Shippers Prepare for Worst as Rhine Levels Near Critical Low

Associated Press
Aug 15, 2022
A container ships passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period.
A container ships passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period.
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Shipping companies prepared to halt the transport of goods on the Rhine as water levels in Germany's biggest river neared a critically low point Saturday.

An ongoing drought affecting much of Europe has lowered rivers such as the Rhine, preventing large ships with heavy loads from passing key waypoints and forcing them to use smaller vessels or to split cargoes into multiple shipments.

At one bottleneck, near the town of Kaub on the Middle Rhine, an official gauge measured the water level at 37 centimeters (14.6 inches) on Saturday afternoon. Big, heavy ships can't pass if the level falls below 40 centimeters (15.7 inches).

While the depth of the shipping lane in Kaub was still about 150 centimeters (59 inches), experts say passage becomes tricky even for light or specially adapted cargo ships if water levels fall below 35 centimeters (14 inches) at the gauge mark. A reading below 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) is considered unpassable.

Shipping authorities predict that point could be reached early next week, though it is unclear whether water levels will reach the record low of 25 centimeters measured at the Kaub gauge in October 2018.

Logistics company Contargo said Friday that it was preparing to halt shipping on the Upper and Middle Rhine for safety reasons and planned to shift some of its cargo onto trucks.

Road and rail freight capacity is limited, however.

Companies along the Rhine that rely on ships to receive raw materials and deliver finished goods are expected to face delays and shortages. Coal-fired power plants and gas stations could also see supply shortages, if shipping on the Rhine is halted.

Meteorologists forecast rain in the coming days, though it was unclear whether it would be enough to keep water levels on the Rhine from dropping to a point that affects shipping.

In Italy, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to parched local rivers like the Po that farmers use to irrigate crops. Combined with Italy’s worst drought in decades, the country’s largest lake is nearing its lowest-ever recorded water level.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war had blocked most exports, so the July 22 deal aimed to ease food security around the globe. World food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, supply chain problems and COVID-19.
3 More Ships with Grain Depart Ukraine Ports under UN Deal
August 5, 2022
A man walks past a Toyota dealer in Tokyo on May 11, 2022. Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 a quarterly profit of 736.8 billion yen ($5.5 billion), down from 897.8 billion yen the previous year.
Toyota Profit Down in Q2
August 4, 2022
China has blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to the self-ruled island by a top American lawmaker but avoided sanctions on Taiwanese processor chips for Chinese assemblers of smartphones and other electronics, a step that would send shockwaves through the global economy.
China Blocks Some Taiwan Imports, Avoids Chip Disruptions
August 3, 2022
Related Stories
People line up to enter an H&M shop and buy items on sale in the Aviapark shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Russians are snapping up Western fashion and furniture this week as H&M and IKEA sell off the last of their inventory in Russia, moving forward with their exit from the country after it sent troops into Ukraine. Sweden-based H&M and Netherlands-based IKEA had paused sales in Russia after the military operation began and are now looking to unload their stocks of clothing and furnishings as they wind down operations there.
Supply Chain
Western Fashion Brands Sell the Last of Their Inventory in Russia
China has blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to the self-ruled island by a top American lawmaker but avoided sanctions on Taiwanese processor chips for Chinese assemblers of smartphones and other electronics, a step that would send shockwaves through the global economy.
Supply Chain
China Blocks Some Taiwan Imports, Avoids Chip Disruptions
Nintendo reported Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that its profit for the April-June quarter rose 28% from last year on healthy demand for its games, although console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Supply Chain
Nintendo's Profit Rises Despite Shortages of Computer Chips
Best 001 Xlarge
Supply Chain
Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Peloton
Operations
Peloton Outsourcing Praise Comes With Warning
A manufacturing CEO weighs in on the decision.
August 11, 2022
I Stock 1366357918
Supply Chain
What is a Semiconductor?
The chips in your next iPhone could be "designed by Apple in California, built in the USA."
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 2 03 10 Pm
Supply Chain
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
The company makes solid round tools and surgical cutting tools.
August 10, 2022
People line up to enter an H&M shop and buy items on sale in the Aviapark shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Russians are snapping up Western fashion and furniture this week as H&M and IKEA sell off the last of their inventory in Russia, moving forward with their exit from the country after it sent troops into Ukraine. Sweden-based H&M and Netherlands-based IKEA had paused sales in Russia after the military operation began and are now looking to unload their stocks of clothing and furnishings as they wind down operations there.
Supply Chain
Western Fashion Brands Sell the Last of Their Inventory in Russia
Many clothing companies are moving forward with their exit from the country.
August 10, 2022
A saltwater stained rock lies next to a cucumber in the field of farmer Bobby Costa near Tracy, Calif., on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He gets water from rivers in the Delta rivers, delivered by an irrigation district through a ditch on his property. This year, the water’s higher salt content is evident, leaving white stains on the dirt in his fields and hurting his cucumber crop.
Supply Chain
In Dry California, Salty Water Creeps into Key Waterways
State water managers, cities and farmers to look for new ways to stabilize their supply of fresh water.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 506164764
Safety
Rise of Precision Agriculture Exposes Food System to New Threats
New technology is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery.
August 8, 2022
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., on May 5, 2019.
Operations
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss
But its businesses thrive.
August 8, 2022
Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 5
Supply Chain
Winsupply Postpones Inaugural Drone Flight
The event was pushed back due to inclement weather.
August 8, 2022
Optimized ink printing of pyramid, octopus and turtle from left to right of different protein inks.
Supply Chain
3D-Printed Carrot & Cricket Mix Helps Combat Food Supply Challenges
The mixture is extruded by a 3D food printer to create a visually appealing dish that would appeal to the senses.
August 5, 2022
The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war had blocked most exports, so the July 22 deal aimed to ease food security around the globe. World food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, supply chain problems and COVID-19.
Supply Chain
3 More Ships with Grain Depart Ukraine Ports under UN Deal
But major hurdles lie ahead to get food to the countries that need it most.
August 5, 2022
A man walks past a Toyota dealer in Tokyo on May 11, 2022. Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 a quarterly profit of 736.8 billion yen ($5.5 billion), down from 897.8 billion yen the previous year.
Supply Chain
Toyota Profit Down in Q2
Electric vehicles, which need many chips, have been the worst hit by the global chips crunch.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 03 At 11 32 43 Am
Automotive
Volvo to Build Large-Scale EV Battery Plant in Sweden
The battery cells will be designed specifically for commercial vehicle applications.
August 3, 2022
Untitled
Supply Chain
Infographic: Bringing Manufacturing Back to America
How manufacturers are rethinking supply chains and the future of reshoring.
August 3, 2022
I Stock 1375341892
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Takes Back Tech Dominance with CHIPS Act
The bill will unlock $52 billion to revive domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
August 3, 2022