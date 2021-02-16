WHO Authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use

The announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the world's most vulnerable people.

Feb 16th, 2021
Maria Cheng
In this file photo doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 sit in vials.
In this file photo doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 sit in vials.
AP Photo/Bruna Prado, FILE

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.

The WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.

"Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk," said Dr. Mariângela Simão, the WHO's Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. But many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 50 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. It is cheaper and easier to handle than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs deep-cold storage that is not widespread in many developing nations. Both vaccines require two shots per person, given weeks apart.

Last week, WHO vaccine experts recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over age 18, including in countries that have detected variants of COVID-19. But that was contrary to the recommendation from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said countries that had identified a virus variant first seen in South Africa should be "cautious" in their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, suggesting that other shots be prioritized instead.

The AstraZeneca vaccine forms the bulk of COVAX's stockpile and concerns were recently raised after an early study suggested it might not prevent mild and moderate disease caused by the variant first seen South Africa. Last week, South Africa scaled back its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, opting instead to use an unlicensed shot from Johnson & Johnson for its health care workers.

COVAX has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries. Numerous developing countries have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy vaccines, unwilling to wait for COVAX.

WHO and its partners, including the vaccines alliance GAVI, have not said which countries will receive the first doses from COVAX. But an initial plan showed a handful of rich countries that have signed multiple private vaccine deals, including Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, are also scheduled to receive early doses from COVAX.

Some public health experts called that "very problematic" and attributed it to COVAX's flawed design, which allowed donor countries to double dip by purchasing vaccines from the program while also signing their own commercial deals. "Canada has ordered enough doses to supply their population about five times over and now they're looking to accept their share of doses from COVAX, which would otherwise be given to poor nations," said Anna Marriott, health policy lead for Oxfam International.

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said rich countries that have signed up to receive vaccines from COVAX won't have their requests denied. "The COVAX facility is not going to penalize countries," she said in early February.

After pledging more than $400 million to COVAX last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was always his country's intention to get vaccines through COVAX. Marriott said rich countries planning to take doses from COVAX should reconsider their intentions, given their earlier calls of support for the effort's goal of equal access to vaccines for all the world's nations, rich or poor.

"It seems quite hypocritical," she said. "Rich countries with their own supplies should make the right call and not take vaccines from countries who are really in a dire situation."

More in Supply Chain
Mm 179 Thumb
Semiconductor Shortage Prompts Call for Federal Funding
Numerous automakers have been forced to cut back on production due to a lack of parts.
Feb 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
Biden Says US Is Securing 600M Vaccine Doses
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
Feb 12th, 2021
Global energy company Shell said it plans to eliminate seven refineries and reduce production of gasoline and diesel fuel.
Shell to Start Eliminating Refineries
The company plans to close seven refineries and reduce production of gasoline and diesel fuel by 55% over the next decade.
Feb 11th, 2021
Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the U.S. this year as the parade of new EVs continues.
Toyota to Add Electric, Plug-In Hybrids Next Year
Toyota has broken from the pack in calling for a diversity of electrified vehicles, as opposed to just those powered by batteries.
Feb 11th, 2021
I Stock 511655328
Maersk, the World's Largest Shipper, Reports Business Rebound
Maersk's business is closely watched as a barometer of global trade.
Feb 10th, 2021
Coketn
Coke Unveils Bottle Made of 100% Recycled Plastic
Coke seems to be hoping the sustainable materials will help the company appeal to a younger demographic.
Feb 9th, 2021
Ep112tn
Biden Order Will Review Critical Supply Chains
The plan intends to rebuild US domestic manufacturing capacity of supply chains for critical products.
Feb 9th, 2021
Fishing village on the island of Daru, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 2010.
China Planning New $30B Industrial City, Reports Suggest
Australian officials dismissed the reports of an island hub in Papua New Guinea as "speculative."
Feb 8th, 2021
An assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck at the Ford Rouge assembly plant, Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018.
Ford to Cut F-150 Production Amid Chip Shortage
The automaker is reducing shifts amid a global semiconductor shortage.
Feb 5th, 2021
Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site in Simi Valley, California. Hiring has weakened for six straight months.
Employers Add Just 49K Jobs, Unemployment Falls
It shows that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession.
Feb 5th, 2021
Eus209 Image Of Auto Assembly Ine
Car Part Maker's Tennessee Plant Will Create 240 Jobs
The Spanish manufacturer will reportedly invest $42 million to open a new facility in Chattanooga.
Feb 5th, 2021
In this file photo vehicles sit at a dealership in Denver. Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford Loses $1.28B in 2020, Raises EV Spending
It's predicting a return to normal profits in 2021 from gains on its investment in EV startup Rivian, as well as overcoming electronic component shortages.
Feb 5th, 2021