Shipper Maersk Reports Most Profitable Year, Warns of Drop

Maersk points to a plunge in container volumes and freight rates.

Associated Press
Feb 8, 2023
The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year.

Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from $61.8 billion in 2021. In the last three months of the year, revenue of $17.8 billion dropped from $18.5 billion in the same period in 2021.

Profits before taxes for 2022 came in at $30.2 billion, up from $18.7 billion in 2021. In the fourth quarter, they landed at $5.3 billion, down from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Last year “was remarkable in more than one way,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said. “While we report the best financial result in the history of the company, we have also taken the partnerships with our customers to a new level by supporting their supply chains end to end during highly disruptive times.”

The Copenhagen-based company said the economic outlook shifted during 2022 and “after a strong start to the year, new shocks weighed on economic activity and supply chains.”

High inflation, inventory build and a rebalancing toward spending on services reduced demand for goods, bringing global trade back to pre-pandemic levels,” Maersk said.

This year, economic and trade growth “are expected to be weak. Demand for consumer goods is slowing, and the inventory correction is weighing on the near-term outlook," the shipping company said.

It expected a range of 2.5% contraction to 0.5% expansion in the global ocean container market.

"As we enter a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers, we are determined to speed up our business transformation and increase our operational excellence to seize the unique opportunities in front of us,” Clerc said.

Latest in Supply Chain
Cartons of eggs on display at HarvesTime Foods, Chicago, Jan. 5, 2023.
Soaring Egg Prices Raise Questions About Price-Gouging
January 25, 2023
Deep sea sponges and other creatures live on and among valuable manganese nodules like this one that could be mined from the seafloor.
Deep Seabed Mining Pits Renewable Energy Demand Against Ocean Life
January 17, 2023
A grocery store in Cheverly, Md., posts a sign to apologize for the increased price of their eggs, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Soaring Egg Prices Put Pressure on Producers, Consumers
January 11, 2023
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., on July 31, 2018. Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific to make sure a California company gets the grain it needs to prevent millions of chickens from starving while it works to recover from the recent bitter cold and snow. This is the second time in the past year regulators issued an emergency order related to delivery problems at Foster Farms as the railroad struggled with a shortage of crews.
Feds Say Railroad Must Deliver Grain to California Chickens
January 4, 2023
Related Stories
A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Supply Chain
Residents Kept Out as Air Checked Near Derailed Ohio Train
Workers wearing face masks sew fabrics at a textile factory in Huimin county in east China's Shandong province on Oct. 25, 2022. Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds
2023
Supply Chain
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Woes Caused U.S. Auto Sales to Fall 8% Last Year
More in Supply Chain
Ap23038323807111
Supply Chain
Japan Games Maker Nintendo's Profit Slips Amid Chips Crunch
Nintendo sold fewer machines compared to a year earlier, partly because a shortage in computer chips.
February 7, 2023
Ap23038274283554
Supply Chain
UK Energy Company BP's Profits Double to $27.7 Billion
High oil and gas prices have hit Britain hard, with double-digit inflation fueling a wave of public sector strikes.
February 7, 2023
A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Supply Chain
Residents Kept Out as Air Checked Near Derailed Ohio Train
Black smoke billowed into the sky as crews released and burned vinyl chloride from five derailed tanker cars in danger of exploding.
February 7, 2023
Eggs are displayed on store shelves at a local grocery store in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2023.
Supply Chain
Egg Shortage Breeds Chicken-Feed Conspiracies
Poultry experts say there's no evidence for such claims.
February 6, 2023
Drone photo of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Safety
50-Car Train Derailment Causes Big Fire, Evacuations
Ohio's governor activated the National Guard.
February 6, 2023
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope.
Energy
Biden Administration Recommends Major Alaska Oil Project
It could boost U.S. energy security.
February 3, 2023
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, April 10, 2020.
Supply Chain
Air Force Opposes Chinese-Owned Corn Plant in North Dakota
The $700 million wet corn milling plant would be 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
February 2, 2023
Workers wearing face masks sew fabrics at a textile factory in Huimin county in east China's Shandong province on Oct. 25, 2022. Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds
This adds to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump.
January 31, 2023
Refined tellurium is displayed at the Rio Tinto Kennecott refinery, May 11, 2022, in Magna, Utah.
Energy
Study Says World Has Enough Rare Earth Minerals to Fuel Green Energy Shift
Some people have worried that there won't be enough key minerals to make the switch.
January 30, 2023
Cartons of eggs on display at HarvesTime Foods, Chicago, Jan. 5, 2023.
Supply Chain
Soaring Egg Prices Raise Questions About Price-Gouging
A senator asked the FTC to investigate whether prices have been improperly manipulated.
January 25, 2023
A worker looks at the Paris2024 Olympics Porte de la Chapelle Arena building site Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Paris.
Supply Chain
Paris Rushing to Finish 2024 Olympics Construction Work
With just 18 months to go, finding steel is a problem.
January 25, 2023
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., July 31, 2018.
Supply Chain
Railroad's Plan for Cutting Train Crews Put on Hold
The union representing conductors has long raised safety concerns about the proposal.
January 20, 2023
Deep sea sponges and other creatures live on and among valuable manganese nodules like this one that could be mined from the seafloor.
Supply Chain
Deep Seabed Mining Pits Renewable Energy Demand Against Ocean Life
What's down there, and why should we care?
January 17, 2023
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., July 31, 2018.
Supply Chain
Poultry Producer Says Grain Inventories Restored
The federal government had ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments.
January 16, 2023
88e4290226816317 Org
Automotive
Huge Rare Earth Elements Deposit Found in Arctic Sweden
It has more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
January 12, 2023