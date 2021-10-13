Aim to Ease Supply Chain Bottlenecks with LA Port Going 24/7

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States.

Oct 13th, 2021
Josh Boak
A beach goer sits on the beach in Seal Beach Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as container ships waiting to dock at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are seen in the distance. With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch. Toy makers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports.
A beach goer sits on the beach in Seal Beach Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as container ships waiting to dock at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are seen in the distance. With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch. Toy makers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.

President Joe Biden planned to discuss the agreement during an afternoon speech about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply chain problem is tightly linked with the broader challenge of inflation confronting Biden, as higher prices are creating both economic and political risks.

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

Commitments by the Los Angeles port’s operator, longshoremen and several of the country’s largest retail and shipping companies are expected to help relieve the backlog. Walmart, FedEx and UPS made commitments to unload during off-peak hours, making it easier for the Los Angeles port to operate nonstop and reduce the backlog. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks.

Biden was scheduled to hold a virtual roundtable with the heads of Walmart, FedEx Logistics, UPS, Target, Samsung Electronics North America, the Teamsters Union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other groups, before his speech.

Republican lawmakers say Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has fueled higher prices. A recent analysis issued by the investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates that “supply-constrained goods” account for 80% of this year’s inflation overshoot, yet the political criticism continues to sting as housing and oil prices add to inflationary pressures.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has made inflation one of his central charges against Biden, a sign that getting prices under control could be essential for Democrats trying to hold onto congressional seats in next year's elections.

“The Democrats’ inflation is so bad that even though the average American worker has gotten a multiple-percentage-point pay raise over the last year, their actual purchasing power has been cut,” McConnell said in a Senate speech last week. "Even dollar stores are having to raise their prices. Just ask any American family about their last few trips to the supermarket, the gas station or the toy store. Heaven forbid if they’ve had to participate in the housing market or the auto market anytime lately."

The Biden administration has argued that higher inflation is temporary. Yet the supply chain issues have persisted months after the economy began to reopen and recover as vaccines lessened many of the risks from the pandemic.

Consumer prices climbed 5.4% from a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That is significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Higher energy, food and shelter costs were prime drivers of price increases in September. Used car and truck prices fell for the second straight month, but vehicle shortages and cost increases in prior months mean that prices are still 24.4% higher from a year ago.

Inflation's persistence has created a divide in how to describe the phenomenon.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that he no longer calls inflation “transitory” and expects this current “episode” of inflation could last into 2022 or longer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the former Fed chair, insisted to CBS News that the higher prices are “transitory” because once “we get the pandemic under control, the global economy comes back, these pressures will mitigate and I believe will go back to normal levels.”

More in Supply Chain
Water Quality – Easy to Overlook, Hard to Overcome
Sponsored
Water Quality – Easy to Overlook, Hard to Overcome
Easy installation, enhanced leak detection, constant purity monitoring, and simplified functionality help ensure that your operation sees all the benefits of higher quality water every day and in every application. Watch this new video to learn more.
Oct 1st, 2021
Fastener I Stock 5f5791b6c95a1 601c617f745bf
Fastener Distributor Index Slows Further to 12-Month Low
Survey commentary continued to focus on supply chain havoc and labor issues.
Oct 11th, 2021
I Stock 1145150022
The Brainstorm: Personalization Strategies Vital to E-commerce Success
Why you need to have a deep understanding of your customers.
Oct 8th, 2021
I Stock 465644931
Will Price Increases Sink Your Business?
Or will your business sink without them?
Oct 7th, 2021
Five ship to shore cranes and gangs of longshoremen work to load and unload the container ship CMA CGM Laperouse at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch.
Toymakers Race to Get Products on Shelves Amid Supply Clogs
One company is leaving toys behind in China.
Oct 7th, 2021
I Stock 1089916444
NAM: China 'Remains a Hub of Bad Behaviors'
NAM CEO says China's IP theft and market-distorting industrial subsidies are harming manufacturers and their employees.
Oct 5th, 2021
Ship to shore cranes work the container ship CMA CGM Laperouse at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June.
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record $73.3 Billion
Analysts said they expect the deficit surge will start to lessen now that other economies are beginning to revive and purchase more exports.
Oct 5th, 2021
I Stock 1130143315
The Brainstorm: Customer Journey Mapping Essential to E-commerce Success
If your visitors don't find what they are looking for in a timely manner, it's very unlikely that you will ever win them as a customer.
Oct 4th, 2021
Trucks are parked as part of government's reserve tanker fleet based at a depot in Fenstanton, England, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday as the crisis at the pumps continues. The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages frustrate motorists lining up at empty pumps.
UK Extends Truck Driver Visa Program as Fuel Crisis Persists
The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the UK from overseas “immediately.”
Oct 4th, 2021
This May 22, 2019 file photo, Emily Cunningham, left, speaks as Kathryn Dellinger, right, looks on during a news conference following Amazon's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. Amazon is settling with the two former tech workers who accused the company of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Cunningham and Costa, publicly criticized the Seattle-based company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19.
Amazon Settles with Fired Workers Who Criticized the Company
In settling, Amazon also avoids a potentially lengthy hearing before the National Labor Relations Board.
Sep 30th, 2021
Employees of a private delivery company sort out parcels at a distribution center in Beijing, April 27, 2020.
Shortages, Shipping, Shutdowns Hit Asian Factory Output
Automakers and producers of IT products and other electrical machinery were the hardest hit.
Sep 30th, 2021
People line up at an Apple Store to buy the latest iPhone 13 handsets in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 24, 2021. Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark.
China's Power Cuts May Foreshadow Shortage of Global Goods
Factories were idled to avoid exceeding limits on energy use imposed by Beijing to promote efficiency.
Sep 28th, 2021