Fictiv, EVCO Plastics Announce Partnership to Deliver Injection Molding Supply Chain Solutions

Fictiv, a global supply chain solutions provider, announced a partnership with custom plastics and contract manufacturer EVCO Plastics to focus on injection molding services. The alliance aims to mitigate tariff concerns and deliver a resilient, fully managed supply chain to OEMs across multiple industries.

The partnership leverages EVCO’s manufacturing resources, including over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and hundreds of injection molding machines, including press sizes as big as 4,400 tons. It also combines experience in design for manufacturability (DFM), AI, human-powered materials data and insights, program management and global logistics.

Fictiv looks to help OEMs to do more with less, improve material sourcing and lower BOM costs. For example, solutions like Fictiv GlobalFlex integrate tooling inserts produced in China and run in next-generation manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.

This synergy enhances gross margins, accelerates production timelines and elevates customer experiences.

Fictiv’s collaboration with EVCO supports the entire product lifecycle, encompassing 3D printing, injection molding, assembly, testing and packaging. Advanced capabilities include overmolding, gas-assist molding, in-mold decorating and liquid silicone rubber (LSR) production.

“Our partnership with EVCO marks a crucial step in simplifying global manufacturing supply chains,” Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv Dave Evans said. “Together, we can reduce the overall number of suppliers and ‘papercuts’ involved in managing multiple suppliers to deliver efficiency and predictability in an unpredictable world.”