can be significantly sensitive to latencies; for instance, predictive maintenance applications will only work when auto alarm mechanisms and rapid response are built into the overall process of handling predictive maintenance issues.

That is especially true in high volume, fast-moving production. Decisions need to be made in seconds, and this is where ultra-fast computing, together with the proper response process, can make a difference.

Tech Skills and AI Readiness

Before you welcome AI into your company, do the groundwork. Without the right knowledge of AI implementation best practices based on current systems and employee’s skillsets, you may be setting your company up for failure. Focus on continuous training and development for your employees. They are the real core of your company.

In the end, the knowledge within the AI solution will continue to grow only if your employees are knowledgeable and support the program.

 

Kenzo Takai is the Director of Solution Innovation at Andea. Andea specializes in delivering manufacturing technology services and solutions; from conducting technical assessments and providing strategic manufacturing systems to managing global manufacturing system roll-outs.

More in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Philippe Darriet, president of the Institute for Wine and Vine Research, fills glasses at the ISVV Institute in Villenave-d'Ornon, France, March 1, 2021.
Cosmic Mouthful: Tasters Savor Fine Wine that Orbited Earth
The nearly $6,000 bottle of Chateau Petrus Pomerol spent time aboard the International Space Station.
Mar 24th, 2021
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Jan. 12, 2021.
Arkansas Governor Signs Computer Science Requirement Bill
The law requires digital content aligned with state-approved computer science courses to be available to all public schools beginning next year.
Mar 24th, 2021
A health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Feb. 25, 2021.
Missteps Could Mar Credibility of AstraZeneca Shot
The shot, cheaper and easier to store than others, is expected to be widely used in the developing world.
Mar 24th, 2021
Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo, displays .45-caliber ammunition for sale at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif., June 11, 2019.
Bill Aims to Jumpstart 'Microstamps' on Handguns
California's law requiring identifiers on bullet casings has been toothless since it was approved in 2007.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Ep122tn
Finally, We’re Getting Serious About Jetpacks
DARPA is asking for research proposals that might make these a reality.
Mar 23rd, 2021
The Structured Array Hardware for Automatically Realized Applications (SAHARA) program aims to expand access to domestic manufacturing capabilities to tackle challenges hampering the secure development of custom chips for defense systems.
DARPA Program to Expand Domestic Chip Manufacturing for Defense Industry
SAHARA will leverage leading-edge, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.
Mar 23rd, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to BAE Systems at Warton Aerodrome, Lancashire, England, March 22, 2021.
UK Plans Smaller, More High-Tech Military
The government would bolster spending on drones, robots and a new “cyber force.”
Mar 23rd, 2021
Microsoft store in suburban Boston, Jan. 28, 2020.
Tool Deployed to Aid Microsoft Hack Cleanup
It has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Medical Center Hospital auxiliary volunteers Gracie Sanchez, seated left, and Ann Ellison wave at passing health care workers as they work at Medical Center Hospital's information desk, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. In addition to wearing masks and remaining behind a plexiglass protective shield, the volunteers are required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine or be able to prove they have antibodies to the virus before returning to volunteer in person.
Study: Antibody Drug Shortens Virus Recovery
Recent tests found the two-antibody combo drug cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Automatic Manufacturing Production Machine , Robot Gripper Warehouse Picking Holding Water Bottle In Smart Factory 838450804 2125x1416 (1)
Leveraging the Fast-Changing World of Robotics
As robots are able to adapt to changing situations, their value and potential impact escalates.
Mar 23rd, 2021
259742 Web
Dog vs. Machine: Who's a Better Bomb Detector?
Which has the stronger sniffer?
Mar 22nd, 2021