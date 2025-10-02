Fired Surface Transportation Board Member Sues Over Dismissal Ahead of Rail Merger Review

The firing happened before a review of Union Pacific's proposed $85B acquisition of Norfolk Southern.

Josh Funk
Oct 2, 2025
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa, April 27, 2022.
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa, April 27, 2022.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The Democratic member of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board that President Donald Trump fired ahead of the group considering the largest rail merger ever filed a lawsuit challenging his dismissal as illegal.

Robert Primus, who had served on the board since 2001, said the White House never even gave him a reason for his Aug. 27 firing that threatens the independence of the five-member STB. His termination happened before the board got a chance to start reviewing Union Pacific's proposed $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern to create the first true transcontinental railroad.

"Our country's supply chain demands that the board be independent and transparent. Congress mandated it 138 years ago," Primus said. "Failure to do so will negatively affect the network: railroads, shippers and rail labor alike, disrupting the supply chain and ultimately injecting instability into our nation's economy. This is dangerous and wrong and cannot not be allowed to happen."

The White House did not immediately respond to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, but the press office is running with a reduced staff in the midst of the ongoing government shutdown. At the time of the firing, the only reason offered publicly was as statement saying "Robert Primus did not align with the President's America First agenda."

But Primus' defenders led by Skye Perryman, who is the President and CEO of Democracy Forward, said this action ignores the way the STB was set up. Congress established that the only reasons someone should be fired from the STB was in cases of inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.

"President Trump continues to target members of independent boards, without cause, in violation of the law. Congress made clear when creating the Surface Transportation Board that the agency should be independent and above politics," Perryman said.

Trump has fired a string of board members at various agencies that are supposed to be independent including the Federal Reserve, the National Transportation Safety Board, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Primus said he always strove to be impartial and apolitical in his time on the board that was supposed to continue through the end of 2027. His firing broke a 2-2 tie between Republicans and Democrats on the board and cleared the way for Trump to appoint two more members.

Every rail worker union, the nonprofit Rail Passengers Association and Democratic members of Congress quickly condemned the firing when it happened. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said at the time Primus was fired that it looked like Trump was trying to stack the board so it will rubber-stamp the Union Pacific merger.

Since then, Trump has said the merger sounds good to him after he met with Union Pacific's CEO in the Oval Office last month.

Primus was the only board member to oppose Canadian Pacific's acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad when it was approved two years ago because he was concerned it would hurt competition, which remains a concern for him though he hasn't taken a position on the UP-NS deal. He was named board chairman last year by former President Joe Biden and led the board until Trump, after his election, elevated Republican Board member Patrick Fuchs to chairman.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 30, 2025
A CSX freight train in Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
CSX Replaces CEO as Union Pacific Merger Looms
September 30, 2025
Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement, Aug. 21, 2025, Stockton, Calif.
DOT Tightens Noncitizen Truck Driver Rules After Fatal Crash
September 29, 2025
An Amazon driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh, March 10, 2025.
Amazon to Pay $2.5B to Settle FTC Allegations It Duped Customers into Enrolling in Prime
September 26, 2025
Related Stories
A CSX freight train in Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
CSX Replaces CEO as Union Pacific Merger Looms
Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement, Aug. 21, 2025, Stockton, Calif.
Supply Chain
DOT Tightens Noncitizen Truck Driver Rules After Fatal Crash
An Amazon driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh, March 10, 2025.
Supply Chain
Amazon to Pay $2.5B to Settle FTC Allegations It Duped Customers into Enrolling in Prime
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 30, 2025
Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement, Aug. 21, 2025, Stockton, Calif.
Supply Chain
DOT Tightens Noncitizen Truck Driver Rules After Fatal Crash
The new rules make getting commercial driver's licenses extremely hard for immigrants.
September 29, 2025
An Amazon driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh, March 10, 2025.
Supply Chain
Amazon to Pay $2.5B to Settle FTC Allegations It Duped Customers into Enrolling in Prime
The company will pay $1 billion in civil penalties — the largest such fine in the agency’s history for a rule violation.
September 26, 2025
Containers are piled upon a cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump to Put Import Taxes on Pharmaceutical Drugs, Kitchen Cabinets, Furniture and Heavy Trucks
President Trump announced 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, 50% on cabinets, and more.
September 26, 2025
Supply Chain Disruption
Supply Chain
Hybrid Warfare Adds Further Risk to Global Supply Chains
In the face of Russian “Grey Zone” attacks, manufacturers are rethinking key vulnerabilities.
September 25, 2025
Cybersecurity
Richard Gardiner
Senior Analyst, S-RM
September 25, 2025
A maintenance worker walks past a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Supply Chain
Biggest Rail Union Joins Others in Endorsing Union Pacific Merger
But others — including chemical makers that rely on the railroads — still have concerns.
September 23, 2025
Manufacturing
Supply Chain
U.S. Among Top 3 Markets Manufacturers Are Leaving
Nearly 54% of U.S. organizations report substantial revenue declines in the last year.
September 16, 2025
A container ship departs from the port of Santos in Brazil, April 1, 2025.
Supply Chain
Shipping Companies Support a First-Ever Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases
U.S. shipping companies have endorsed it — but the Trump administration is opposed.
September 15, 2025
Several shipping containers have fallen off a cargo ship and into the water at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
More than 60 Containers Fall Off Ship in Long Beach Port
Long Beach is one of the busiest seaports in the U.S.
September 10, 2025
U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020.
Supply Chain
Postal Traffic to U.S. Sank 80% After Trump Administration Ended Exemption on Low-Value Parcels
Eighty-eight postal operators have told the UPU that they have suspended postal services to the U.S.
September 8, 2025
Supply Chain
Aleem Damji
Kearney
September 3, 2025
Supply Chain
Alyson Potenza
Kearney
September 3, 2025
Supply Chain
Aman Khan
Kearney
September 3, 2025
Police stand guard in front of a building in Sao Paulo, Aug. 28, 2025.
Supply Chain
Brazil Cracks Down on Criminal Links to the Fuel Supply Chain
The money laundering scheme involves investment funds and the fuel sector.
September 2, 2025