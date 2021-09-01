Kansas City Southern Suitor's Bid in Jeopardy After Ruling

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal.

Sep 1st, 2021
Josh Funk
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A planned shareholder vote on Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer has been delayed after regulators rejected a key part of the plan, so now Kansas City Southern railroad can consider all of its options, including a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway.

While both Kansas City Southern and Canadian National expressed disappointment in Tuesday's ruling from the Surface Transportation Board, Canadian Pacific officials expressed optimism Wednesday that they will be able to consummate the deal they first announced back in March after months of back and forth. KCS shareholders had been set to vote on the CN deal on Friday.

“It’s time to get on with this and creating the significant value for the shareholder, for the customer and for the employees,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said.

The federal Surface Transportation Board said Tuesday that it wasn't in the public interest to allow CN to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad throughout the board's lengthy review process. That decision leaves the CN deal in limbo because using a voting trust that would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to get paid up front was a key part of the deal.

The board seemed to agree with concerns Canadian Pacific raised about the competitive impact across the central United States. KCS and CN operate parallel rail lines connecting the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, so allowing those two to combine would eliminate a shipping option for many companies.

Canadian National is now facing pressure from a major shareholder to abandon the Kansas City Southern deal. The London-based investment firm TCI Fund said in a letter Tuesday that CN should get a new CEO and refocus on improving its operations.

Canadian Pacific's offer to buy Kansas City Southern already received approval to use a voting trust, so that deal has a much clearer path forward if the KCS board agrees to accept that lower offer. There are also fewer competitive concerns about a CP-KCS merger because there is little overlap between the two railroads’ networks. Even after the deal the combined railroad would be the smallest of the major North American railroads.

"We’ve got two like-minded companies that care about our customers, we care about our employees, we care about the service that we offer and the value that we create. You put that together, it creates a pretty powerful marriage," Creel said.

If a deal does move forward, this will be the first merger involving two major railroads since the 1990s. The Surface Transportation Board has generally said that any deal involving one of the nation’s six largest railroads needs to enhance competition and serve the public interest to get approved. The board has also said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and prompt additional mergers.

For more than two decades the railroad industry has been stable, with two railroads in the Western United States — BNSF and Union Pacific — two in the Eastern United States — CSX and Norfolk Southern — and the two Canadian railroads that serve part of the United States.

More in Supply Chain
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
Sep 1st, 2021
Image (1)
Boeing Sells $1B in Parts Faster than Ever
Until this year, some of the company's parts were only available via phone or email purchasing.
Aug 27th, 2021
Pfizer’s custom boxes use dry ice to keep vaccine vials at ultra-cold temperatures.
Inoculating the Planet an Unprecedented Logistical Challenge
It's like nothing we’ve ever seen before.
Aug 24th, 2021
A customer walks in a McDonald's restaurant, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks.
Supply Bottlenecks Prompts McDonald's to Pull Milkshakes
All 1,250 of McDonald's British restaurants are impacted.
Aug 24th, 2021
A shopper loads items into her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Willow Grove, Pa., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Walmart says it will start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and even drones to deliver other retailers' products directly to their customers' homes as fast as just a few hours.
Walmart to Launch Delivery Service for Other Businesses
The retail giant plans to use contract workers, autonomous vehicles and even drones.
Aug 24th, 2021
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian National's higher offer.
Kansas City Southern Delays Vote on $33.6B Rail Takeover Bid
Regulators haven’t yet ruled on a key part of the acquisition plan.
Aug 18th, 2021
In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo. Japan's exports in July jumped 37% from a year ago, the government said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, highlighting an overseas recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's Imports, Exports Grow
The country has been trying to balance curbing infections while keeping the economy going.
Aug 18th, 2021
A person looks out over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona, Aug. 13, 2021.
Western States Face First Federal Water Cuts
Voluntary measures weren't enough to prevent shortages.
Aug 16th, 2021
In this Aug. 24, 2019 photo, Adam Daggett stands lookout on the bow as his father, John Daggett, pilots their boat at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Commission to Use Boat Tracking to Monitor Lobster Fishing, Protect Whales
Tracking devices would record the location of vessels while they are fishing.
Aug 16th, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin 60f82801f2b66
Nucor Calls Off Lousiana Expansion, Citing Market Conditions
The steelmaker planned to invest $120 million in a pelletizer project.
Aug 13th, 2021
Made In China I Stock 1220068378
Police Chief in Chinese Industrial Center Suspected of Corruption
The northeastern Chinese industrial center of Shenyang was once notorious for organized crime.
Aug 13th, 2021
Canadian Pacific I Stock 459595899
Railroad Bidding War Back On
Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern.
Aug 10th, 2021