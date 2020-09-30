Official: US to Block Palm Oil Shipments from Malaysia Producer

FGV Holdings Berhad's shipments will be blocked after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physical and sexual violence and forced child labor.

Sep 30th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 483629513
iStock

The United States will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from a major producer in Malaysia after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physical and sexual violence and forced child labor, an official said Wednesday.

The withhold release order against FGV Holdings Berhad goes into effect immediately following a yearlong investigation, said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade.

“We would urge the U.S. importing community again to do their due diligence,” she said, adding they should look at their palm oil supply chains. “We would also encourage U.S. consumers to ask questions about where their products come from.”

FGV is one of the world’s largest palm oil companies and is closely connected to Felda, which is owned by the Malaysian government.

The Customs order comes a week after an Associated Press investigation exposed a litany of labor abuses in the palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia, which together produce around 85% of the global $65 billion supply.

Some of the abuses occurred on plantations operated by Felda. The tainted palm oil was traced to the supply chains of the planet’s most iconic food and cosmetics companies like Unilever, L’Oreal, Nestle and Procter & Gamble.

FGV issued a statement over the weekend outlining its commitment to human rights, including steps it was taking to make sure its workers have access to their passports and wages.

“Despite ongoing criticism and allegations against FGV, we will continue with our effort to strengthen our practices to respect human rights and uphold labour standards,” it said. “Our commitment to sustainability is clear, and we are determined to achieve the goals and targets we have set as a responsible and sustainable business.”

Palm oil is the world’s most consumed vegetable oil, found in roughly half the products on supermarket shelves. Production has exploded globally, soaring from 5 million tons in 1999 to 72 million today, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S. alone has seen a 900% spike in demand during that same time.

More in Supply Chain
The crew on a lobster boat hauls traps at sunrise on Sept. 21 off Portland, Maine.
Maine Lobster Industry Rebounds Despite Pandemic
The nation's largest lobster market was expecting a difficult summer, but members of the industry reported a steady catch and reasonable prices at the docks.
Sep 28th, 2020
Security guards wearing masks and armed with restrainers stand guard at the entrance to the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The auto show, the first major in-person sales event for any industry since the coronavirus pandemic began, opens Saturday in a sign the ruling Communist Party is confident China has contained the disease. Still, automakers face intensive anti-virus controls including quarantines for visitors from abroad and curbs on crowd sizes at an event that usually is packed shoulder-to-shoulder with spectators.
China Opens Auto Show Under Anti-Disease Controls
Automakers are looking to China to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.
Sep 28th, 2020
In this photo provided by Megan Fry, a desk Fry constructed out of a legless tabletop and bookcases stands in her Indianapolis home on Sept. 14, 2020.
Desk Shortage Forces People to Get Creative
It was time to upgrade from the upside-down laundry basket on a nightstand.
Sep 25th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
A cargo ship approaches the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2020.
Nations Urged to Help Virus-Stranded Mariners
More than 300,000 merchant mariners are trapped at sea because of coronavirus restrictions.
Sep 25th, 2020
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot leaves the British Parliament's Business Innovation and Skills Committee after a hearing in London.
Drug Companies Work Jointly to Boost Vaccine Confidence
Ultimately, the public will have to trust regulators around the world and the independent experts that oversee drug trials.
Sep 24th, 2020
In this Aug. 20 photo, Thomas Henney, right, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, CA as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn.
Wildfires Give West Coast Grapes Unwanted Smoky Flavor
If tainted grapes are made into wine without steps to minimize the harm, the result could be wine so bad that it cannot be marketed.
Sep 24th, 2020
Carbuyingtn
Pandemic Shifts Auto Buying Priorities
People are postponing new car purchases.
Sep 23rd, 2020
A Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia, Sept. 9, 2019.
Loads Left Cargo Ship Unstable When it Overturned
A Coast Guard analysis found no fault with the design of the South Korean-owned Golden Ray.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Skf E
SKF to Consolidate Ohio, South Carolina Factories and Invest in 2 Others
The Sweden-based Bearings maker is investing $61.5 million between factories in South Carolina and Mexico, enabling the consolidation.
Sep 23rd, 2020
A man opens the TikTok app on his cell phone, Islamabad, Pakistan, July 21, 2020.
Trump Backs Proposed TikTok Deal
The proposal would see the popular video-sharing app partner with Oracle and Walmart to form a U.S. company.
Sep 21st, 2020
I Stock 655887320
EU States Worried About Trade Pact's Impact on the Amazon
Countries remain divided because of concerns over deforestation and the respect of European standards.
Sep 21st, 2020