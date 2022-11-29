IMF Urges China to End Mass Lockdowns

'Zero-COVID' is wreaking havoc on international supply chains.

David McHugh
Nov 29, 2022
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged a “recalibration” of China's tough “zero-COVID" approach aimed at isolating every case “exactly because of the impact it has on both people and on the economy.”

Georgieva made the comments in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with The Associated Press in which she also cautioned it is too early for the U.S. Federal Reserve to back off on its interest rate increases and held out hope that an energy crisis driven by Russia's war in Ukraine will speed the push into renewables in Europe. She also called increasing hunger in developing countries “the world's most significant solvable problem.”

In China, protests erupted over the weekend in several mainland cities and Hong Kong in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls but have showed no sign of backing off their larger strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time.

“We see the importance of moving away from massive lockdowns, being very targeted in restrictions,” Georgieva said Tuesday in Berlin. “So that targeting allows to contain the spread of COVID without significant economic costs."

Georgieva also urged China to look at vaccination policies and focus on vaccinating the “most vulnerable people.”

A low rate of vaccinations among the elderly is a major reason Beijing has resorted to lockdowns, while the emergence of more-contagious variants has put increasing stress on the effort to prevent any spread.

Lockdowns have slowed everything from travel to retail traffic to car sales in the world's second-largest economy. Georgieva urged it “to adjust the overall approach to how China assesses supply chain functioning with an eye on the spillover impact it has on the rest of the world.”

The Washington-based IMF expected the Chinese economy to grow only 3.2% this year, below the global average for the year, a rare occurrence.

The Communist Party has taken steps in the direction Georgieva recommends, switching to isolating buildings or neighborhoods with infections instead of whole cities and made other changes it says are aimed at reducing the human and economic cost. But a spike in infections since October has prompted local authorities who are facing pressure from above to impose quarantines and other restrictions that residents say are too extreme.

Asked about criticism of a crackdown on protests, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman defended Beijing’s anti-virus strategy and said the public’s legal rights were protected by law.

The government is trying to “provide maximum protection to people’s lives and health while minimizing the COVID impact on social and economic development,” Zhao Lijian said.

While China's policy ripples out worldwide, Georgieva said the greatest risk facing the global economy is high inflation that requires central banks to raise interest rates, making credit more expensive for consumers and businesses. Coupled with that is the need for governments to take care of the most vulnerable people without undermining central bank efforts with excess spending.

“Policymakers are faced with the very difficult time in the year ahead,” she said. “They have to be disciplined in the fight against inflation. Why? Because inflation undermines the foundation for growth, and it hurts the poor people the most.”

Asked if the U.S. Federal Reserve should pause interest rate increases that are strengthening the dollar and putting pressure on poorer countries, Georgieva said that “the Fed has no option but to stay the course" until inflation credibly declines.

“They owe it to the U.S. economy, they owe it to the world economy, because what happens in the United States if inflation does not get under control can have also spillover impacts for the rest of the world,” the Bulgarian IMF chief said.

Inflation data is still too high in the U.S. and Europe and “the data at this point says: too early to step back,” Georgieva said.

She warned that international tensions between the China and the West and between Russia and the West threatened to restrict trade and its beneficial effect on economic growth and prosperity. She added that while there are concerns about supply chains disrupted by the pandemic, “we have to work harder on finding a way to counter these protectionist instincts” while being honest about supply concerns.

Georgieva said the world was already seeing signs of increased hunger before Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted grain supplies to Africa and the Middle East. More investment in resilient agriculture and support for small farmers as well as efforts to reduce food waste would be part of the solution, she said.

“We have to admit in the wealthiest societies, in the wealthier families, that we waste food on a daily basis, even in quantities that are sufficient to feed the rest of the world," she said. “Hunger is the world’s most significant solvable problem."

Yet hunger has been increasing in recent years.

The world needs "a focus on food security in a comprehensive way that reduces waste, increases productivity and most importantly, focuses more attention on small-scale farming, where a great deal of livelihoods of people, especially in developing countries like that, would go a long way to bring this solvable problem finally to an end,” Georgieva said.

Russia's war also created an energy crisis after Moscow cut off most natural gas supplies to Europe as Western allies supported war-torn Ukraine. The resulting high energy prices have created an opportunity to “accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy supplies" through incentives for green investments.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a high-speed electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) project, is loaded onto a vessel in Qingdao Port in eastern China's Shandong Province, Aug. 18, 2022. China reported Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 economic growth rises to 3.9% over a year ago in latest quarter, up from 0.4% in previous quarter.
China's Exports Weaken in September, Imports up 0.3%
October 24, 2022
A woman pushes her car to reach a gas station, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Nanterre, outside Paris.
Strikes Continue in French Refineries, Disrupt Fuel Supplies
October 14, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Related Stories
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
Supply Chain
A Rail Strike Looms and Impact on U.S. Economy Could be Broad
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy of Japan, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday.
Supply Chain
Japan Vies for 'Last Chance' as Major Global Chip Producer
Customers line up outside of an Apple Store before its opening on the first day of sale for the Apple iPhone 14 in Beijing, China on Sept. 16, 2022. Apple Inc. is warning customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
Supply Chain
Apple: iPhone Supplies Hurt by Anti-Virus Curbs in China
Sustainability, Economics
Supply Chain
How Supply Chain Changes Are Impacting Sustainability
More in Supply Chain
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 1355308510
Labor
Railroad Unions, Employers at Impasse
Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in three decades.
November 23, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern to Buy Regional Railroad for $1.6B
A company subsidiary already operates the busy Cincinnati Southern Railroad.
November 22, 2022
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
Supply Chain
A Rail Strike Looms and Impact on U.S. Economy Could be Broad
Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.
November 22, 2022
Freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., April 2, 2021.
Labor
Big Rail Unions Split on Contract
Engineers accepted their deal with railroads, but conductors rejected theirs.
November 21, 2022
Plated fasteners are an integral manufactured product component, and OEMs require a dependable and affordable supply at all times.
Supply Chain
Sourcing Plated Fasteners from Distributors
Four tips to save OEMs time and money.
November 16, 2022
Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in North Miami, Fla. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.
Supply Chain
Rising Food Costs Take a Bite Out of Thanksgiving Dinner
Wholesale turkey prices are at record highs after a difficult year for U.S. flocks.
November 16, 2022
A woman works in a textile factory in Human in eastern China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022.
Supply Chain
China Factory Activity Down as Virus Controls Rise
The performance was even weaker than expected.
November 15, 2022
Project Comet
Supply Chain
Volvo, Pilot to Build Electric Truck Charging Network
Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers.
November 15, 2022
A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard in Kansas City, Kan., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Another Union Rejects Deal with Nation's Freight Railroads
Three unions have voted down the agreements so far.
November 15, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Computer Chip Ban Signals New Era as Biden, Xi Meet
Chinese officials were quick to condemn the export ban.
November 14, 2022
I Stock 614306168
Supply Chain
Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain
Disruptions from many causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under pressure.
November 14, 2022
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy of Japan, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday.
Supply Chain
Japan Vies for 'Last Chance' as Major Global Chip Producer
Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 8 51 29 Am
E-Commerce
Amazon Debuts Robot Arm to Streamline Fulfillment Process
Sparrow is the first robotic system in Amazon's warehouses that can detect, select and handle individual products.
November 11, 2022
A man wearing face mask waits in line as a worker in protective suit collects a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Supply Chain
Virus Lockdowns Hit Chinese Manufacturing Hub
This will add to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world's second-largest economy.
November 10, 2022