Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Historic Covered Bridges Under Threat by Truck Drivers Relying on GPS Meant for Cars

A 140-year-old covered bridge in Vermont keeps getting whacked.

Lisa Rathke
Mar 20, 2024
This selection of undated still frames from security video camera footage provided by Michael Grant shows a variety of oversized box trucks crashing through the historic Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon, Vt.
This selection of undated still frames from security video camera footage provided by Michael Grant shows a variety of oversized box trucks crashing through the historic Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon, Vt.
Michael Grant via AP

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — One of Vermont's historic covered bridges has fallen under threat from modern technology.

Box truck drivers relying on GPS continually crash through Lyndon's 140-year-old Miller's Run bridge despite signs, including a flashing one, to deter vehicles that are too tall or too heavy from crossing. Drivers can face a fine of $5,000 from the town, plus state penalties.

Still, the bridge keeps getting whacked.

"GPS is the most general excuse that is given by drivers that do hit the bridge," said Justin Smith, Lyndon's municipal administrator. He says the real problem is lack of common sense.

The bridge, built in 1878 and renovated in 1995, lies on a short cut motorists use to avoid downtown Lyndonville. The community, which has five historic covered bridges, including two that are in use, calls itself the "Covered Bridge Capital of the NEK," short for Northeast Kingdom area.

Police chief Jack Harris estimates the Miller's Run bridge has been struck two dozen times, and at least once, two times in one day. The drivers are using GPS programs for cars rather than commercial vehicles, he said. Typically the damage is cosmetic, though on two occasions the bridge had to be closed for several months for repairs, he said.

In 2019, a delivery truck hit the supports and the engineering and repair costs were nearly $100,000, said Smith. About half the time, the town recoups insurance money from the drivers — if it catches them. Many just drive away.

"They will claim that they didn't know they hit it and yet you'll see the truck stop in the middle of the bridge and they'll look up to see that they're hitting the bridge," Police Chief Harris said. "I can count the number that have stopped and waited on one hand," Harris said.

Many are inexperienced in driving box trucks, such as people who may have just rented one to move, he said.

"Every now and then we'll get a large camper being pulled through and those generally get damaged because the bridge will take air conditioning units right off the top," he said.

A neighbor's security camera trained on the bridge has helped track down some errant drivers.

Lyndon is far from alone, according to Bill Caswell, president of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges.

"You can visit many covered bridges throughout Vermont and other states and see broken boards on the portals and broken or missing roof braces," he said by email.

Last November, a tractor trailer truck seriously damaged a covered bridge in Princeton, Illinois, and a bridge in Ohio was damaged in a similar way a year earlier, he said. An historic covered bridge in Cobb County, Georgia, was struck numerous times until metal barriers were installed at each end, he said. It also has a warning signs and flashing lights.

"Even with all the warnings, the barriers are still struck," Caswell wrote. "But the bridge is now protected."

A box truck rental company in Lyndonville now warns drivers about covered bridges in the area, and the town is considering installing a steel beam in front of the bridge to force trucks that are too tall to a full stop.

A Google spokesperson said "Google Maps is designed for drivers of standard-sized vehicles. To get the best routes, we encourage drivers of trucks and larger vehicles to use navigation tools designed specifically for those vehicle types."

Apple did not respond to an email seeking comment.

There are mixed views in town about what to do, said Smith.

"Some people obviously want to see something that protects the bridge so we can keep it in place," he said. "Others are like: 'It's time to take it off and set it on the side and put a more standard bridge in."

"I swear, we could take that bridge out and not replace it and people would go in the river. It's very frustrating to think that we are that set to what something tells us to do."

Latest in Supply Chain
This selection of undated still frames from security video camera footage provided by Michael Grant shows a variety of oversized box trucks crashing through the historic Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon, Vt.
Historic Covered Bridges Under Threat by Truck Drivers Relying on GPS Meant for Cars
March 20, 2024
Supplychain
McKinsey Unveils Supply Chain Shifts
March 18, 2024
Mfg Data
Oracle Release Focuses on Smarter, More Efficient Operations
March 15, 2024
Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2024.
Reported Hypersonic Missile Could Raise Stakes in Red Sea Crisis
March 15, 2024
Related Stories
Supplychain
Supply Chain
McKinsey Unveils Supply Chain Shifts
Automated Warehouse
Supply Chain
The Top Warehouse Trends for 2024
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
Supply Chain B I Stock 1581309911
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Optimization through Innovation and Evolution
More in Supply Chain
Supplychain
Supply Chain
McKinsey Unveils Supply Chain Shifts
The authors of the “Supply Chain Pulse” report add perspective on the biggest takeaways.
March 18, 2024
Mfg Data
Software
Oracle Release Focuses on Smarter, More Efficient Operations
The company recently unveiled Smart Operations capabilities in Oracle Cloud SCM.
March 15, 2024
Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2024.
Supply Chain
Reported Hypersonic Missile Could Raise Stakes in Red Sea Crisis
Houthi rebels have hinted for weeks about “surprises.”
March 15, 2024
I Stock 976230182
Supply Chain
Manufacturing Technology Orders Drop 3.7% in January
Demand is still being driven highly specialized, automated machinery.
March 12, 2024
Rows of fresh cut beef are displayed in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight's Meat Packing facility, June 16, 2022, in Fombell, Pa. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, March 11, 2024, announced new requirements for meat and egg producers who use the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels on their products. ()
Supply Chain
Want to Buy 'Made in the USA' Meat and Eggs?
A new federal labeling rule might help.
March 12, 2024
Holland
Operations
Korea-Based LT Precision Investing $43.2 Million in Michigan
LT Precision will establish its North American headquarters in the Great Lakes State.
March 8, 2024
Socotra Island, Yemen.
Supply Chain
Data Cables Cut in Vital Waterway Amid More Attacks
The sabotage of telecommunication lines could further escalate the months-long crisis.
March 5, 2024
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022.
Supply Chain
OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deepen
The countries participating in production cuts want to balance the oil market.
March 4, 2024
A man looks at a 2024 Cooper S John Cooper Works convertible at a Mini dealership on Nov. 30, 2023, in Loveland, Colo.
Supply Chain
Lower Auto Prices Finally Give Americans a Break
After years of inflationary increases.
February 28, 2024
Workers drive among shipping containers and trailers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Edgerton, Kan., Jan. 3, 2024.
Supply Chain
U.S. Economy Grew 3.2% in Q4
The increase was down slightly from initial estimates.
February 28, 2024
A page from the Temu website is seen on February 27, 2024. Temu is a China-founded online retailer surging in popularity in the United States.
Supply Chain
Senators Urge Biden to End Duty-Free Treatment for Packages Valued at Less than $800
Lawmakers are alarmed by the large increase in such shipments from China.
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1297117981
Supply Chain
Amazon Joins the Ranks of 'Blue Chip' Companies
The e-commerce pioneer is now among the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
February 27, 2024
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Plan
A group of investors is seeking to take control of the railroad.
February 27, 2024
Stuart Dryden reaches for an item at a grocery store, Feb. 21, 2024, Arlington, Va.
Supply Chain
Consumers Are Pushing Back Against Price Increases — and Winning
The trend could make this bout of inflation markedly different than those in the 1970s and early 1980s.
February 26, 2024
Ap24049733187376
Laws & Regulations
Biden Admin Provides $1.5B to GlobalFoundries to Make Computer Chips in the U.S.
The company will expand its domestic production in New York and Vermont.
February 19, 2024