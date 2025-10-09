Greenland's Leader Urges Investment in Its Minerals

He added that U.S.-Greenland ties should be managed "with respect for international law."

Lorne Cook
Oct 9, 2025
Prime Minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen delivers a speech Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
AP Photo/Pascal Bastien

BRUSSELS (AP) — Greenland's leader on Wednesday thanked the European Union for being "a trusted friend" and urged the 27-nation bloc to invest in his country's mineral resources, renewable energy, airports and internet services.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that "2025 has been an eventful if not dramatic year for Greenland." He noted the challenge posed by climate change but did not mention President Donald Trump's talk of seizing the Arctic island.

"We need cooperation and partnerships with like-minded countries and institutions who share our values. The EU has been a stable, reliable and important partner for Greenland for more than 40 years," the 34-year-old premier said in Strasbourg, France.

He extended "a heartfelt thank you" to the EU "for your strong support for Greenland during challenging times we are going through right now. You have stood by us as a friend and partner. We will never forget this."

Greenland was a colony under Denmark's crown until 1953, when it became a province in the Scandinavian country. In 1979, the island was granted home rule, and 30 years later, Greenland became a self-governing entity. It remains part of the Danish realm.

Denmark, which also currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, and Greenland have rejected Trump's offers to buy the island. He hasn't ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich territory.

When asked by a reporter before his speech about relations with the Trump administration, Nielsen said that U.S.-Greenland ties should be managed "in mutual respect, with respect for international law."

"We seek to have more and better cooperation also with the USA, when we can fulfill the respectful tone," he said.

During the speech, Nielsen said that Greenland has most of the critical raw minerals that the EU is seeking, but that mining these resources is "capital intensive." He also urged the bloc to invest in the untapped hydroelectricity potential provided by the island's rivers and glaciers.

Nielsen also called for financial support to develop telecommunications networks, particularly in the poorly connected north, and to build two regional airports.

"It is essential for us that those who operate telecommunications in Greenland are trusted and reliable actors. This is vital to ensure the stability of the infrastructure, and to prevent unauthorized parties from disrupting and compromising connections," he said.

Lawmakers gave Nielsen a standing ovation as he said "thank you for being a trusted friend of Greenland."

