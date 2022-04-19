Man Charged with Setting Fire at California Home Depot

The accused was reportedly trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools.

Apr 19th, 2022
Associated Press
Home Depot I Stock 498565895 62542e7a9f3d8
iStock

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools, authorities said Tuesday.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, of San Jose, was arrested last Friday. He appeared in court Tuesday and was given a public defender and a June 1 court date to enter a plea. He was being held without bail.

Gogue is accused of setting a fire that began in the lumber section of the Home Depot in South San Jose on April 9. He was trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools but drove off without taking them, prosecutors said.

The five-alarm fire destroyed the store, causing an estimated $17 million in damage to the store contents. The fire, which took about 100 firefighters six hours to control, sent up a huge black plume of smoke. People in nearby homes and businesses were told to stay inside out of concerns that the smoke might contain toxic chemicals.

The fire burned near hundreds of homes and was so hot that it was seen by satellites, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the fire erupted on a weekend when the store was full of shoppers and he was thankful that his office “is not prosecuting a multiple murder case today.”

“Miraculously no one was hurt," he said. “But it came close — far, far too close — to causing many injuries and deaths.”

Gogue allegedly stole items from a Bass Pro Shop before the fire, and he went on to steal from a Macy's store afterward, authorities said.

In addition to aggravated arson, he also is charged with grand theft and petty theft involving shoplifting at six South San Jose stores between last October and April 2.

The new theft charges span from October 2021 to April 2, involving $17,000 worth of items from six South San Jose retailers. He could face a potential life sentence if convicted of all charges, prosecutors said.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season.
Fertilizer Company Complains About Railroad Shipment Limits
It said the railroad ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%.
Apr 15th, 2022
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New Mexico on April 12, 2022. The truckers blocked the port as a protest to the prolonged processing times implemented by Gov. Abbott which they say have increased from 2-3 hours up to 14 hours in the last few days.
Texas Keeping Most Truck Inspections Despite Border Gridlock
Trade groups and experts warn U.S. shoppers could soon notice shortages on shelves and higher prices.
Apr 14th, 2022
The company logo graces one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver. Amazon said Wednesday, April 13, 2022 it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs. The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees will take effect on April 28 and are subject to change. Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.
Amazon Adds 5% Surcharge to Seller Fees
The latest “fuel and inflation surcharge” follows a previous fee hike announced in November.
Apr 14th, 2022
Large Hangar Warehouse Industrial And Logistics Companies 672320826 3868x2578
What Biden's FLOW Initiative Has to Get Right
The Freight Logistics Optimization Works concept has to address issues that have been ignored for decades, and led to the current supply chain crisis.
Apr 13th, 2022
Fed Ex I Stock 1157033203
Families of 5 Killed in FedEx Shooting File Lawsuit
The shipping giant is accused of negligence and failing to ensure a safe workplace.
Apr 11th, 2022
In this file photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Germany's health ministry said Monday that the country may have to discard 3 million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.
Germany May Junk 3 Million COVID Shots
The country's vaccination program has slowed considerably.
Apr 11th, 2022
Jim Schmersahl, owner of Halcyon Shades, poses in a 'clean room' used in making N-95 masks at the company's production facility Friday, March 18, 2022, in University City, Mo. Halcyon is small company that normally makes window shades, but when the pandemic hit, its sales plummeted. Halcyon applied for the state grants to make PPE as a way to try to keep its employees at work and keep the company afloat.
Efforts to Make Protective Medical Gear in U.S. Falling Flat
Struggles include getting equipment, materials and regulatory approval.
Apr 11th, 2022
In this image from video published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, a smoke rises after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Japan Phasing Out Russian Oil, Coal
The country is also expelling eight diplomats.
Apr 8th, 2022
FILE -A Brahmos missile is displayed at the Republic Day parade rehearsal in New Delhi, India, Jan. 23, 2009. India on Thursday said it would ramp up its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia.
India Boosts Arms Output Amid Fears of Shortfall from Russia
India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment, and the war in Ukraine has added to doubts about future supplies.
Apr 7th, 2022
I Stock 1223437562
U.S. Moves to Choke Off Exports to 3 Russian Airlines
That includes parts to service their aircraft.
Apr 7th, 2022
Walmart
Walmart Offers Supply Chain Workers a Chance to Drive Trucks
The American Trucking Associations estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.
Apr 7th, 2022