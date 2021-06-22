Turtle Carcasses Wash Ashore in Sri Lanka After Ship Fire

Ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and release of hazardous chemicals.

Jun 22nd, 2021
Bharatha Mallawarachi
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 10, 2021. Carcasses of nearly a hundred turtles believed to have been killed due to heat and chemical poisoning from a fire-ravaged ship that sank off while transporting chemicals have been washed to Sri Lanka’s ashore in recent weeks, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 10, 2021. Carcasses of nearly a hundred turtles believed to have been killed due to heat and chemical poisoning from a fire-ravaged ship that sank off while transporting chemicals have been washed to Sri Lanka’s ashore in recent weeks, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.
AP Photo/ Krishan Kariyawasam

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Nearly a hundred carcasses of turtles with throat and shell damage, as well as a dozen dead dolphins and a blue whale, have washed ashore in Sri Lanka since a container ship burned and sank, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.

Ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and release of hazardous chemicals while the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl burned for 12 days and sank last week off Sri Lanka’s main port in the capital Colombo. Government officials, however, said these causes were “provisionally” confirmed and the investigation was continuing.

The fire started on the ship on May 20 and dead marine species started washing ashore days later.

A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press said 81 of the ship's nearly 1,500 containers held “dangerous” goods.

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire. But debris including burned fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets have severely polluted the surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches.

Post-mortem analysis on the carcasses are being performed at five government-run laboratories and separately by the Government Analysts Department, said an official of the wildlife department who spoke on condition of anonymity as the official was not authorized to speak to the media.

“Provisionally, we can say that these deaths were caused by two methods — one is due to burns from the heat and secondly due to chemicals. These are obvious,” said Anil Jasinghe, secretary of the environment ministry.

He refrained from giving an exact cause, saying “post-mortem analysis are still being conducted.”

Thushan Kapurusinghe of the Turtle Conservation Project blamed the fire and chemicals the ship carried for killing the turtles.

With over three decades experience on turtle conservation, Kapurusinghe said the dead turtles had oral, cloacal and throat bleeding and "specific parts of their carapace have burns and erosion signs.”

The sea off Sri Lanka and its coastline are home to five species of turtles that regularly come to lay eggs. March to June is the peak season for turtle arrivals.

Lalith Ekanayake, a marine and coastal ecologist, suspects, based on the nature of the fire and amount of chemicals, that “at least 400 turtles may have died and their carcasses may have sunk in the sea or drifted to the deep sea.”

Sri Lanka plans to claim compensation from X-Press Feeders, the ship's owner, and already have submitted an interim claim of $40 million.

More in Supply Chain
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
Metals Raw Material I Stock 1202781680
China Releasing Metals Stockpiles in Bid to Cool Inflation
Inflation in prices of industrial raw materials surged to a 13-year high.
Jun 16th, 2021
In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, technicians lower the Mayflower Autonomous Ship into the water at its launch site for it's first outing on water since being built in Turnchapel, Plymouth south west England.
Robotic Ship Sets Off to Retrace the Mayflower's Journey
The voyage was originally slated to take place for the 400th anniversary.
Jun 16th, 2021
Automotive Mfg
How to Move Automotive Supply Chains Forward
Recent events have showed just how much the automotive industry hinged on complex and inefficient data analysis.
Jun 15th, 2021
Apple store, Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2020.
Apple Defends Privacy Stance Amid Trump Probe Revelations
A Trump administration probe resulted in the company handing over data from two Democratic congressmen.
Jun 14th, 2021
This satellite image from Planet Labs Inc. shows a sinking ship, the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl, with the oil leak line in the Laccadive Sea off Sri Lanka Monday, June 7, 2021.
Sri Lanka Testing For Oil In Waters Near Stricken Cargo Ship
Fiberglass and plastic pellets have already polluted nearby beaches.
Jun 11th, 2021
German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil speaks during a debate at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 11, 2021. German lawmakers on Friday approved legislation meant to ensure that big companies ensure environmental rules and human rights are respected throughout their supply chains.
Germany Approves Plan To Improve Oversight of Supply Chains
The plan is set to take effect from 2023.
Jun 11th, 2021
Blank Printed Circuit Board Tracks 000085971155 Medium
3 Ways to Minimize Component Shortage Disruptions
The shortage is undeniable and unpredictable, but your response to it can make the difference between your business surviving or thriving.
Jun 11th, 2021
Med 1008 97395 1592400588 5f11af8fd6d13
3M Helps Thwart Sale of 1M Suspected Fake Respirators from Kentucky Warehouse
More than 41 million counterfeit N95 respirators have been seized since the pandemic began.
Jun 10th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
China Denounces US Bill Aimed at Boosting Competitiveness
A Chinese statement said the bill sought to spread the 'China threat.'
Jun 9th, 2021
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Manufacturing Exec Touts More Responsive Supply Chain Strategy
"Companies need to move from just-in-time manufacturing to a more dynamic, demand-driven supply chain that focuses on ... pre-empting pain points."
Jun 8th, 2021
President Joe Biden talks about the May jobs report from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on June 4.
Biden Task Force to Address Supply Chain Bottlenecks
Officials said their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce dependence on geopolitical competitors.
Jun 8th, 2021