FDA Chief to Detail Delays Inspecting Baby Formula Plant

An inspection began a month later than planned.

May 25th, 2022
Matthew Perrone
As the baby formula shortage continues in the United States, some parents are opting to cross the border into Mexico, where the shelves are still stocked with options to feed their babies.
As the baby formula shortage continues in the United States, some parents are opting to cross the border into Mexico, where the shelves are still stocked with options to feed their babies.
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal plans to inspect a baby formula factory linked to the nationwide shortage were slowed by COVID-19, scheduling conflicts and other logistical problems, according to prepared testimony from the head of the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is set to answer questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the events leading to the formula shortage, which has forced the U.S. to begin airlifting products from Europe while many parents still hunt for scarce supplies in stores.

The issue is largely tied to problems at Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, the largest in the U.S., which the FDA shut down in February due to contamination. In prepared remarks, Califf gives the first detailed account of why it took his agency months to inspect the plant after first learning of potential problems last fall.

Members of an Energy and Commerce subcommittee will also hear from three infant formula makers, including a top executive from Abbott.

FDA staff began honing in on Abbott's plant last year while tracking four bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The cases occurred between September and January, causing four hospitalizations, including two deaths.

Califf will tell lawmakers that the FDA began planning to visit the Sturgis, Michigan, plant in early December, with inspectors set to arrive on Dec. 30. But Abbott said that about a dozen of its employees had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and requested a delay. As a result, the FDA didn't begin its inspection until Jan. 31.

After detecting positive samples of bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

Abbott and the FDA have reached an agreement to reopen the plant next week, requiring the company to regularly undergo outside safety audits. But Califf's testimony suggests FDA efforts to reopen the plant were slowed by negotiations with Abbott, which had to be codified in a court agreement.

“Because it was a negotiation process with a regulated firm, the U.S. government did not completely control the timeline,” states Califf's written testimony.

The FDA has also faced questions about its timeline for reviewing an October whistleblower complaint alleging numerous safety violations at Abbott’s plant, including employees falsifying records and failing to test formula. Califf's testimony details a two-month gap between when regulators received the report and when they actually interviewed the whistleblower.

Several FDA staffers reviewed the complaint in late October, but officials didn't request an interview until early December. Because of conflicts with the whistleblower's schedule, the interview didn't take place until Dec. 22, according to the FDA testimony.

Senior FDA officials did not receive copies of the whistleblower complaint until February due to “an isolated failure in FDA’s mailroom, likely due to COVID-19 staffing issues,” according to the prepared remarks.

Califf is the only administration official who has testified thus far on the shortage, which has become a major political liability for President Joe Biden. Behind the shortage are other distinct factors, including supply disruptions caused by COVID-19 and industry consolidation that's made the U.S. formula market vulnerable to disruption.

An Abbott executive is expected to tell the committee that his company will invest in additional capacity and supply chain safeguards to avoid future disruptions. After the company restarts production next month it will be able to produce more formula than before the recall, according to prepared remarks from Abbott's senior vice president, Christopher Calamari.

The company will restate its contention that there is no direct link between its formula and the infant infections investigated by the FDA. Agency regulators have said the small number of cases and incomplete testing data make it hard to draw a direct connection between the illnesses and Abbott's plant.

Executives from Reckitt and Gerber are also scheduled to testify.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage May 14, 2022, in Houston. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas.
Lawmakers Grill FDA Commissioner Over Baby Formula Shortage
Behind the shortage are several distinct issues.
May 19th, 2022
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall.
U.S. Allows More Baby Formula Imports to Fight Shortage
The move will make it easier for foreign manufacturers to ship formula into the U.S.
May 17th, 2022
SL’s new purpose-designed diesel-electric self-unloading ship begins service for Windsor Salt.
CSL Debuts Diesel-Electric Self-Unloading Cargo Ship
The ship's fully automated single point of loading and cargo handling systems performed as designed.
May 13th, 2022
Ashley Maddox feeds her 5-month-old son, Cole, with formula she bought through a Facebook group of mothers in need Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Imperial Beach, Calif. 'I connected with a gal in my group and she had seven cans of the formula I need that were just sitting in her house that her baby didn't need anymore,' she said. 'So I drove out, it was about a 20-minute drive and picked it up and paid her. It was a miracle.'
Parents Swap, Sell Baby Formula as Biden Focuses on Shortage
Frenzied parents are trying to keep their babies fed.
May 13th, 2022
Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
What's Behind the U.S. Infant Formula Shortage?
And how to make sure it doesn't happen again.
May 12th, 2022
Automated Warehouse
3 Investments to Improve Warehouse Safety
These strategies can create a more repeatable and predictive environment that will ultimately save money and time.
May 11th, 2022
This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail 'vending machine' and vehicle parking lot in South Fayette, Pa, on March 15, 2021. Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.
Carvana Cuts 2,500 Jobs
Despite auto market headwinds, the company still hopes to change the way people buy and sell cars.
May 11th, 2022
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a joint statement with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Mexico Closes U.S. Gravel Quarry
The move is likely to add fuel to an ongoing trade dispute with the firm.
May 9th, 2022
A shipment containing cocaine seized in Romont, Switzerland, May 6, 2022.
Nespresso Workers Find Cocaine in Coffee Shipment
The stash, worth some $50 million, turned up in five containers that arrived from Brazil.
May 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 06 At 9 32 26 Am
USPS Rate Increases About to Get 'Uncomfortable'
The Postmaster General wants to move away from a "defective pricing model."
May 6th, 2022
I Stock 1324262469
New Mexico Sees Opportunity in Texas Border Disruptions
An international rail line could go through its Santa Teresa border crossing.
May 5th, 2022