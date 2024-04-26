Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Apple Questioned Over Knowledge of 'Blood Minerals' in Supply Chain

Suspicions arise over 3TG mineral sourcing, smuggling and global supply chain infiltration.

Gerald Imray
Kelvin Chan
Apr 26, 2024
A Congolese miner sifts through ground rocks to separate out the cassiterite, the main ore that's processed into tin, in the town of Nyabibwe, eastern Congo, Aug. 16, 2012.
A Congolese miner sifts through ground rocks to separate out the cassiterite, the main ore that's processed into tin, in the town of Nyabibwe, eastern Congo, Aug. 16, 2012.
AP Photo/Marc Hofer, File

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Congo 's government is questioning Apple about the tech company's knowledge of "blood minerals" from a conflict zone in the African country that could be smuggled into its supply chains and is demanding answers within three weeks.

A group of international lawyers representing Congo said Thursday that they sent letters to Apple's CEO Tim Cook and its French subsidiary this week, raising concerns about human rights violations involving the minerals extracted from mines in the country's troubled east that might end up being used in the company's products.

They included a list of questions challenging Apple to show how it monitors its supply chains in a region where more than 100 armed rebel groups operate, some of whom have been accused of carrying out mass killings of civilians.

Writing to Cook, the lawyers said "it has become clear to us that year after year, Apple has sold technology made with minerals sourced from a region whose population is being devastated by grave violations of human rights."

"The iPhones, Mac computers and accessories that Apple sells to its customers around the world rely on supply chains that are too opaque, and that are tainted by the blood of the Congolese people," the lawyers said.

Eastern Congo is one of the most mineral-rich regions in the world but is also the site of a huge humanitarian disaster, with the armed groups fighting for years for control of the mines and the valuable minerals in them, and millions of people displaced and affected by the worsening violence. The situation has deteriorated badly in the last few months.

Apple, which has a market value of around $2.6 trillion, has denied using minerals from mines and regions where human rights violations take place, saying it conducts business ethically and "responsibly" sources minerals in Congo and neighboring countries.

The minerals it buys don't finance war or armed groups, it says. The lawyers for the Congo government said "those claims do not appear to be based on concrete, verifiable evidence."

The Congo government said it has suspicions that some of the tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold — known as the 3TG critical minerals — that Apple sources from suppliers is smuggled out of Congo to neighboring Rwanda and then infiltrated into the global supply chain. The 3TG minerals are key components in electronics.

In response to a request for comment, Apple pointed to a section from a company filing on conflict minerals.

"Based on our due diligence efforts, including analyzing the information provided by third-party audit programs, upstream traceability programs, and our suppliers, we found no reasonable basis for concluding that any of the smelters or refiners of 3TG determined to be in our supply chain as of December 31, 2023 directly or indirectly financed or benefited armed groups in the DRC or an adjoining country," the report said, using the abbreviation for Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"In Congo, people have been dying for 30 years as a result of illegal mining," Congo government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said. "We want clarification on the sources of supply for major technology companies, in particular Apple, to verify whether they are acquiring minerals produced in completely illegal conditions."

He said Rwanda "is presented" as the supplier for many of the minerals while having few reserves of its own.

Congo has accused Rwanda of financing and directing the notorious armed rebel group M23 in eastern Congo to help extract minerals illegally. The United Nations also says M23 is backed by Rwanda.

Rwanda denies that but tensions between the countries are flaring, while M23 and other groups are accused of regularly carrying out attacks that include the killing and raping of civilians, according to Human Rights Watch.

The lawyers for the Congo government quoted a 2022 report by nonprofit group Global Witness that claimed Apple had previously applied "few meaningful mitigation measures" to avoid using smuggled minerals.

The Congo government was now seeking "effective redress" against "end-users of blood minerals" across the world, the lawyers said.

They asked Apple to respond to questions over its supply chain controls within three weeks and said they had compiled a report on "the laundering" of Congo's minerals by Rwanda and private entities that would be made public this month.

They also would seek instructions from the Congo government as to what legal measures it is considering against Apple, the letter said.

---

AP writer Saleh Mwanamilongo in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed to this report.

