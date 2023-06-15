MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient

The new awards will support the creation of a database called SCOIN.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 15, 2023
Supplychain
iStock

The Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a program of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), has awarded roughly $400,000 to each of its MEP National Network Centers in every state and Puerto Rico.

The more than $20 million of total funding will be used to develop programs to make domestic supply chains more resilient and efficient. 

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 authorized a pilot program of awards that would allow MEP centers to provide services focused on resiliency of domestic supply chains, workforce development and adoption of advanced technology upgrades at small and medium-sized manufacturers. 

The new awards will support the creation of a database called the national Supply Chain Optimization and Intelligence Network (SCOIN). It will focus on providing supplier scouting services, establishing new service offerings to improve existing supply chain networks, filling gaps in the supply chain by connecting original equipment manufacturers with small and medium-sized manufacturers and creating a complete map of U.S. supplier capability and capacity.

“For the first time, the U.S. government is creating a comprehensive end-to-end mapping of the supply chain, which is crucial for the domestic manufacturing industry and resiliency,” said Pravina Raghavan, NIST MEP director. “Supply chain shortages are due to a lack of supply chain capacity. To address this issue, we’re creating an information system that lays out all the suppliers across various industries. This way, we can connect small suppliers to more opportunities in the supply chain.” 

This funding opportunity requires each center to dedicate at least one staff member or contractor per year to support these efforts and report on the results to small and medium-sized manufacturers and the MEP National Network. The projects will run for an initial two years and, if successful, may be extended. 

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
June 14, 2023
Blockchain systems are already helping companies track items through complex global supply chains.
Blockchain is a Key Technology
June 7, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Trade Reciprocity: Let’s Level the Playing Field
June 5, 2023
Related Stories
Supply Chain Port I Stock 1443009675
Supply Chain
What You Need to Understand About Updating Your Supply Chain
Big Rig Semi Trucks Tractors Grilles In Row On Truck Stop 875965522 2157x1393 (1)
Supply Chain
How AI Can Combat the Truck Driver Shortage
3m
Supply Chain
PFAS & Parts Obsolescence: Act Now to Avoid Disruptions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Changing customer expectations, increasing costs and competitive pressures are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Watch How to Transform your Digital Sales and Self Service, a new video podcast on-demand from Manufacturing.net, featuring Adobe.
June 1, 2023
Blockchain systems are already helping companies track items through complex global supply chains.
Supply Chain
Blockchain is a Key Technology
A computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright.
June 7, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Safety
Trade Reciprocity: Let’s Level the Playing Field
"If the U.S. wants to build reciprocity into our foreign trade, we need to do four things."
June 5, 2023
Supply Chain Port I Stock 1443009675
Supply Chain
What You Need to Understand About Updating Your Supply Chain
Supply chain challenges seem to be unavoidable, but regular updates can help manufacturing leaders mitigate disruptions.
June 2, 2023
Flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economics
Recession Ahead? By 1 Metric, One's Already Here
Companies are in the midst of an "earnings recession."
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1023224312
Supply Chain
3 Ways Manufacturers Immediately Benefit from Digital Payments
These are areas where manufacturers can see an immediate ROI from adopting digital payments.
May 31, 2023
The SC Connector, a freight-hauling vessel owned by Sea-Cargo, passes beneath the Karmsund Bridge in Haugesund, Norway, in 2021.
Supply Chain
Shippers Form 'Green Corridors' to Fast-Track Cleaner Technologies
More than 20 have been proposed on paper — but they're expected to take shape in coming years.
May 30, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Michigan Announces State’s Largest Push to Promote Semiconductor Industry
The plan includes $3 million in new workforce investment grant funds.
May 25, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver pilots his truck, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Supply Chain
UPS Strike Looms in a World More Reliant on Delivery
Contentious labor negotiations now underway at UPS could be vastly more disruptive than the last time it happened.
May 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 23 At 9 15 42 Am
Automotive
Chivas Brothers Picks Volvo Electric Truck for Hauling Scotch Whisky
The truck is capable of hauling approximately 24 tons of whisky per journey and will cover between 250-300 miles per day.
May 23, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economics
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
"No corner of the global economy will be spared."
May 22, 2023
Ap23139358479187
Supply Chain
Britain Unveils $1.2B Strategy to Boost Computer Chip Industry
The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act, which provides $52 billion in government incentives.
May 19, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Safety
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
Aerial Tanker I Stock 1171734607
Energy
6 Tanker Workers Freed After Being Seized by Pirates
The workers were held captive for more than five weeks.
May 8, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Labor
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time.
May 8, 2023