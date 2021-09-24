More Than 70 Large Companies, Activists Call for Zero-Emission Truck Adoption

The joint letter comes from many companies with large fleets — including Nestle, Unilever, Siemens and IKEA.

Sep 24th, 2021
Steve LeBlanc
In this Dec. 17, 2010 photo, trucks make their way eastbound, in Livermore, Calif.
In this Dec. 17, 2010 photo, trucks make their way eastbound, in Livermore, Calif.
AP Photo/Ben Margot

BOSTON (AP) — Officials from companies with fleets of trucks are urging governors across the country to embrace a rule meant to speed the adoption of zero-emission trucks and reduce a potent source of greenhouse gases spewed from the large commercial vehicles.

In a letter released Friday, representatives of companies including IKEA, Nestle, Siemens, Etsy, eBay, Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever joined with environmental activists and investors to call for the wide adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks rule. Transportation is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., with trucks being one of the top culprits, activists said.

The rule requires manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to increase sales of zero-emission models over time in states where the policy is put in place. As production ramps up, the cost to manufacturers and buyers should come down, advocates said.

Supporters of the rule say companies increasingly are demanding clean trucks and vans to help meet climate and pollution goals and to save on the costs of fuel and maintenance. Approval of the rule by state governments could help give an added nudge to truck makers, backers said.

“The ACT rule will help bring down costs for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by requiring manufacturers to increase model availability to meet the needs of fleet operators and driving investment in clean transportation research and development,” the companies and advocacy groups said in the letter.

“This will enable cost-effective electrification of commercial vehicles at the pace and scale needed to meet climate and air quality goals," they added.

The switch to zero-emission trucks also will help reduce pollution in lower-income neighborhoods, many of which border highways, major roads and shipping centers, and where residents often have health problems like asthma, advocates said.

The rule has already been adopted in California and is being considered in several other states, including Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York and Colorado.

“Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are an essential part of the logistics networks that millions of Etsy sellers rely upon to deliver items to their buyers around the world, but these vehicles contribute disproportionately to air pollution and global warming emissions,” Chelsey Evans, senior manager of sustainability for Etsy, said in a statement. “Widespread adoption of zero-emission vehicles, including through the Advanced Clean Trucks Rule, is key to combating climate change.”

The letter was organized by the nonprofit group Ceres.

States have begun to acknowledge the pollution linked to cars and trucks and its effect on the climate.

The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington last year signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution, an agreement they hope other states will eventually join.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032 by requiring large gasoline and diesel fuel suppliers to purchase “allowances” for the pollution caused by the use of the fuels they sell in the region. Opponents say that could drive up gas prices.

In New England, transportation is responsible for over 40% of greenhouse gas emissions.

More in Supply Chain
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 175474271
Uncracking the Bullwhip: How to Counteract Supply Chain Volatility
The spread of new COVID variants means the risk of localized lockdowns and supply chain issues will continue. And that means manufacturers must take action now to calm the reverb.
Sep 17th, 2021
I Stock 1172766108
PepsiCo's New Sustainability Goals Include Halving Virgin Plastic Use by 2030
The food & beverage giant's new pep+ transformation is centered on sustainability goals for positive agriculture, value chain and choices.
Sep 16th, 2021
Containers placed at a port in Yokohama, Japan, Sept. 7, 2021.
Japan Exports Slow as Supply Chain Hiccups Hit Factories
But a rise in imports suggested that consumer demand has remained strong.
Sep 16th, 2021
A UPS logo is on the shirt of a driver as he enters a United Parcel Service store with packages in Jackson, Miss., Monday, July 26, 2021. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 9, that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30-minutes of applying. UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market.
UPS to Hire 100,000, Many in 30 Minutes or Less
Take too long to hire, and an applicant can go elsewhere.
Sep 9th, 2021
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Intelligent Inventory Benefits - From Cost to Value
Recent advancements have brought intelligent inventory management to all manufacturers, regardless of size, allowing for more to realize the inherent efficiencies.
Sep 3rd, 2021
Gm Ap
GM, Ford Halt Some Production as Chip Shortage Worsens
General Motors will pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks.
Sep 2nd, 2021
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
Kansas City Southern Suitor's Bid in Jeopardy After Ruling
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal.
Sep 1st, 2021
H b Fuller Lüneburg Site
H.B. Fuller Adding 11% Surcharge to Recoup Rising Materials Cost
Many industrial suppliers have taken pricing actions this year, but most haven't made a standalone public announcement about them like H.B. Fuller has.
Aug 31st, 2021
In this July 15, 2021, file photo, workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assembly ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province. China’s factory activity decelerated in August as export demand weakened, a survey showed Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July’s 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
China's Manufacturing Sector Slows
Export demand has weakened.
Aug 31st, 2021
I Stock 1311984523
Pandemic or Not, Custom Logistics Software Can Be Critical
How Liquid Freight switched from off-the-shelf TMS to custom software with surprising success.
Aug 30th, 2021
I Stock 601945516
Weathering the Storm: 4 Ways to Keep a Supply Chain Running During Natural Disasters
Along with wildfires and peak hurricane season, all forecasts pointing to a hectic few months ahead.
Aug 30th, 2021