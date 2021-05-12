Gas Stations Report Shortages

The shutdown of a hacked pipeline continues to drag on.

May 12th, 2021
Jeff AmyCathy Bussewitz
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.

Government officials acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and airports, even as they sought to assure the public that there was no cause for alarm.

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Motorists may still feel a crunch because it takes a few days to ramp up operations, but she said there is no reason to hoard gasoline.

“We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places,” she said.

S&P’s Oil Price Information Service put the number of gas stations encountering shortages at more than 1,000.

“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area. The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Kloza said.

In Virginia, 7.7% of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply. In North Carolina, 8.5% of almost 5,400 stations were out, the company said.

There were scattered reports of higher gasoline prices, but prices were rising even before the pipeline incident heading into the busy summer driving season. Nevertheless, Granholm warned gas station owners, “We will have no tolerance for price gouging."

To ease brief shortages, the White House is considering temporarily waiving a law that says ships delivering products between U.S. ports must be built and manned by Americans.

The Transportation Department also is relaxing some workforce requirements and enlisting railroads to deliver fuel inland. And the Environmental Protection Agency lifted some fuel quality requirements on an emergency basis.

“We’re looking at every option we have across the federal government and all of the federal agencies,” Granholm said.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday. Georgia collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents per gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents per gallon.

“It will probably help level the price at the pump off for a little while,” Kemp said.

However, he urged people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expects the situation to be resolved soon.

“You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you’ve got,” the governor said.

Scattered gas stations in metro Atlanta were out of fuel Monday and Tuesday. In Georgia, nearly 6% of about 6,400 stations had run out of fuel, Gasbuddy.com said.

In Florida, drivers in some areas faced long lines, and 3% of gas stations had run out.

The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening in response to the gasoline. The move activates the Florida National Guard, as needed, and directs state emergency management officials to work with federal and local officials.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency.

Dave Gussak drove from one station to the next in Tallahassee, Florida, in search of gas, seeing a line nearly a mile long at the pumps outside a Costco. He eventually passed a station with gas on the way to Florida State University where he works.

“This is insane,” he said.

Irena Yanava’s tank was about half full, but she wasn’t about to take chances as she sat in her car at the same Tallahassee gas station.

"I know that I’ll be needing it soon, so why not?” she said.

Citgo's Fairfax, Virginia, terminal ran out of premium reformulated gasoline, and its Richmond, Virginia, terminal was out of unleaded regular, according to the American Automobile Association, citing a shipper bulletin.

The Colonial Pipeline carries jet fuel as well. American Airlines rerouted two long-haul flights from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of possible shortages. Passengers flying to Honolulu will have to change planes in Dallas, and those heading to London will stop in Boston to refuel.

Southwest and United flights carried extra fuel on flights to Nashville, Tennessee, Baltimore and some other airports in case jet fuel was unavailable at those airports. Normally airlines load only enough fuel for a single flight, because topping off adds to the plane’s weight and hurts mileage. Most planes can carry enough fuel for a round trip, but the extra fuel burn costs money.

___

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
This photo provided by Ford Motor Company shows the 2022 Ford Bronco. The Bronco is an example of an off-road ready SUV with standard four-wheel-drive and rugged body-on-frame construction
Edmunds Top 5 Off-Road Vehicles for 2021
With special traction and ground clearance features, these vehicles can climb over rocks that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or broken.
May 5th, 2021
In this file photo, the Stellantis logo is seen on a building of the historic Mirafiori headquarters in Turin, Italy.
Stellantis CFO: Chip Shortage Impact 'Controlled'
While revenues were up, lost production due to the global chip shortage for the first quarter was 190,000 vehicles.
May 5th, 2021
I Stock 1180627304
GM Profit Surges on Truck Sales
First-quarter net income surged to $2.98B as U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset a global shortage of computer chips.
May 5th, 2021
In this Aug. 26, 2020 photo, a worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Top Glove Hopes to Resolve US Seizure, Ban
The U.S. banned Top Glove shipments due to allegations of forced labor, and just seized a shipment at a Cleveland port.
May 5th, 2021
Crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port.
US Trade Deficit Sets Record in March
An improving economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods.
May 4th, 2021
Ep133tn
Huawei Could Acquire Automakers
The sanctions-hammered tech giant is apparently moving in a new direction.
May 4th, 2021
Defining Mbe 10
Delivering the Full Vision of the Digital Thread
How a model-based enterprise can help streamline engineering processes, boost quality, and promote better sharing and utilization of digital assets.
May 3rd, 2021
Workers put together electronic gears at a factory in Zhangye in northwestern China's Gansu Province on April 17, 2021. Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
China Manufacturing Growth May Be Slowing
Two surveys show manufacturing is still expanding but at a slower pace.
Apr 30th, 2021
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. The Japanese owner of the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce, is asking owners of the freight it is carrying to share the cost of the damages demanded by Egyptian authorities.
Shipowner Asks Cargo Owners to Share Suez Damage Cost
The ship is being held and won’t be allowed to leave until the settlement is reached.
Apr 30th, 2021
Bourns L
Digi-Key Electronics & Bourns Celebrate 30-Year Partnership
Bourns targets product development at high-growth industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotive, and portable electronics.
Apr 29th, 2021
Erni
Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Distribution Partnership with ERNI Electronics
ERNI connectors and cable assemblies are known for security and strong vibration resistance.
Apr 29th, 2021