Giant Crane Arrives to Remove Toppled Georgia Ship

The vessel capsized in September of 2019 and has been there since.

Oct 27th, 2020
Associated Press
Georgia Ship Overturns Ap
AP file

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A towering, floating crane tasked with removing an overturned cargo ship on the Georgia coast arrived Tuesday and could begin cutting the wrecked vessel into giant chunks within a few days.

The crane, called the VB 10,000, was in place straddling the partially submerged shipwreck Tuesday afternoon, after several months in Florida undergoing preparations. Standing 255 feet (78 meters) tall, the crane is taller than the Sidney Lanier Bridge that typically dominates the area's skyline.

The crane will be used to chop up and remove the South Korean ship Golden Ray. The vessel capsized Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick about 70 miles (200 kilometers) south of Savannah. More than 4,200 vehicles remain in the ship’s cargo decks.

“We’re looking at a series of tasks that need to be complete” before demolition of the ship begins, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the multi-agency command overseeing the ship's removal. “Those tasks should take about three to five days, weather permitting.”

Resembling a giant archway of steel girders anchored to a pair of barges, the VB 10,000 is the largest floating crane sailing under a U.S. flag. It can lift loads of up to 7,500 tons (6,800 metric tonnes).

The plan is for the crane to straddle the ship and use a large chain to cut the vessel into eight big chunks.

After each cut, the crane will lift the severed section of ship and load it onto a barge for transport to a scrapyard on the Gulf Coast. Once cutting begins, the removal operation is expected to take about eight weeks.

The ship's removal was delayed by a busy Atlantic hurricane season, a handful of coronavirus infections among members of the salvage team and an engineering problem dealing with how to anchor the crane.

The command has booked an entire resort nearby through Jan. 21 to isolate 100 salvage workers as a safeguard against the virus.

The Coast Guard held hearings on the cause of the shipwreck last month. An expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt said the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in its cargo decks above.

More in Supply Chain
Bacardi Range Innovation Paper Bottle Us Lifestyle
Bacardi to Go Plastic-Free by 2023
Bacardi rum will be the first spirit to appear in the new bottle, which will replace 80 million plastic bottles by 2023.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Factory With Flag
Repatriation Is Making a Comeback
The key lesson for manufacturers: every crisis presents an opportunity.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1191460809
Man Gets Prison for Sabotage that Caused PPE Delay
The former vice president of a medical device packaging company was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Oct 21st, 2020
A worker moves boxes at Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja.
Vaccine Storage Issues Could Leave 3B People Without Access
The world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe.
Oct 19th, 2020
Apian founders Hammad Jeilani (right) and Christopher Law.
Space Agency Backs Medical Drone Delivery Project
The hybrid drones can carry up to 4.4 pounds and fly about 60 miles.
Oct 19th, 2020
Trucks transport shipping containers at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.
China Passes New Law Restricting Sensitive Exports
The move comes as as tensions mount with the U.S. over trade and technology.
Oct 19th, 2020
Passers-by examine a storefront window, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. Retail sales rose in September for the fifth month in a row, as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods. The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, Oct. 16, that retail sales grew 1.9% last month.
US Retail Sales Grow for 5th Month in a Row
Retail sales jumped 1.9% last month, which was much better than the 0.8% rise economists expected.
Oct 16th, 2020
In this May 10, 2020 photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver.
September US Wholesale Prices up 0.4% Amid Higher Food Prices
It reflected in part a 1.2 percent increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6 percent spike in May when many food plants were shut down.
Oct 14th, 2020
I Stock 1143169396
Ikea to Buy Back Used Furniture
The Swedish home furnishings giant hopes to contribute to "a circular economy."
Oct 13th, 2020
Ap20218854618567 5f2c128aec11d
Boeing Gets $477M for Weapons Systems Supply Chain Management
The deal will help make sure parts are accessible whenever and wherever they are needed.
Oct 13th, 2020
Logistics And Transportation Of Container Cargo Ship And Cargo Plane With Working Crane Bridge In Shipyard At Sunset, Logistic Import Export And Transport Industry Background 1144933955 4048x2236
Automating for a Touchless Supply Chain
The ability to reallocate resources towards revenue-generating activities instead of manual labor is driving the shift.
Oct 13th, 2020
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at a newly unveiled new model from the American bicycle brand at a retailed shop in Beijing on July 29, 2020. China's trade growth accelerated in September as the world's second-largest economy recovered form the coronavirus pandemic.
China's Exports Up 9.9%
It's the fourth straight month of growth.
Oct 13th, 2020