Latest in Supply Chain
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsored
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
April 5, 2024
A Congolese miner sifts through ground rocks to separate out the cassiterite, the main ore that's processed into tin, in the town of Nyabibwe, eastern Congo, Aug. 16, 2012.
Apple Questioned Over Knowledge of 'Blood Minerals' in Supply Chain
April 26, 2024
Mining giant BHP Billiton logo sits on the outside of their head office in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008.
Mining Giant Makes $39 Billion Bid for Anglo American to Expand Copper Operations
April 26, 2024
Ap24110430873013
Exxon Mobil Profit Declines in 1st Quarter as Natural Gas Prices Fall
April 26, 2024
Related Stories
Mining giant BHP Billiton logo sits on the outside of their head office in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008.
Supply Chain
Mining Giant Makes $39 Billion Bid for Anglo American to Expand Copper Operations
Medical
Supply Chain
NCMS Report Highlights New Tool for Automating Supply Chain Management in Response to Pandemics
Logistics Management
Supply Chain
Business Interruption Risks Continue in 2024
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsor Content
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
More in Supply Chain
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sponsored
Specialty Food Producer Achieves Growth and Traceability with MRP Software
Sales Manager Karen Addenbrook: "It has been terrific for our business and made us enormously more efficient."
April 5, 2024
Mining giant BHP Billiton logo sits on the outside of their head office in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008.
Supply Chain
Mining Giant Makes $39 Billion Bid for Anglo American to Expand Copper Operations
The copper market is seeing demand soar amid the shift towards clean energy.
April 26, 2024
Ap24110430873013
Supply Chain
Exxon Mobil Profit Declines in 1st Quarter as Natural Gas Prices Fall
Natural gas prices fell and industry refining margins dropped.
April 26, 2024
A machine splits a piece recovered from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge at Tradepoint Atlantic on April 12, 2024, in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
Supply Chain
Baltimore Port to Open Deeper Channel
It's a significant step toward reopening the shipping hub.
April 23, 2024
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lay on top of the container ship Dali, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore.
Supply Chain
Owner of Ship in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Wants Cargo Owners to Help Cover Salvage Costs
It's part of maritime law.
April 18, 2024
Medical
Supply Chain
NCMS Report Highlights New Tool for Automating Supply Chain Management in Response to Pandemics
This new strategy will help companies ensure that essential parts are available where needed.
April 17, 2024
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, left, speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, before their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Supply Chain
Apple CEO Wants to Increase Investments in Vietnam
Vietnam has become more important to Apple as the company seeks to diversify its supply chains away from China.
April 16, 2024
Sierra Space Ghost Drop Test 1 Qmeti68jeaieqi5a7xprjsnsle8ozkz2zhxqzbcxts
Supply Chain
'Space Ghost' Will Enable 90-Minute Deliveries Anywhere on Earth
Small payloads can be delivered to within 100 yards of where they are needed.
April 15, 2024
A Target store in midtown Manhattan, March 19, 2024.
Supply Chain
Consumer Sentiment Falls Slightly as Inflation Outlook Worsens
Americans appear to be "reserving judgment" about the economy.
April 15, 2024
The container ship Dali is stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.
Supply Chain
FBI Opens Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The investigation is focused on the circumstances leading up to the collision.
April 15, 2024
A freight train carrying cars to be exported arrives at a dock for ro-ro shipping in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Supply Chain
China's Exports Tumble 7.5% in March
Imports also fell as demand slows.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1418267688
Automation
Seafarers Have Strong Doubts About the Safety of Autonomous Ships
The maritime profession is among the world’s oldest.
April 11, 2024
Satellite image showing the bow of the container ship Dali underneath sections of the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore, April 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Third Channel to Open at Baltimore Port as Recovery Continues
Officials hope to have the entire channel reopened by the end of next month.
April 10, 2024
I Stock 1432762669
Supply Chain
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down More than 26% in February
Contract machine shops continued to decrease their orders, while aerospace saw a jump.
April 9, 2024
I Stock 478991954
Supply Chain
Climate Engineering Carries Serious National Security Risks
But countries facing extreme heat may try it anyway, and the world needs to be prepared.
April 9, 2024