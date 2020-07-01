Hair Weaves Seized, Suspected to be Made of Prisoners' Hair

Federal authorities are holding an $800,000 shipment they believe is tied to human rights violations.

Jul 1st, 2020
Martha Mendoza
Samples of Pre-stretched Innocence EZBRAND Professional Antibacterial Braid hair extensions from I&amp;I Hair Corporation, purchased in May, are seen in this photo in New York on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories from I&amp;I and other importers suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.
Samples of Pre-stretched Innocence EZBRAND Professional Antibacterial Braid hair extensions from I&I Hair Corporation, purchased in May, are seen in this photo in New York on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories from I&I and other importers suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told The Associated Press that 13 tons (11.8 metric tonnes) of hair products worth an estimated $800,000 were in the shipment.

“The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in U.S. supply chains," said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade.

This is the second time this year that CBP has slapped one of its rare detention orders on shipments of hair weaves from China, based on suspicions that people making them face human rights abuses. The orders are used to hold shipping containers at the U.S. ports of entry until the agency can investigate claims of wrongdoing.

Rushan Abbas, a Uighur American activist whose sister, a medical doctor, went missing in China almost two years ago and is believed to be locked in a detention camp, said women who use hair weaves should think about who might be making them.

“This is so heartbreaking for us,” she said. “I want people to think about the slavery people are experiencing today. My sister is sitting somewhere being forced to make what, hair pieces?”

Wednesday's shipment was made by Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co. Ltd. In May, a similar detention was placed on Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. Ltd., although those weaves were synthetic, not human, the agency said. Hetian Haolin's products were imported by Os Hair in Duluth, Georgia, and I & I Hair, headquartered in Dallas. I & I's weaves are sold under the Innocence brand to salons and individuals around the U.S.

Both of the exporters are in China's far west Xinjiang region, where, over the past four years, the government has detained an estimated 1 million or more ethnic Turkic minorities.

The ethnic minorities are held in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological discipline, forced to denounce their religion and language and physically abused. China has long suspected the Uighurs, who are mostly Muslim, of harboring separatist tendencies because of their distinct culture, language and religion.

Reports by the AP and other news organizations have repeatedly found that people inside the internment camps and prisons, which activists call “black factories,” are making sportswear and other apparel for popular U.S. brands.

The AP tried to visit Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories Co. more than a year ago during an investigation into forced labor inside the camps. But police called the cab driver taking AP journalists to the area, ordering the driver to turn back and warning that the cab's coordinates were being tracked.

From the road, it was clear the factory — topped with “Haolin Hair Accessories” in big red letters — was ringed with barbed wire fencing and surveillance cameras, and the entrance was blocked by helmeted police. Across the street, what appeared to be an educational facility was topped with political slogans declaring “the country has power” and urging people to obey the Communist Party. It was unclear whether the factory was part of a detention center, but former detainees in other parts of Xinjiang have described being shuttled to work in fenced, guarded compounds during the day and taken back to internment camps at night.

The Chinese Ministry of Affairs has said there is no forced labor, nor detention of ethnic minorities.

“We hope that certain people in the United States can take off their tinted glasses, correctly understand and objectively and rationally view normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and American enterprises," the ministry said in a statement.

Last December, Xinjiang authorities announced that the camps had closed and all the detainees had “graduated,” a claim difficult to corroborate independently given tight surveillance and restrictions on reporting in the region. Some Uighurs and Kazakhs have told the AP that their relatives have been released, but many others say their loved ones remain in detention, were sentenced to prison or transferred to forced labor in factories.

While tariffs and embargoes over political issues are fairly common, it’s extremely rare for the U.S. government to block imports produced by forced labor.

The 1930 Tariff Act prohibited those imports, but the government has only enforced the law 54 times in the past 90 years. Most of those bans, 75%, blocked goods from China, and enforcement has ramped up since then-President Barack Obama strengthened the law in 2016.

Rep. Chris Smith said that while the allegations of forced labor are appalling, “sadly they are not surprising.”

"It is likely that many slave labor products continue to surreptitiously make it into our stores,” said Smith, a New Jersey Republican who has taken a lead on anti-human trafficking legislation.

On June 17, President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020, condemning “gross human rights violations of specified ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China.”

Earlier, calling for its passage, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried what she described as China's mass incarceration, forced sterilization and journalist suppression.

“Beijing’s barbarous actions targeting the Uyghur people are an outrage to the collective conscience of the world,” she said in a statement.

More in Supply Chain
In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on I-70, near Lecompton, Kan. The struggling trucking company once sued by the Department of Defense is getting a $700 million loan from the U.S. government because it is &ldquo;critical to maintaining national security,&rdquo; the Treasury Department said Wednesday, July 1, 2020. U.S. taxpayers will take a 29.6% stake in YRC Worldwide as a result of the deal, which was made as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Co. Sued for Overcharging Gov't Gets $700M Federal Loan
The Defense Department sued the trucking company in 2018, but it has now been deemed "critical to maintaining national security."
Jul 1st, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight.
Norwegian Air Cancels Order for 97 Boeing Aircraft
Ninety-two of the plane orders were for the troubled 737 Max.
Jun 30th, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 908904448
5 Ways Manufacturers Can Plan for What’s Ahead
There are critical factors manufacturers should continue to consider in this new normal, no matter what’s ahead.
Jun 25th, 2020
A shopper walks past a Huawei store in Beijing, July 4, 2018.
US Could Finance Non-Huawei Equipment
Washington could provide funding to steer other nations away from gear made by the Chinese tech giant.
Jun 26th, 2020
Ep9thumbnail
Buyers Breakdown: IT Spending Drives Electronics Mfg
Electronics manufacturing reboots as work-from-home drives IT, and it might be here to stay.
Jun 25th, 2020
China And Usa Relationship 000033609356 Small 5dc992859b4b8
Selective Retreat From Chinese Trade Makes Sense
How much benefit is the U.S. getting out of its trade relationship with China?
Jun 25th, 2020
Zebra
Today’s New Tech Hub
Warehouses and DCs are fueling the on-demand economy in serving as the primary connection between suppliers, distributors, manufacturers and customers.
Jun 18th, 2020
Thumb
FDA: 9 Sanitizer Brands May Be Toxic
One of the products was found to contain 81% methanol.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Ddddd
COVID-19 Lays Waste to Many US Recycling Programs
Many of the new staples of pandemic life are made from plastics that are simply not worth recycling.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Warning placard on a tank car carrying crude oil in Trenton, N.D., Nov. 6, 2013.
White House Approves Liquefied Natural Gas Shipments by Rail
Court and regulatory battles over pipeline projects have slowed movement of the nation's gas production to markets.
Jun 23rd, 2020