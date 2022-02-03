Container Ship Runs Aground

A first attempt to move the ship into deeper water failed.

Feb 3rd, 2022
Associated Press
The container ship 'Mumbai Maersk' pictured in Hamburg, Germany, June 16, 2018. The 400-meter container ship ran aground on Thursday night about six kilometers north of the island of Wangerooge.
The container ship 'Mumbai Maersk' pictured in Hamburg, Germany, June 16, 2018. The 400-meter container ship ran aground on Thursday night about six kilometers north of the island of Wangerooge.
Dietmar Hasenpusch/dpa via AP, file

BERLIN (AP) — A container ship has run aground off a German North Sea island, and an initial attempt to free it was unsuccessful, authorities said Thursday.

Shipping company Maersk said on Twitter that the 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground on a “shallow patch” on Wednesday night. It said that “all crew are safe, there is no pollution and no sign of hull breach.” It said that the entrance to the major port of Bremerhaven wasn't obstructed.

Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said several tugs and other ships were sent to assist the vessel during the night and a team of specially trained sailors went aboard, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no injuries, but a first attempt to move the ship into deeper water failed.

The emergency command said it would have to wait for high tide to make another attempt to move the ship, which ran aground about 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of the island of Wangerooge. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven.

Maersk said that “extra tugs are being deployed and a new attempt to free Mumbai Maersk is expected later today.”

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Arbitrator Rules China Can Penalize U.S. Goods
The decision caps a decade-long dispute over U.S. duties on some Chinese goods.
Jan 27th, 2022
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at an Intel factory announcement, Newark, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022.
U.S. Warns Chip Shortage Could Shut Down Factories
The nation's supply has fallen to alarmingly low levels.
Jan 26th, 2022
I Stock 1000935704
GE Expects to Return to Growth
But the supply chain issues impacting manufacturers show no signs of letting up.
Jan 26th, 2022
Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he departs the Geneva Airport, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.
U.S., Europe Plan for Any Cutoff of Russian Natural Gas
The concern stems from repercussions in retaliation to promised economic and political sanctions if Russia moves its military into Ukraine.
Jan 26th, 2022
The container ship CMA CGM Laperouse, left, docks at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. The Port of Savannah saw a whopping 20% increase in shipping containers moving across its docks in 2021 as U.S. seaports scrambled to keep up with a surge in cargo that crammed container yards and forced ships to line up and wait at sea. The Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 that Savannah's port handled a record 5.6 million container units of imports and exports last year _ an increase of 1 million container units from the 2020 calendar year.
Cargo Surge Pushes Port of Savannah to 5.6M Container Record
That's a year-over-year increase of 1 million container units.
Jan 25th, 2022
Celigo Image
Beat Supply Chain Issues by Automating Your EDI Systems
More than 80% of warehouses today have no automation whatsoever.
Jan 24th, 2022
Gasprices
Average U.S. Gas Price Rises to $3.40 Per Gallon
The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.
Jan 24th, 2022
I Stock 1166183082
Spiked Fertilizer Prices May Curtail Crop Production
A bag of fertilizer that would’ve sold for $11 in 2021 is now going for about $19.95 in 2022.
Jan 24th, 2022
Intel Corp. is planning an initial investment of more than $20 billion for two semiconductor chip plants in central Ohio to help address a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
Intel Building $20B Ohio Chip Facility Amid Global Shortage
The two factories are expected to create 3,000 jobs.
Jan 21st, 2022
A man walks by the logo on a Toyota car at a showroom in Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2021. The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota, Japan’s top automaker.
Toyota Production in Japan Hit by Parts Crunch from COVID-19
Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips.
Jan 21st, 2022
Covidpill
More Than 2 Dozen Drugmakers to Make Merck's COVID-19 Pill
Generic drug manufacturers from 11 countries will start producing the pill.
Jan 20th, 2022