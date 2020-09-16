US Outlines Vaccine Distribution Plan

The campaign would begin gradually in January or even later this year, and President Trump noted a vaccine could be three or four weeks away.

Sep 16th, 2020
Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
In this July 30 photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the laboratory at Imperial College in London. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In this July 30 photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the laboratory at Imperial College in London. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, assuming a safe and effective shot is established and widely accepted though polls show skepticism remains across America.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or even later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot. The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines, but civilian health workers would be the ones giving shots.

The campaign is “much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses,” says the playbook for states from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although President Donald Trump asserted Tuesday in an ABC News town hall that a vaccine could be three to four weeks away, officials made it clear to reporters on a call Wednesday that widespread availability would take months.

Among the highlights of the plan:

— For most vaccines, people will need two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines will have to come from the same drugmaker. There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available.

This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, MD.This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, MD.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File— Vaccination of the U.S. population won't be a sprint but a marathon. Initially there may be a limited supply of vaccines, and the focus will be on protecting health workers, other essential employees, and people in vulnerable groups. “Early in (the) COVID-19 vaccination program there may be a limited supply of vaccine and vaccine efforts may focus on those critical to the response, providing direct care and maintaining societal functions, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said . A second and third phase would expand vaccination to the entire population.

— The vaccine itself will be free of charge, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and allocated by the Trump administration. The goal is that patients won’t be separately charged for administration of their shots, and officials say they are working to ensure that’s the case for all Medicare recipients and uninsured people as well those covered by insurance at their jobs.

— States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing. States and cities have a month to submit plans.

— A massive information technology effort will be needed to track who is getting which vaccines and when, and the key challenge involves getting multiple public and private databases to link with each other.

Some of the broad components of the federal plan have already been discussed, but Wednesday's reports attempt to put the key details into a comprehensive framework. Distribution is under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to have vaccines ready to ship in 24 hours from when a version is given emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Several formulations are undergoing final trials.

But the whole enterprise is facing public skepticism. Only about half of Americans said they'd get vaccinated in an Associated Press poll taken in May. Of those who said they wouldn't get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority said they were worried about safety. To effectively protect the nation from the coronavirus, experts say 70% to 90% of Americans must either be vaccinated or have their own immunity from fighting off COVID-19.

Since the poll, questions have only mounted about whether the government is trying to rush treatments and vaccines to help President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

Before the Republican National Convention in August, the FDA granted authorization for treatment of COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered, even though some government scientists were not convinced the clinical evidence was sufficiently strong. And last week it was reported that Michael Caputo, a Health and Human Services Department political appointee, tried to gain editorial control over a weekly scientific report from the CDC.

As public confidence in core health agencies has taken a beating, Trump administration officials have been forced to play defense.

“We are working closely with our state and local public health partners ... to ensure that Americans can receive the vaccine as soon as possible and vaccinate with confidence,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday. “Americans should know that the vaccine development process is being driven completely by science and the data.”

That could be a tough sell. In the AP poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine, and 31% said they were unsure.

Uncertainty is also an issue for the hundreds of federal health care and military officials working on the vaccination program. For example, such basics as the effectiveness of the eventual vaccines are still unknown. The FDA has set a threshold of 50% effectiveness for approving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re dealing in a world of great uncertainty,” said Paul Mango, a top HHS official working on the vaccine plan.

More in Supply Chain
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove the cargo ship that overturned will be isolated at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Alarms, Shouts Recorded Before Ship Overturned off Georgia
The South Korean-owned Golden Ray capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks.
Sep 15th, 2020
Papertowel
Lean Manufacturing Blamed for Paper Towel Shortage
It's not just consumer hoarding, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Sep 14th, 2020
Custom Mfg
How AI and Automation Benefit the Supply Chain
When the global shutdown began, consumers experienced an unusual phenomenon for industrialized nations: bare shelves.
Sep 14th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo packages move down a conveyor system were they are directed to the proper shipping area at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. Amazon said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.
Amazon to Hire Another 100,000 Workers
Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.
Sep 14th, 2020
In this 2003 file photo, boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, PA.
Virus Prompts Pause for Peeps Holiday Treats
The company will forego production for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day as it prepares for next Easter.
Sep 14th, 2020
This photo released by Sri Lankan Air Force shows ships fighting fire on the MT New Diamond, about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Ships and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India intensified efforts to extinguish a new fire on an oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast on Tuesday, two days after the previous three-day blaze was doused, the navy said.
Salvagers Working to Repair Leak on Oil Tanker off Sri Lanka
The MT New Diamond, which is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was damaged by two fires in a little over a week.
Sep 11th, 2020
Ep14tn
COVID's Staying Power Hampers Industrial Purchasing
August purchasing numbers showed V-shaped recoveries in many key sectors, but still lag year-over-year.
Sep 10th, 2020
I Stock 639109120
USDA Modernizing Egg Products Inspection for 1st Time Since 1970
The Egg Products Inspection Regulations final rule aligns egg products regulations to be consistent with current requirements for meat and poultry products.
Sep 10th, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus stand at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.
Sanctions on Huawei Hit Chip Supply, Growth
The company is reporting that it has still grown its market share of the Chinese smartphone industry to 51%.
Sep 10th, 2020
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1217276157
Amazon Expands to 25,000 Workers in Seattle Suburb
Bellevue may soon be Amazon's unofficial "HQ3."
Sep 8th, 2020
Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. Thousands of suppliers routinely rely on credit insurance to cover potential losses if any of the retailers they work with can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered. But now insurers are scaling back on coverage because they are unwilling to take a chance on retailers that are struggling to survive during the pandemic. Christa Pitts, founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, which produces toys, books and other products under the Elf on the Shelf and Elf Pets brands, says her retail orders were covered 100% before the pandemic. Now, only 50% are covered, forcing her to rethink who she will sell to.
Suppliers Reluctant to Ship Goods without Credit Insurance
Trade credit insurance provides a financial backstop for at least $600 billion in annual U.S. sales.
Sep 7th, 2020