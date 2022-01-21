3M Expanding Tennessee Adhesives & Air Filters Plant With $470M Investment

It will boost production capacity of 3M's Filtrete air filters and Command strips, while adding about 600 jobs by 2025.

Jan 21st, 2022
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
3 M Asd
iStock

NASHVILLE, TN — On Jan. 20, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and 3M dompany officials announced the company will invest approximately $470 million and add around 600 new jobs by 2025 as it expands manufacturing operations in East Tennessee.

As part of 3M’s expansion at the Eagle Bend Industrial Park, the company plans to invest in two of its fast-growing product lines: Filtrete air filters and Command adhesive strips. The additional investments and jobs will help 3M increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to be more responsive to growing consumer demand. In addition, the investment will improve sustainability by replacing plastic packaging with more renewable packaging such as paperboard.

3M is a proud community partner, supporting local activities with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, as well as partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to provide supplies to schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in nearly 9,000 job commitments and approximately $2.4 billion in capital investment.

“The talented people in East Tennessee, the partnership from the state government, and the flexibility of our manufacturing facility create an ideal environment for additional investment in Clinton," said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and CEO. "The continued demand for innovative new 3M products, especially for home improvement, makes us optimistic about our growth in Clinton.”


