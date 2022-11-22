A Rail Strike Looms and Impact on U.S. Economy Could be Broad

Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.

Josh Funk
David PittDee-Ann Durbin
Nov 22, 2022
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south on Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt in December. Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month.

One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 5.

It wouldn’t take long for the effects of a rail strike to trickle through the economy. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. Makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers.

That's not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

The stakes are so high for the economy that Congress is expected to intervene and impose contract terms on railroad workers. The last time US railroads went on strike was in 1992. That strike lasted two days before Congress intervened. An extended rail shutdown has not happened for a century, partly because a law passed in 1926 that governs rail negotiations made it much harder for workers to strike.

Here are some of the expected impacts of a rail strike:

$2 BILLION A DAY

Railroads haul about 40% of the nation's freight each year. The railroads estimated that a rail strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day in a report issued earlier this fall. Another recent report put together by a chemical industry trade group projected that if a strike drags on for a month some 700,000 jobs would be lost as manufacturers who rely on railroads shut down, prices of nearly everything would increase even more and the economy could be thrust into a recession.

And although some businesses would try to shift shipments over to trucks, there aren't nearly enough of them available. The Association of American Railroads trade group estimated that 467,000 additional trucks a day would be needed to handle everything railroads deliver.

CHEMICALS RUN DRY

Chemical manufacturers and refineries will be some of the first businesses affected, because railroads will stop shipping hazardous chemicals about a week before the strike deadline to ensure that no tank cars filled with dangerous liquids wind up stranded.

Jeff Sloan with the American Chemistry Council trade group said chemical plants could be close to shutting down by the time a rail strike actually begins because of that.

That means the chlorine that water treatment plants rely on to purify water, which they might only have about a week's supply of on hand, would become hard to get. It would be hard for manufacturers to make anything out of plastic without the chemicals that are part of the formula. Consumers will also pay more for gasoline if refineries shut down either because they can't get the ingredients they need to make fuel or because railroads aren't available to haul away byproducts like sulfur.

Chemical plants also produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct, so the supply of carbon dioxide that beverage makers use to carbonate soda and beer would also be restricted, even though the gas typically moves via pipelines.

PASSENGER PROBLEMS

Roughly half of all commuter rail systems rely at least in part on tracks that are owned by freight railroads, and nearly all of Amtrak’s long-distance trains run over the freight network.

Back in September, Amtrak cancelled all of its long-distance trains days ahead of the strike deadline to ensure passengers wouldn’t be left stranded in remote parts of the country while still en route to their destination.

And major commuter rail services in Chicago, Minneapolis, Maryland and Washington state all warned then that some of their operations would be suspended in the event of a rail strike.

FOOD FEARS

It would take about a week for customers to notice shortages of things like cereal, peanut butter and beer at the grocery store, said Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain for the Consumer Brands Association.

About 30% of all packaged food in the U.S. is moved by rail, he said. That percentage is much higher for denser, heavier items like cans of soup.

Some products, like cereal, cooking oils and beer, have entire operations built around rail deliveries of raw ingredients like grain, barley and peanuts, along with shipments of finished products.

Those companies typically keep only two to four days’ worth of raw ingredients on hand because it’s expensive to store them, Madrecki said, and grocers also keep a limited supply of products on hand.

Madrecki said big food companies don't like to discuss the threat of a rail strike because of worries about product shortages can lead to panic buying.

HUNGRY HERDS

Any disruption in rail service could threaten the health of chickens and pigs, which depend on trains to deliver their feed, and contribute to higher meat prices.

“Our members rely on about 27 million bushels of corn and 11 million bushels of soybean meal every week to feed their chickens. Much of that is moved by rail,” said Tom Super, a spokesman for the National Chicken Council, a trade group for the industry raising chickens for meat.

The National Grain and Feed Association said a rail strike now would hit pork and chicken producers in the southern U.S. hardest, because their local supply of corn and soybeans from this year’s harvest is likely exhausted and they’d have to ship feed by truck, dramatically increasing costs.

“They only have so much storage. They can’t go without rail service for too long before they’d have to shut down the feed mills and they run into problems,” said Max Fisher, the NGFA's chief economist.

RETAIL RISKS

Jess Dankert, the vice president for supply chain at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said retailers’ inventory is largely in place for the holidays. But the industry is developing contingency plans.

