GM, Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production

GM will provide a $85 million loan to partially fund the construction of a new facility.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 29, 2023
Gm
iStock

General Motors Co. and Element 25 Limited announced an agreement for Element 25 to supply up to 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulfate annually to support the annual production of more than 1 million GM EVs in North America.  

Under the agreement, GM will provide Element 25 with a $85 million loan to partially fund the construction of a new facility in the state of Louisiana for production of battery-grade manganese sulfate — a key component in lithium-ion battery cathodes — starting in 2025.

Element 25 will produce manganese sulfate at the facility by processing manganese concentrate from its mining operations in Australia. It is expected to be the first facility of its kind in the United States.

"GM is scaling EV production in North America well past 1 million units annually and our direct investments in battery raw materials, processing and components for EVs are providing certainty of supply, favorable commercial terms and thousands of new jobs, especially in the U.S., Canada and free trade agreement countries like Australia," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The facility E25 will build in Louisiana is significant because it's expected be the first plant in the United States to produce battery-grade manganese sulfate, a key component of cathode active material which helps improve EV battery cell cost." 

Element 25 expects to invest approximately $290 million to build a 230,000-square-foot facility. Site preparation is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and the plant is scheduled to open in 2025. The facility is projected to create around 200 permanent jobs when it is fully operational.

GM continues to strengthen its domestic supply base for EV production. In addition to manganese sulfate, GM has announced direct investments in lithium, nickel and other commodities, as well as cathode active material (CAM) and CAM precursor.

GM and its joint venture partners are installing 160GWh of battery cell manufacturing capacity in the U.S., and its suppliers are onshoring production of permanent magnets and other EV components to North America. To date, these initiatives are creating thousands of jobs in states and provinces including California, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Ontario and Quebec.

Latest in Supply Chain
Gm
GM, Element 25 to Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain with Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
June 28, 2023
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design, formerly known as Elf Bar, at Vapes N Smoke in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023.
Thousands of Unauthorized Vapes Are Pouring Into U.S. from China
June 27, 2023
Related Stories
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration proposed a new rule Wednesday, June 21, that would require all railroads to quickly provide the details of everything aboard their trains electronically to every emergency responder within 10 miles of a derailment.
Supply Chain
NTSB Hearing to Examine Aftermath of Train Derailment
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
Supply Chain
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Agreement
Supplychain
Supply Chain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Supply Chain
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Automotive
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design, formerly known as Elf Bar, at Vapes N Smoke in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023.
Supply Chain
Thousands of Unauthorized Vapes Are Pouring Into U.S. from China
Despite an FDA crackdown on fruity flavors.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Supply Chain
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
A warning sign is posted near a stream in East Palestine Park in East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
Fiery Ohio Derailment Response Hurt by Poor Communication, Incomplete Information
Firefighters struggled to immediately identify the hazardous chemicals the train was hauling due to a lack of communication from the railroad.
June 23, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Energy
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration proposed a new rule Wednesday, June 21, that would require all railroads to quickly provide the details of everything aboard their trains electronically to every emergency responder within 10 miles of a derailment.
Supply Chain
NTSB Hearing to Examine Aftermath of Train Derailment
Officials defended the decision to release toxic vinyl chloride following the Ohio crash.
June 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 21, 2023.
Supply Chain
Fed Chair Says More Rate Hikes Likely This Year
Reducing inflation to the central bank's 2% target "has a long way to go."
June 22, 2023
A Florida East Coast Railway train in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 2021.
Supply Chain
Florida Railroad Pays $25K for Illegally Firing Worker
The company terminated a yard engineer for requesting medical leave.
June 21, 2023
A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., May 10, 2023.
Supply Chain
Unionized UPS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A work stoppage this summer could scramble home deliveries and supply chains.
June 19, 2023
Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.
Supply Chain
West Coast Dockworkers, Shippers Reach Tentative Agreement
West Coast ports handle some 40% of U.S. imports and the dockworkers have been without a contract for nearly a year.
June 16, 2023
Supplychain
Supply Chain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
The new awards will support the creation of a database called SCOIN.
June 15, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Energy
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
Still, the company insists it's committed to cutting emissions.
June 14, 2023
Blockchain systems are already helping companies track items through complex global supply chains.
Supply Chain
Blockchain is a Key Technology
A computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright.
June 7, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Safety
Trade Reciprocity: Let’s Level the Playing Field
"If the U.S. wants to build reciprocity into our foreign trade, we need to do four things."
June 5, 2023