Pfizer to Supply US with Additional 100M Vaccines Doses

The deal with worth nearly $2 billion.

Dec 23rd, 2020
Jonathan LemireRicardo Alonso-Zaldivar
Surgeon General of the U.S. Jerome Adams, left, elbow-bumps Emergency Room technician Demetrius Mcalister.
Surgeon General of the U.S. Jerome Adams, left, elbow-bumps Emergency Room technician Demetrius Mcalister.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine under a second agreement.

The drugmakers said Wednesday that they expect to deliver all the doses by July 31.

Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine, which requires two doses per patient.

Under the nearly $2 billion deal announced Wednesday, the companies will deliver at least 70 million additional doses by June 30, with the remaining 30 million to be delivered no later than July 31. The government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that the latest deal can give people confidence “that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to gain authorization for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration, and initial shipments went to states last week. It has now been joined by a vaccine from Moderna, which was developed in closer cooperation with scientists from the National Institutes of Health.

Moderna’s vaccine, which also requires two doses, comes under the umbrella of the government’s own effort, which is called Operation Warp Speed. That public-private endeavor was designed to have millions of vaccine doses ready and available to ship once a shot received FDA approval.

The Associated Press previously reported that the U.S. government was close to reaching a new deal with Pfizer in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies.

A law dating back to the Korean War gives the government authority to direct private companies to produce critical goods in times of national emergency. Called the Defense Production Act, it's expected to be invoked to help Pfizer secure some raw materials needed for its vaccine.

Pfizer already had a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine under Operation Warp Speed, but government officials have said it's more of an arms-length relationship with the company and they don't have as much visibility into its operations.

The drugmaker will receive nearly $2 billion for that deal as well.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

The vaccine from Pfizer and German pharmaceutical BioNTech immediately raised hopes of taming a pandemic that has killed nearly 320,000 people in the U.S. and hobbled much of the national economy. Health care workers and nursing home residents topped the list as local TV stations across the country began broadcasting scenes of the first vaccinations. Some polls show skepticism about getting vaccinated may be easing.

After early failures with testing, Trump administration officials are hoping to write a very different ending with vaccines. Operation Warp Speed has financed the development, manufacture and distribution of millions of doses, with the goal of providing a free vaccine to any American who wants one.

Operation Warp Speed is on track to have about 40 million doses of vaccine by the end of this month, of which about 20 million would be allocated for first vaccinations. Distribution of those doses would span into the first week of January. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully effective.

The New York Times first reported the new details of negotiations between Pfizer and the Trump administration.

More in Supply Chain
Alexandra Orozco stands for a portrait outside of the closed J.C. Penney where she was laid off from, in Delano, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Orozco began working part-time at the department store when she was 18, and in nearly four years rose through the ranks from cashier to freight team associate.
Pandemic Crushes Global Supply Chains
And it's taking down workers at both ends.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this June 23 file photo, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fauci Says Vaccine Will Reach Most US Residents in Summer
The infectious disease expert expects the U.S. to start vaccinating the general population between late March and early April.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Ray Bellia stocks shelves with personal protective gloves, used by medical and law enforcement professionals, while unpacking pallets of other PPE goods in the warehouse of his Body Armor Outlet store on Dec. 9 in Salem, NH.
States Spent Over $7B in Early Scramble for PPE
Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder despite guarantees.
Dec 21st, 2020
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, Dec. 18, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s (SMIC) access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. “We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,’’ Ross said.
US Blacklists Top Chinese Chipmaker
The move means that U.S. companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC.
Dec 18th, 2020
Ocean Carrier I Stock 1186504680
Ship Operator: Human Error Caused Oil Spill
The accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals.
Dec 18th, 2020
Traceability
Updated Supply Chain Tech is Key to Navigating Disruption
Investing in modern infrastructure now will strengthen the supply chain and better position your company for future success.
Dec 18th, 2020
Foamtn
Foam Fabricators Increases Cooler Production for Vaccine Distribution
In response to surging demand, the packaging manufacturer ramped up production and increased headcount by 20%.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 1224120970
Michigan AG: Dairy Farmers Caught Up in Dean Foods Bankruptcy
The Attorney General said Dean Foods is demanding that dairy farmers who directly supplied it milk to repay part of what Dean paid the farmers before it went bankrupt.
Dec 16th, 2020
Ultracold storage requirements are a challenge for many places.
What Vaccine Distribution Planners Can Learn from Amazon & Walmart
Two supply-chain ideas practiced by Amazon and Walmart may help reduce waste and minimize shortages.
Dec 15th, 2020
Nestle Waters Fb Timeplast
Nestlé Waters Invests in Startup to Explore Alternative Packaging
Florida-based Timeplast is exploring a new technology that may help minimize improperly recycled plastic.
Dec 14th, 2020
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
Retailers Urge Shoppers to Buy Early Amid Shipping Crunch
For some retailers the deadlines have passed.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 23, 2020, photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from its indexes, or groups of stocks and bonds used to track financial market movements, after Americans were barred from investing in them as part of a feud with Beijing over technology and security.
S&P DJ Removing Chinese Companies from Index after US Order
The Chinese government criticized Wednesday's move as politically motivated.
Dec 10th, 2020