“We don’t see, you know, canceling Christmas and that kind of narrative,” Dankert said. “But I think we will see the generalized disruption of really anything that moves by rail.”

David Garfield, a managing director with the consulting firm AlixPartners, said a rail strike could still impact holiday items shipped to stores later in December, and would definitely hamper stocking of next season’s goods.

Retailers are also concerned about online orders. Shippers like FedEx and UPS use rail cars that hold roughly 2,000 packages in each car.

AUTOMOBILE ANGST

Drivers are already paying record prices and often waiting months for new vehicles because of the production problems in the auto industry related to the shortage of computer chips in recent years.

That would only get worse if there is a rail strike, because roughly 75% of all new vehicles begin their journey from factories to dealerships on the railroad. Trains deliver some 2,000 carloads a day filled with vehicles.

And automakers may have a hard time keeping their plants running during a strike because some larger parts and raw materials are transported by rail.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a high-speed electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) project, is loaded onto a vessel in Qingdao Port in eastern China's Shandong Province, Aug. 18, 2022. China reported Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 economic growth rises to 3.9% over a year ago in latest quarter, up from 0.4% in previous quarter.
China's Exports Weaken in September, Imports up 0.3%
October 24, 2022
A woman pushes her car to reach a gas station, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Nanterre, outside Paris.
Strikes Continue in French Refineries, Disrupt Fuel Supplies
October 14, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Related Stories
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy of Japan, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday.
Supply Chain
Japan Vies for 'Last Chance' as Major Global Chip Producer
Customers line up outside of an Apple Store before its opening on the first day of sale for the Apple iPhone 14 in Beijing, China on Sept. 16, 2022. Apple Inc. is warning customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
Supply Chain
Apple: iPhone Supplies Hurt by Anti-Virus Curbs in China
Sustainability, Economics
Supply Chain
How Supply Chain Changes Are Impacting Sustainability
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 31, 2022
Plated fasteners are an integral manufactured product component, and OEMs require a dependable and affordable supply at all times.
Supply Chain
Sourcing Plated Fasteners from Distributors
Four tips to save OEMs time and money.
November 16, 2022
Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in North Miami, Fla. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.
Supply Chain
Rising Food Costs Take a Bite Out of Thanksgiving Dinner
Wholesale turkey prices are at record highs after a difficult year for U.S. flocks.
November 16, 2022
A woman works in a textile factory in Human in eastern China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2022.
Supply Chain
China Factory Activity Down as Virus Controls Rise
The performance was even weaker than expected.
November 15, 2022
Project Comet
Supply Chain
Volvo, Pilot to Build Electric Truck Charging Network
Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers.
November 15, 2022
A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard in Kansas City, Kan., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Another Union Rejects Deal with Nation's Freight Railroads
Three unions have voted down the agreements so far.
November 15, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Computer Chip Ban Signals New Era as Biden, Xi Meet
Chinese officials were quick to condemn the export ban.
November 14, 2022
I Stock 614306168
Supply Chain
Keys to a Resilient Supply Chain
Disruptions from many causes will continue to threaten supply chains and keep them under pressure.
November 14, 2022
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy of Japan, speaks during a press conference at the ministry in Tokyo, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday.
Supply Chain
Japan Vies for 'Last Chance' as Major Global Chip Producer
Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production.
November 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 8 51 29 Am
E-Commerce
Amazon Debuts Robot Arm to Streamline Fulfillment Process
Sparrow is the first robotic system in Amazon's warehouses that can detect, select and handle individual products.
November 11, 2022
A man wearing face mask waits in line as a worker in protective suit collects a sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Supply Chain
Virus Lockdowns Hit Chinese Manufacturing Hub
This will add to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world's second-largest economy.
November 10, 2022
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Potential Railroad Strike Delayed
The move will give railroads more time to renegotiate with unions that rejected their deals.
November 10, 2022
Ap22313305934094
Automotive
Nissan's Quarterly Profit Falls Amid Computer Chip Crunch
Officials apologized to all those who had to wait for their Nissan cars to be delivered because of the semiconductor shortage.
November 9, 2022
A shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 21, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Sells 5 Freighters in $1.7 Billion Deal
The long-hauled carrier is expanding its cargo flight capacity.
November 8, 2022
I Stock 1414631847
Supply Chain
Major Defense Contractor Buys 4 Shipyards
The shipyards were owned by Singapore Technologies Engineering.
November 8, 2022