Medical Workers' PPE Shortages Beginning to Reappear

Overall supplies of PPE are more robust than in April, but medical professionals and lawmakers have cast doubt on those improvements.

Jul 7th, 2020
Camille FassettGeoff Mulvihill
In this June 27 photo, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix&apos;s western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities.
In this June 27 photo, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities.
AP Photo/Matt York, File

The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.

A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused. A doctors association warns that physicians’ offices are closed because they cannot get masks and other supplies. And Democratic members of Congress are pushing the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall.

“We’re five months into this and there are still shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks, N95 masks,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, who cited results from a survey of the union's members. "They’re being doled out, and we’re still being told to reuse them.”

When the crisis first exploded in March and April in hot spots such as New York City, the situation was so desperate that nurses turned plastic garbage bags into protective gowns. The lack of equipment forced states and hospitals to compete against each other, the federal government and other countries in desperate, expensive bidding wars.

In general, supplies of protective gear are more robust now, and many states and major hospital chains say they are in better shape. But medical professionals and some lawmakers have cast doubt on those improvements as shortages begin to reappear.

In other virus-related developments Tuesday:

— Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity. The 65-year-old populist confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in the capital of Brasilia.

Bolsonaro has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him, and that the virus would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.

— Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown as infections continue to surge. Australia has been among the world’s most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak, with the exception of Melbourne.

When it comes to PPE, Dr. Aisha Terry said that she has good access as an associate professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University in Washington, but some non-academic and rural health facilities have much less.

“I think overall, production, distribution and access has improved,” Terry said. “But the fear is that we will become complacent" and allow supplies to dwindle in some places.

In a letter to Congress last week, the health department in DuPage County, Illinois, near Chicago, said all hospitals in the county are reusing protective gear "in ways that were not originally intended and are probably less safe than the optimal use of PPE.”

The DuPage County department is a supplier of last resort that steps in when facilities have less than two weeks' worth of gear. As of Monday, it had only nine days of some supplies at the current request level. A rise in new infections could make the supply go much faster.

The American Medical Association wrote to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress calling for a coordinated national strategy to buy and allocate gear.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, released a memo last week ahead of a congressional committee hearing that raised concerns about looming problems in the supply chain. Her report was based on interviews with unnamed employees at medical supply companies, one of whom warned that raw material for gowns is not available at any price in the amounts needed, leading to an “unsustainable” situation.

Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who is in charge of coronavirus-related supplies for the White House, told Congress last week that more than than one-fourth of the states have less than a 30-day supply.

“It would seem like in less than 30 days, we’re going to have a real crisis,” said Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat.

FEMA, one of the main federal agencies in charge of the coronavirus response, would not break down which states have enough gear to last beyond 30 days and which do not. It referred those questions to individual states. In June, the government started replenishing its once-depleted stockpile with the goal of building up a two-month supply.

As of June 10, FEMA had distributed or directed private companies to distribute more than 74 million N95 masks and 66 million pairs of gloves, along with other gear. The agency said it changed its distribution method to send more equipment to hot spots.

Although all U.S. states and territories have received some protective gear from FEMA, an Associated Press analysis of the agency's own data found that the amounts varied widely when measured by population and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The AP analysis found that low-population, mostly rural states received the largest FEMA allocations per confirmed case. As of mid-June, for example, Montana had received 1,125 items of protective gear per case, compared with 32 items per case in Massachusetts, an early hot spot. States including California, Iowa and Nebraska, all of which have seen a surge in confirmed infections, received among the lowest amounts of protective gear from FEMA per case, according to the AP analysis.

Many states say the federal supplies make up a small part of their stockpiles after they spent millions of dollars to acquire equipment on their own. FEMA told the AP that its initial distributions were made on a per-capita basis, but also said the agency has tried to accommodate individual requests from the states.

Concerns extend beyond the amount of gear. In New Hampshire, an association representing nursing homes said most items sent by FEMA in early June were unusable, including child-size gloves, surgical masks with ear loops that broke when stretched and isolation gowns with no arm openings.

A nonprofit group called #GetUsPPE was established in March by physicians to help distribute donated protective gear.

The group had a 200% increase in requests during the last two weeks of June from medical providers in Texas, a state with a big surge in confirmed virus cases. State officials there have said their supplies are adequate.

“We anticipated that we would need to be around for a few weeks until someone else stepped in and solved this problem,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital who was among the group’s founders. “Here we are, still getting hundreds of thousands of requests a week.”

More in Supply Chain
Ep64
Shipping Industry Fears Logjams, Stranded Workers
As many as 400,000 shipping workers are currently stuck at sea or unemployed due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on I-70, near Lecompton, Kan. The struggling trucking company once sued by the Department of Defense is getting a $700 million loan from the U.S. government because it is &ldquo;critical to maintaining national security,&rdquo; the Treasury Department said Wednesday, July 1, 2020. U.S. taxpayers will take a 29.6% stake in YRC Worldwide as a result of the deal, which was made as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Co. Sued for Overcharging Gov't Gets $700M Federal Loan
The Defense Department sued the trucking company in 2018, but it has now been deemed "critical to maintaining national security."
Jul 1st, 2020
Samples of Pre-stretched Innocence EZBRAND Professional Antibacterial Braid hair extensions from I&amp;I Hair Corporation, purchased in May, are seen in this photo in New York on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories from I&amp;I and other importers suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.
Hair Weaves Seized, Suspected to be Made of Prisoners' Hair
Federal authorities are holding an $800,000 shipment they believe is tied to human rights violations.
Jul 1st, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight.
Norwegian Air Cancels Order for 97 Boeing Aircraft
Ninety-two of the plane orders were for the troubled 737 Max.
Jun 30th, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 908904448
5 Ways Manufacturers Can Plan for What’s Ahead
There are critical factors manufacturers should continue to consider in this new normal, no matter what’s ahead.
Jun 25th, 2020
A shopper walks past a Huawei store in Beijing, July 4, 2018.
US Could Finance Non-Huawei Equipment
Washington could provide funding to steer other nations away from gear made by the Chinese tech giant.
Jun 26th, 2020
Ep9thumbnail
Buyers Breakdown: IT Spending Drives Electronics Mfg
Electronics manufacturing reboots as work-from-home drives IT, and it might be here to stay.
Jun 25th, 2020
China And Usa Relationship 000033609356 Small 5dc992859b4b8
Selective Retreat From Chinese Trade Makes Sense
How much benefit is the U.S. getting out of its trade relationship with China?
Jun 25th, 2020
Zebra
Today’s New Tech Hub
Warehouses and DCs are fueling the on-demand economy in serving as the primary connection between suppliers, distributors, manufacturers and customers.
Jun 18th, 2020
Thumb
FDA: 9 Sanitizer Brands May Be Toxic
One of the products was found to contain 81% methanol.
Jun 23rd, 2020