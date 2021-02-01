P&G Bets on Beard Oils, Cleaners

One exec says Americans are changing their habits on everything from shaving to energy use.

Feb 1st, 2021
Joseph Pisani
Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard holds up the Gillette Heated Razor during a Procter & Gamble news conference, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Procter & Gamble's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent. While Gillette razors sales have slumped Pritchard has talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more.
Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard holds up the Gillette Heated Razor during a Procter & Gamble news conference, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Procter & Gamble's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent. While Gillette razors sales have slumped Pritchard has talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more.
AP Photo/John Locher, file

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is cleaning up during the pandemic.

The company's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent.

One new product came at the right time: Disinfectant spray Microban 24 was released in February 2020, just before U.S. lockdowns began and as people rushed to find cleaning products that could keep surfaces and door knobs germ-free.

“This product, as you can imagine, is on fire right now,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer.

Not so hot: Gillette razors. Sales have slumped as men skip their morning shave routines while they work from home instead of the office. It is now selling beard oils and balms, a major shift for a brand that has promoted clean-shaven faces for more than a century.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Pritchard talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more. The questions and answers below have been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Are people shaving during the pandemic?

A: They’re still shaving, just not as frequently. For those who want beards, we’ve introduced King C. Gillette, which is a beard care product. We’re really covering all the needs when it comes to shaving.

Q: Has P&G sold beard grooming products before?

A: On a very minor basis. But this was the first one designed to make sure that it really focused on people that wanted beard care. It's got ways to condition the beard, ways to trim, it's got the whole thing.

Q: Did the company see a need for a new disinfectant with Microban 24? Was the timing lucky?

A: The consumer need for keeping surfaces clean and free of bacteria is a major unmet need that’s been around for a long time. We’ve been working on it for years. It just happened that we launched right when the pandemic hit.

Q: Dish soap has been in squirt bottles for decades. Why launch a Dawn dish soap that sprays?

A: What we were seeing was this consumer behavior of cleaning one dish at a time. They were taking the bottle, squirting a little bit of dishwashing liquid onto the dish and cleaning it and rinsing it. What we wanted to do is try to make it simpler. So we created this spray. You don't have to scrub, you just spray it and then either wipe or rinse off.

Q: With the pandemic and people home more, is P&G changing the types of products it makes for consumers?

A: What we’re now doing is looking at what are the problems that need to be solved. Doing more dishes in the sink? Spray on Dawn. Need to clean your surfaces? Clean with Microban 24.

Q: Many of P&G's products promote the idea that they are made with less water or plastic packaging. Do people still care about the environment during a health crisis?

A: Yes. What’s interesting about it is that while people are spending more time at home, they’re getting more and more interested in the environment. What they are recognizing, for example, is how much water they’re using; how much heat and energy they’re using; how much plastic waste they’re creating. There’s a heightened interest.

More in Supply Chain
Workers move boxes of computers on a street in Wuhan, China, Jan. 16, 2021.
China Manufacturing Growth Weakens in January
The report suggests a leveling off after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Feb 1st, 2021
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo a girl hugs the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey, at the new store at a mall in Paramus, N.J The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed. The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while one at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 according Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.
Toys R Us Reshutters Stores
The small bricks-and-mortar comeback for the toy giant is already dead.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
I Stock 931155874
Lithuania Set to Block Chinese Airport Scanners
A panel concluded that Nuctech’s luggage and cargo-screening equipment doesn't meet national security interests.
Jan 29th, 2021
In this July 7, 2018 file photo, whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing.
Liquor Store Sales Boosted US Whiskey in 2020
Despite lockdowns on bars and restaurants, liquor sales benefited from enduring demand for a good stiff drink amid the pandemic.
Jan 28th, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a face mask as he attends a rally in Sivsagar, India, Jan. 23, 2021.
India Invites Investors to Help Develop Manufacturing Hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India needs $4.5 trillion by 2040 to develop its vast infrastructure.
Jan 28th, 2021
A 2021 Model X sports-utility vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colorado.
Tesla Posts 1st Annual Profit, Misses Analysts' Estimates
A year earlier, Tesla lost $862 million.
Jan 28th, 2021
Walmart Ap21026786650867
Walmart to Build More Robot-Filled Warehouses
The retailer hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside services.
Jan 27th, 2021
In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston. Amazon continues to grow, with plans to add more than 3,000 jobs in Boston over the next several years. The company said Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that expansion plans for its Boston Tech Hub will bring new jobs for units including Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics, and Amazon Pharmacy.
Amazon to Add 3,000 New Jobs
The jobs will be spread across Alexa, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Pharmacy.
Jan 26th, 2021
Automated vehicles move shipping containers in a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn't going away under President Joe Biden.
Under Biden, China Faces Renewed Trade Pressure
China faces more opposition than ever due to its trade record, territorial disputes, abuses against ethnic Muslims, and accusations of theft and spying.
Jan 26th, 2021
I Stock 1268181219
How Engineering Can Help Reimagine Public Health
It's something the U.S. health system desperately needs.
Jan 25th, 2021
The Justice Department building in Washington, Oct. 8, 2020.
Russian Hack Exposed Supply Chain Weaknesses
The problem has caused havoc for years — but has defied easy solutions from the government and private sector.
Jan 25th, 2021