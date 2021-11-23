Target to Keep Stores Closed on Thanksgiving for Good

Target is the first major retailer to make the pandemic-era move permanent.

Nov 23rd, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy's will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row.
A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy's will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, with big holiday discounts beginning as early as October.

That forced shift appears to have been fortuitous.

U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group. The trade group predicts 2021 could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.

Americans, able to get the same offers over a broader timespan and relieved from some of the stresses that go hand in hand with the holidays, appeared to embrace the change, which has also resonated with workers, Target said.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. “You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides."

Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent move during the pandemic, and its decision could push other retailers to follow in its path, says Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics a retail research firm. He believes retailers are also looking at whether it's worth spending money on labor and other costs to open on Thanksgiving when shoppers are turning more to online shopping and away from physical stores.

“With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?” Perkins said.

Macy's, which will not open its stores on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row, said that its curbside pickup service will be available at select locations. It also noted that it hasn't announced future plans but “we lean into what our customers as well as colleagues tell us is important to them on these decisions."

Kohl's and Walmart will also be closed on Thursday, but Walmart said it hasn't made a decision yet on the future of Thanksgiving Day store shopping; Kohl's declined to comment.

Target said that distribution and call centers will have some staff on Thanksgiving, and they will collect holiday pay.

The holiday shopping season started to creep into Thanksgiving Day 20 years ago when retailers began kicking off sales into the wee hours of the morning on Black Friday. Ten years later, Target and other major stores opened their doors on the holiday itself, creating a new shopping tradition.

Many did so to compete with Amazon and other rising online threats. At its peak five years ago, about 25 chain stores ushered in crowds at its physical stores on Thanksgiving, according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

But the shift seemed to merely cannibalize Black Friday sale, with big crowds showing up for door buster deals on Thanksgiving. The shopping event was diluted further when stores began marketing Black Friday deals for the entire holiday week and then later for the entire month of November.

Big retailers suffered blowback from critics who said thousands of people were forced to work rather than being with family during the holiday. Crowds started to also diminish for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, too, and the number of retail chains and malls, including Mall of America in Minnesota, stopped the practice. That whittled the number of stores open on the holiday down to well under 20 major chains, excluding pharmacies and grocers that remain open for a least for a few hours.

Some, like Costco and Nordstrom, never opened their doors during the holiday, saying they wanted to respect the holiday.

Thanksgiving had historically not been a big sales day; it never makes it into the top 10 because stores usually opened their doors around 5 p.m.

However, it's been a big online shopping day. For the past two years, the holiday trailed only Cyber Monday and Black Friday in online sales, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

______

More in Supply Chain
Aerial view of the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.
Southern California Ports Delay Fines for Backlogged Cargo
The reprieve comes because of early compliance by companies in clearing cargo since the penalties were approved last month.
Nov 16th, 2021
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, CA.
Supply Shortages Fueled by Americans' Spending Spree
Households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again — a lot.
Nov 15th, 2021
I Stock 149046398
Organized Crime a Top Driver of Global Deforestation
Along with beef, soy, palm oil and wood products.
Nov 15th, 2021
A truck passes a container ship at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. California farmers say they are having trouble exporting their crops because of delays in the global supply chain. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast.
White House Rushes with Infrastructure Fixes for U.S. Economy
As the U.S. emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recovery has been hampered by congested and aging ports.
Nov 10th, 2021
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rapper and fashion mogul Ye’s high-end clothing company Yeezy has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over slow shipping to customers.
Slow Shipping Costs Ye's Yeezy Brand Nearly $1M
The company was sued for false advertising over shipping.
Nov 9th, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, joined from left by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., walks to update reporters after day of delays in the vote to advance President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Roads, Transit, Internet: What's in the Infrastructure Bill
The new law promises to reach almost every corner of the country
Nov 8th, 2021
Moderna
Moderna Says Vaccine Shipments Not Meeting Forecast
Production and shipment problems will push deliveries to 2022.
Nov 5th, 2021
Pictured is the 777X jetliner which is based on the 777 and 787 Dreamliner.
Maersk Orders Two Boeing 777 Freighters
The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter.
Nov 4th, 2021
Container Ship I Stock 1066762856
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record in September
In September, exports plunged 3% to $207.6 billion.
Nov 4th, 2021
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast, despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyota Lifts Forecast Despite Pandemic's Supply Chain Damage
Toyota had been forced to reduce production because of the problems.
Nov 4th, 2021
A sign marks the site of a new South Carolina Ports Authority terminal named for longtime state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in North Charleston, S.C. Currently, the International Longshoremen's Association is calling on the Biden administration for help resolving a labor dispute at the terminal.
Union Seeks Biden Administration's Help in Charleston Port Dispute
Union officials called South Carolina's climate toward unions “hostile” and vowed to keep fighting in court.
Nov 3rd, 2021
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk said on Twitter, Monday, Nov. 1, he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate it to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger.
Musk Offers $6B to Solve World Hunger
The U.N. just needs to show how it plans to accomplish it.
Nov 1st, 2021