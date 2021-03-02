Merck to Help Produce Rival's Vaccine

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of J&J's single-dose vaccine.

Mar 2nd, 2021
Zeke Miller
This file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
This file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson via AP, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Facing questions about the company's slipping delivery schedule, J&J Vice President Richard Nettles told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the company had faced "significant challenges" because of its "highly complex" manufacturing process.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon, as his administration now expects to have enough supply of the three approved vaccines to inoculate all eligible American adults by June — though actually delivering the injections could take longer.

The official confirmed Merck's involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden's public announcement. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

It was not immediately clear when the effect of Merck's assistance would be reflected in supply. Previously, federal officials have cautioned that setting up the highly specialized manufacturing lines to produce vaccines would take months.

Merck halted its own plans to develop a coronavirus vaccine earlier this year, finding that their candidates were generating an inferior immune system response compared with other vaccines. It said it would instead focus its work on developing treatments for COVID-19.

Compared to the two-dose versions produced by Moderna and Pfizer, the J&J vaccine is less resource intensive to distribute and administer, making it a critical piece to U.S. plans to spread vaccinations around the world — but only once Americans are inoculated. The J&J vaccine can be stored for months at refrigerated temperatures, rather than frozen, and doesn't require patients to return for a second dose three or four weeks later.


More in Supply Chain
Vw Factory 490345246 5472x3648 (1)
VW Weathers Pandemic with $10.7B Profit
However, Volkswagen surrendered the title of biggest carmaker by volume, which it had held since 2016.
Feb 26th, 2021
In this Feb. 20 photo, Handyman Roberto Valerio, left, hands homeowner Nora Espinoza the broken pipe after removing it from beneath her kitchen sink in Dallas. The pipe broke during freezing temperatures brought by last week's winter weather.
Southern Winter Cold Wreaks Havoc on Aging Waterworks
After icy weather cracked the region’s water mains, froze equipment and left millions without service, it’s clear just how much work needs to be done.
Feb 25th, 2021
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 23 in Washington.
Biden Plans to Send Millions of Masks to Hard-Hit Communities
It's part of the administration's efforts to ensure "equity" in the government's response to the pandemic.
Feb 24th, 2021
67648416 440954010082917 4912106400823377920 O 5f6b55ec2f9aa
Following Settlement, Pilgrim's Pride Pleads Guilty to Price-Fixing, Fined $108M
Pilgrim's is the first company to plead guilty for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chicken products.
Feb 24th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks on U.S. supply chains in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Washington.
Biden Order to Review Supply Chains for Vital Goods
The executive order concerns large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.
Feb 24th, 2021
In this Oct. 21, 2009 file photo, a small crowd begins to gather outside a Fry's Electronics store in Renton, Wash. The electronics chain is permanently closing, citing the struggles it faced as a retailer during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which was in business for 36 years, had 31 stores in nine states. Fry’s Electronics Inc. said it stopped regular operations and began the wind-down process of its business on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Tech Tinkerer Haven to Close
Fry's Electronics is ceasing operations after 36 years.
Feb 24th, 2021
A worker arranges cones at a mostly-empty vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2021.
Drug Execs Face Capitol Hill Questions on Vaccine Supply
Lawmakers are expected to ask whether further use of the Defense Production Act could help speed the process.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Factory With Flag
The Impact of Biden's Plan on Reshoring Trends
"Buy American" will borrow some strategies from the Trump administration in targeting China and fueling growth at home.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 184 Thumb
Walmart to Invest $14B in Automation, Supply Chain
An expanded e-commerce assortment will reduce both shipping time and costs.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao, China, May 8, 2019.
China Urges US to Lift Trade Restrictions
China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes, and accusations of technology theft and spying.
Feb 22nd, 2021
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic
The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to $186.3 billion.
Feb 18th, 2021
I Stock 1272978075
Court Says Amazon Must Tell Consumers the Origin of Fruit & Produce
A German court rejected Amazon's appeal against having to specify the country of origin of fresh fruit and vegetables that it sells.
Feb 18th, 2021