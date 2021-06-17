1 Dead in Container Ship Collision

Jun 17th, 2021
Associated Press
Container Ship I Stock 1066762856
iStock

ISTANBUL (AP) — A container ship and a fishing boat collided in Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait, killing one person Thursday.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the ship AS ROSAILA hit a 7-meters-long (23-foot-long) fishing boat under Istanbul’s Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and the boat sunk.

The coastal safety directorate said its units recovered the body of a Turkish national and rescued two injured people from the fishing vessel.

The Marine Traffic website says the 180-meters-long (590-foot-long) container ship AS ROSAILA sailed under the flag of Portugal and was heading to Constanta in Romania.

