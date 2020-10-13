China's Exports Up 9.9%

It's the fourth straight month of growth.

Oct 13th, 2020
Joe McDonald
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at a newly unveiled new model from the American bicycle brand at a retailed shop in Beijing on July 29, 2020. China's trade growth accelerated in September as the world's second-largest economy recovered form the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at a newly unveiled new model from the American bicycle brand at a retailed shop in Beijing on July 29, 2020. China's trade growth accelerated in September as the world's second-largest economy recovered form the coronavirus pandemic.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade picked up in September as global demand for masks and medical supplies boosted exports and the economy's early reopening gave producers an edge over foreign competitors.

Exports rose 9.9% over a year earlier to $239.8 billion, up from August’s 9.5%, the fourth straight month of growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports gained 13.2% to $202.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 2.1% contraction as the world's second-largest economy regained momentum.

Exports had a “comprehensive recovery” in the three months ending in September, said a spokesman for the customs agency, Li Kuiwen. He said China has exported masks and other medical supplies worth 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion).

China has “successfully filled the global supply shortage,” Li said at a news conference.

Chinese exporters have benefited from relative early end of travel and trade curbs after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the outbreak in March. They are taking market share from foreign competitors that are hampered by anti-disease controls.

“Renewed virus outbreaks in trading partners will be a challenge, but shipments of products benefiting from virus-related demand should continue to hold up,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report.

China’s global trade surplus swelled 6.6% over a year earlier to $37 billion but was down sharply from August’s $58.9 billion gap, thanks to higher exports.

Exports to the United States rose 20.5% over a year ago to $44 billion despite higher U.S. tariffs in a fight with the Trump administration over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus. Imports of American goods rose 24.5% to $13.2 billion.

China became the first major economy to rebound to pre-virus growth levels in the second quarter of the year, when the government reported 3.2% economic growth over a year earlier. Forecasters expect that to accelerate in the three months that ended in September.

Automakers and other large manufacturers are back to normal activity, helping to drive demand for imported iron ore, copper and other industrial materials.

Importers are meanwhile benefitting from a slump in prices of oil and other commodities due to weak demand.

Retail sales remain subdued as consumers who are uneasy about possible job losses put off major purchases. Consumer spending returned to pre-virus levels in August but was only 0.5% above a year earlier.

Economists have warned some Chinese exporters of smartphones and other high-tech goods might face trouble due to restrictions imposed by Washington on their access to U.S. components on security grounds.

Washington has cut off supplies of components for companies including China’s most prominent tech brand, Huawei Technologies Ltd.

The Trump administration is lobbying European and other allies to avoid Chinese suppliers as they upgrade to next-generation telecom networks. That could weigh on exports of technology products Beijing is promoting to propel economic development.

More in Supply Chain
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Counteracting the Counterfeit Problem
A look at the history of counterfeiting and new measures being taken to target the $250 billion that industrial businesses lose annually to these illegal activities.
Oct 9th, 2020
I Stock 1180508584
Food,‌ ‌Consumer‌ ‌Brands‌ ‌Challenged‌ ‌to‌ ‌Make‌ ‌Paper‌ ‌Packaging‌ ‌Effective‌
More and more manufacturers are using paper-based packaging, but major hurdles hinder its widespread adoption.
Oct 12th, 2020
Mangilao (on left) and Chamorro (on right) under way prior to the accident voyage.
NTSB: Tow Vessel Sank Due to Deteriorated Fittings, Pin Loss
No injuries were reported, but it was a $437,227 loss.
Oct 9th, 2020
In this Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, an eBay sign sits in front of the company's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, federal prosecutors said four former eBay Inc. employees had agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the home of a Massachusetts couple who ran an online newsletter highly critical of the auction site.
Ex-eBay Staffers Guilty in Harassment Scheme
A group of senior employees terrorized a family who were critical of the company.
Oct 9th, 2020
I Stock 497680194
6 More Indicted on Poultry Price-Fixing
It makes 10 current or former chicken industry executives who allegedly colluded by sharing pricing information to control bidding.
Oct 8th, 2020
Flex
From Dental Tools to Test Swabs
How a Wisconsin manufacturer adjusted production, sourcing and workflow to answer a critical shortage and become one of two U.S. producers of a key COVID-19 tool.
Oct 8th, 2020
Lori Gonzalez, left, and Rachel Spray carry flowers to the temporary grave marker of Gonzalez's sister and Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center nurse, Sandra Oldfield, at the Sanger Cemetery in Sanger, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
US Medical Supply Chains Failed, and COVID Deaths Followed
Nurses are still being told to reuse single-use masks.
Oct 7th, 2020
Codian Delta Robot Portfolio
ABB Acquires Codian Robotics
Codian Robotics’ portfolio includes a hygienic design that allows robots to safely touch and handle food products.
Oct 5th, 2020
I Stock 1189235635
Mexico
The projects mostly focus on oil refineries and highways, but also include a passenger train project.
Oct 5th, 2020
Amazon I Stock 1169572096
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Amazon Warehouse Shooting
One woman is dead after a Tuesday shooting at a Florida fulfillment center.
Oct 2nd, 2020
A vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, Bangkok, May 25, 2020.
Push to Bring Vaccines to Poor Faces Trouble
The project could run short of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and even the vaccines themselves.
Oct 1st, 2020
I Stock 483629513
Official: US to Block Palm Oil Shipments from Malaysia Producer
FGV Holdings Berhad's shipments will be blocked after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physical and sexual violence and forced child labor.
Sep 30th, 2020