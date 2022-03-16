Chinese Goods Held by U.S. Customs Over Forced Labor Concerns

An investigation indicated they were made by North Korean labor.

Mar 16th, 2022
Associated Press
Visitors to a mall walk past signs of Chinese sports brand Li Ning on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Beijing. The U.S. customs agency says it is holding imported goods from Li Ning after an investigation indicated they were made by North Korean labor. U.S. law prohibits imports of goods made in North Korea or by North Korean citizens without proof they weren’t made by forced labor, according to a notice from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. customs agency says it is holding imported goods from Chinese sports brand Li Ning after an investigation indicated they were made by North Korean labor.

U.S. law prohibits imports of goods made in North Korea or by North Korean citizens without proof they weren’t made by forced labor, according to a notice from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington.

The goods will be forfeited if Li Ning Co. cannot provide “clear and convincing evidence” within 30 days that it wasn’t made by convict, forced or indentured labor, the agency said.

It gave no details of the investigation, what goods were affected or their value.

Li Ning, founded by a former Chinese Olympic gymnast of the same name, is one of China’s most prominent athletic shoe and clothing brands.

Phone calls Wednesday to its Beijing headquarters and investor relations office in Hong Kong weren’t answered.

When asked, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said he was not aware of that “specific situation."

“China is firmly opposed to any form of long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions," Zhao told reporters at a briefing.

Li Ning is among a group of Chinese and foreign shoe and clothing brands that have been caught up in controversy over using materials and labor from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang. There, the ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining Muslim ethnic minorities and engaging in forced abortions and other abuses.

This month, Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced it sold Li Ning shares due to the “unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations” in Xinjiang.

More in Supply Chain
Mar 3rd, 2022
This is a display of Alimov Vodka, from Russia, in a Total Wine and More store in University Park, Florida on Feb. 27, 2022.
With Russia No Longer a "Most Favored Nation," What Happens Now?
Here is a deeper look at what "most favored nation" status really means and what stripping it from Russia means for the U.S. supply chain.
Mar 14th, 2022
I Stock 1028267542
Organs from Genetically Engineered Pigs May Shorten Transplant Wait List
Transplanting animal organs into human beings has potential.
Mar 11th, 2022
Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have recently slammed the global auto industry.
Toyota Scales Back Japan Production Over Chips, Parts Crunch
The automaker will cut back vehicle production over the next three months.
Mar 11th, 2022
I Stock 1044326612
Industrial Suppliers 3M, Honeywell, CAT, Rockwell & More Halt Business in Russia
The companies join numerous other manufacturers this week in ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus amid the conflict.
Mar 10th, 2022
Business Woman Is Stressed Because Of Work 614034774 1258x838
Manufacturers Need Help
An eye-opening 75 percent of mid-sized manufacturing executives whose role includes risk management say their needs “are not being met."
Mar 9th, 2022
Maxresdefault
NAM Voices Support for Ukraine, Urges Removal of Russia from WTO
The National Association of Manufacturers' resolution supports further economic sanctions on Russia and called for its removal from the World Trade Organization.
Mar 9th, 2022
Two choke valves, optimized with IMI Critical’s DRAG technology, after 3D printing with Velo3D’s Sapphire system and finishing.
Additive Manufacturing Poised to Make a Value Impact on Oil & Gas Supply Chain
O&G operators need a way to acquire key replacement parts reliably and quickly.
Mar 8th, 2022
President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports in the Roosevelt Room at the White House,, March 8, 2022.
Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine War
Energy exports have kept cash flowing despite otherwise severe restrictions on Russia's financial sector.
Mar 8th, 2022
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, foreground, rides a Harley-Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for the meeting with Russian and Ukrainian bikers at their camp near Sevastopol, in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, on July 24, 2010. Harley-Davidson halted motorcycle shipments to Russia and said its thoughts “continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine.”
Corporate Exodus of Russia Highlights Business Risks
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown business plans into disarray and forced a growing number of the world’s best-known brands to pull out.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1087174600
Former Biotech Executive Swindled Hospitals Seeking Face Masks
He spent the money on credit cards, two Maseratis and a Range Rover.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1276414479
Why Shell, BP & ExxonMobil Are Leaving Russia
They have done business in the country for decades.
Mar 3rd, 2022