Fed Sees Faster Growth Despite Shortages

Factory output increased despite “significant supply chain challenges” that continued to disrupt production.

Jun 3rd, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a somewhat faster pace in April and May despite disruptions that choked supplies to the nations manufacturers, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

In the Fed's latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, several of the central bank's districts reported that increased vaccination rates and relaxed social-distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. But offsetting those gains were headwinds coming from supply-chain problems.

The increase in vaccination rates helped to boost consumer spending, especially in areas such as leisure travel and restaurant dining, the report said.

Factory output increased despite “significant supply chain challenges” that were continuing to disrupt production, it added.

The report also noted widespread examples of price increases, with the supply-chain disruptions adding to the price pressures.

Bill Adams, senior economist at PNC Financial, noted the Fed had gathered "widespread evidence of the havoc that the pandemic has wreaked on supply chains, affecting car dealers, manufacturers and homebuilders among others.”

But Adams said he expected the supply-chain problems to show marked improvement in coming months as businesses catch up with demand. For that reason, he said the Fed is likely to continue to believe that the recent spike in inflation will be transitory.

The Fed's report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed's 12 regional banks from early April to late May. The information will form the basis of discussion when Fed policymakers meet on June 15-16 to decide the future course of interest rates.

Most analysts believe that, based on the comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials, the central bank will leave rates where they have been for the past year at a record low of 0% to 0.25% as the central bank continues to promote a strong rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

Businesses in some Fed districts anticipate continued cost increases for their raw materials, which will prompt them to boost their prices, the report said.

As seen in other economic reports, housing remains one of the stand-out performers of the economy.

The beige book said, “Home builders often noted that strong demand, buoyed by low mortgage interest rates, outpaced their capacity to build, leading some to limit sales.”

The survey also found further employment growth, with the strongest gains coming in food services, hospitality and retail — all areas that were hardest hit during the pandemic shutdowns.

Many businesses reported difficulty hiring new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers and skilled tradespeople, according to the survey.

The report classified wage growth as moderate, and said a growing number of companies were offering signing bonuses and increased starting wages to attract and retain workers.

Business executives surveyed are optimistic that economic growth will remain solid, the report said.

The overall economy grew at a robust 6.4% rate in the first quarter of the year, and many economists forecast that growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter. Growth for the full year could exceed 7%, which would be the best showing in nearly four decades, as the economy benefits from a return to more normal operations after last year's shutdowns.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Vehicles line up near a gas station to fill their tanks in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept 8, 2020.
Tanker’s 'Impossible' Voyage Signals Sanction Evasion Ploy
Rogue states and their enablers could manipulate tracking systems to hide ship movements and circumvent sanctions.
May 28th, 2021
Custom Mfg
Supply Chain Roundtable: 'One of the Most Difficult Positions in the World'
Challenges persist, but a collection of manufacturing leaders offer perspective on how supply chains can tackle another “new normal."
May 27th, 2021
I Stock 587779168
Siemens Buying Electronics Supply Chain Provider for $700 Million
Pasadena-based Supplyframe will become “the nucleus of Siemens’ digital marketplace strategy.”
May 26th, 2021
In this June 6, 2019 photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.
Bezos Picks July 5 for Last Day as Amazon CEO
Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on that same day.
May 26th, 2021
In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year.
Amazon Buys MGM
Amazon is going Hollywood.
May 26th, 2021
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
Ship Fire Rages for 6th Day
Some of the fallen containers containing chemicals are believed to have sunk.
May 26th, 2021
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given that blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship's owners are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground and how much compensation should be paid.
Court Kicks Back Suez Ship Case
At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.
May 24th, 2021
Automated Warehouse
Digitizing President Biden’s Supply Chain Strategy
Raw material shortages, armed conflict and outbreaks are ever-present threats, but a digitally enabled supply chain creates resilience that can circumvent them.
May 21st, 2021
Mb 102 Thumb
ISM: 2021 US Manufacturing Revenue to Grow 7.2%
That’s a sizable gain from a 1.3% decline recorded in 2020.
May 21st, 2021
I Stock 628596406
Produce Association: Industry Facing Wood Pallet Crisis
The United Fresh Produce Association says due to spiked lumber costs, the price of pallets is up by as much as 400 percent compared to pre-pandemic.
May 21st, 2021
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system's multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.
Largest Container Ship Hits East Coast
Ports are seeing a surge.
May 21st, 2021