Lowe's Offers Small Businesses the 'Shark Tank' Treatment

It will allow a small number of entrepreneurs to pitch their products directly to Lowe’s.

Sep 16th, 2020
Anne D'Innocenzio
Lowe's I Stock 681846002
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe's is offering small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, the “Shark Tank” treatment.

The home improvement chain is teaming up with Daymond John, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank," to give potential suppliers the chance to pitch their products to a Fortune 500 company.

That will allow a small number of entrepreneurs to pitch their products directly to Lowe’s, sidestepping a traditionally arduous process of getting their goods sold in 2,200 stores run by the Mooresville, North Carolina company, and on lowes.com.

From Tuesday through Sept. 25 small business owners can apply. Lowe's is putting an emphasis on businesses run by the disabled, people of color and people in the LGBT community. Candidates will be narrowed down to 75, who will then be allowed to submit more in-depth pitches via video.

Five finalists will make a live virtual pitch, hosted by John, to Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison and other executives. Lowe's will also help suppliers with tips on manufacturing their goods and other topics.

In July, the home improvement retailer more than doubled its small business grant program to $55 million, providing financial relief to minority-, women-owned and rural small businesses.

Ellison, one of only a few Black CEOs to run a Fortune 500 company, declined to say what percentage of its vendor base is minority-owned.

“We are on a mission to increase that number as much as we can," he said in an interview Tuesday.

More in Supply Chain
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove the cargo ship that overturned will be isolated at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Alarms, Shouts Recorded Before Ship Overturned off Georgia
The South Korean-owned Golden Ray capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks.
Sep 15th, 2020
Papertowel
Lean Manufacturing Blamed for Paper Towel Shortage
It's not just consumer hoarding, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Sep 14th, 2020
Custom Mfg
How AI and Automation Benefit the Supply Chain
When the global shutdown began, consumers experienced an unusual phenomenon for industrialized nations: bare shelves.
Sep 14th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo packages move down a conveyor system were they are directed to the proper shipping area at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. Amazon said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.
Amazon to Hire Another 100,000 Workers
Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.
Sep 14th, 2020
In this 2003 file photo, boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, PA.
Virus Prompts Pause for Peeps Holiday Treats
The company will forego production for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day as it prepares for next Easter.
Sep 14th, 2020
This photo released by Sri Lankan Air Force shows ships fighting fire on the MT New Diamond, about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Ships and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India intensified efforts to extinguish a new fire on an oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast on Tuesday, two days after the previous three-day blaze was doused, the navy said.
Salvagers Working to Repair Leak on Oil Tanker off Sri Lanka
The MT New Diamond, which is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was damaged by two fires in a little over a week.
Sep 11th, 2020
Ep14tn
COVID's Staying Power Hampers Industrial Purchasing
August purchasing numbers showed V-shaped recoveries in many key sectors, but still lag year-over-year.
Sep 10th, 2020
I Stock 639109120
USDA Modernizing Egg Products Inspection for 1st Time Since 1970
The Egg Products Inspection Regulations final rule aligns egg products regulations to be consistent with current requirements for meat and poultry products.
Sep 10th, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus stand at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.
Sanctions on Huawei Hit Chip Supply, Growth
The company is reporting that it has still grown its market share of the Chinese smartphone industry to 51%.
Sep 10th, 2020
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1217276157
Amazon Expands to 25,000 Workers in Seattle Suburb
Bellevue may soon be Amazon's unofficial "HQ3."
Sep 8th, 2020
Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. Thousands of suppliers routinely rely on credit insurance to cover potential losses if any of the retailers they work with can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered. But now insurers are scaling back on coverage because they are unwilling to take a chance on retailers that are struggling to survive during the pandemic. Christa Pitts, founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, which produces toys, books and other products under the Elf on the Shelf and Elf Pets brands, says her retail orders were covered 100% before the pandemic. Now, only 50% are covered, forcing her to rethink who she will sell to.
Suppliers Reluctant to Ship Goods without Credit Insurance
Trade credit insurance provides a financial backstop for at least $600 billion in annual U.S. sales.
Sep 7th, 2020