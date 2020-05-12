China Lifts Penalties on Additional US Goods in Trade Truce

Tariff hikes on radar sets, disinfectant, rare earths minerals and dozens of additional products would be suspended.

May 12th, 2020
Associated Press
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

BEIJING (AP) — China suspended punitive tariffs on more U.S. goods including radar equipment for aviation Tuesday amid pressure from President Donald Trump to buy more imports as part of a truce in their trade war.

The Ministry of Finance said tariff increases on 79 types of goods including radar sets, disinfectant and rare earths minerals would be suspended for one year starting May 19.

Washington agreed in January to cancel additional tariff hikes and Beijing committed to buy more American farm exports. U.S. officials said China agreed to address complaints about its technology policies.

Trump threatened May 3 to terminate the agreement if China fails to buy more American goods.

Trump said earlier that Beijing agreed to buy $200 billion of American farm goods and other exports. China resumed purchases of American soybeans but has yet to confirm the size of its commitment.

Trump’s threat rekindled fears in financial markets of more U.S.-Chinese conflict and potential disruption of global trade at t a time when economies are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides have raised duties on tens of billions of dollars of each other’s imports in a dispute over China’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Slumping economic activity due to the virus has prompted suggestions China might be unable to carry out commitments to boost imports.

Last week, U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators promised to create “favorable conditions” for carrying out the truce, China’s government announced. The two sides gave no timeline for more talks.

Tuesday’s announcement was the third Chinese tariff cut since the January agreement.

Beijing announced on Feb. 6 it would reduce duties on $75 billion of U.S. goods. It followed up by rolling back penalties on a list of goods that included medical and industrial machinery.

More in Supply Chain
Intel Ap
Intel Mulls New Chip Plant
The company is concerned over the existing reliance on Asia for semiconductors.
May 10th, 2020
I Stock 1206962644
Supplier Quality Problems During a Global Pandemic
How to make sure you still have suppliers that are providing a steady flow of high-quality materials, parts and components.
May 8th, 2020
In this April 28, 2020 photo, a couple rides a motorcycle past a painted sign reading in Spanish &apos;Coronavirus. Stay Home,&apos; in Iztapalapa, Mexico City. Mexico has had extremely limited testing compared with other countries, another factor that experts have said made it difficult for the country to contain the virus.
Mexico Auto Plants to Reopen
They laid out their plans as Mexico saw the worst daily increase yet in coronavirus cases.
May 8th, 2020
Assorted N95 Mask 3992946
3M to Make 95 Million Masks Per Month
New DoD contracts and internal investments will allow 3M to make more than 2 billion respirators by the end of 2020.
May 7th, 2020
Ep2tn
Bright Spots Amongst the Carnage
Disastrous April purchasing numbers, but some markets could bounce back sooner than others.
May 7th, 2020
In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter&apos;s question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California&apos;s major deal for hundreds of millions of N95 respirator masks hit a delay in its federal certification process, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as he promised details of the contract would soon be made public.
Calif. Refunded Millions Over No-Show Masks
The delayed masks are part of a nearly $1 billion deal with a Chinese company.
May 6th, 2020
Thumb2
Amazon Challenged to 'Build Their Own Post Office'
Facing about $70 billion in losses, USPS delivers a lot of packages for Amazon.
May 5th, 2020
In this Friday, May 1 photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
'Deep Scars' in Meat Factory Cities
The virus threatens the communities' most vulnerable populations, including low-income workers and their extended families.
May 5th, 2020
Cargo cranes take containers off a Yang Ming Marine boat at the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Gap Rises to $44.4B
Exports fell nearly 10% on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines.
May 5th, 2020
In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University&apos;s Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state&apos;s effort to expand testing.
Georgia Uses 3D Printers to Address Test Shortages
A dental college is making swabs that are in short supply.
May 4th, 2020
Andrew Cuomo Ap
Northeast States to Establish Regional Supply Chain
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it will save taxpayers money on PPE.
May 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1068384316
Healthy Pigs Killed Amid Meat Backlog
It’s a result of colliding forces as plants that normally process up to 20,000 hogs a day are closing because of ill workers.
May 1st, 2020