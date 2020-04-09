Toy Makers Look to Cut Carbon Footprint

Mattel — the maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price — is touting several of its lines as sustainable

John Carucci
Apr 9th, 2020
Mega Bloks, by Mattel, are displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. From Baby Yoda to eco-friendly stacking rings, toymakers displayed an array of goods that they hope will be on kids&apos; wish lists for the holiday 2020 season. The four-day Toy Fair comes as the U.S. toy industry has been whipsawed by a number of obstacles.
Mega Bloks, by Mattel, are displayed at Toy Fair New York, in the Javits Convention Center, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. From Baby Yoda to eco-friendly stacking rings, toymakers displayed an array of goods that they hope will be on kids' wish lists for the holiday 2020 season. The four-day Toy Fair comes as the U.S. toy industry has been whipsawed by a number of obstacles.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) — Taking a toy out of the box can make a mess.

Hardly eco-friendly, the process can yield more clutter from plastic and cardboard than the actual toy.

But there are moves to change that as some toy manufacturers say they’re going green with a series of environmentally friendly initiatives: Army soldiers and Kermit the Frog aren’t the only toys that are green.

“Companies are trying to be more environmentally conscious with their products, whether it's using their packaging that has less plastic or making sure that their packaging is part of the toy … it's really taking over the industry and we're going to see a lot more of it this year,” says Maddie Michalik, senior editor for Toy Insider magazine.

These initiatives range from using minimal packaging and recycled packing materials to opting for bio-based plastics rather than their petroleum counterpart. Some have even made the formerly discarded box part of the play experience.

Mattel — the maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price — is touting several of its lines as sustainable, including a Woodland Friends edition of the popular Mega Bloks as well as an upcoming version of its traditional Fisher-Price Rock-A-Stack.

“Those are now made of bio-based sugar cane plastic. And we'll be taking that into other lines rolling out throughout the years," said Mattel’s Senior Public Relations Manager Scott Shaffstall said.

Mattel says it also reduced packing waste by using 93% recycled or sustainably sourced materials, and by 2030 has the goal that its toys will be made from 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials.

Professor Tensie Whelan, the former head of the Rainforest Alliance and current director of NYU’s Stern Center for Sustainable Business, says focusing on sustainability practices in the toy industry is long overdue.

“We've got 60 million kids under 14 in the United States. We've got 90 percent of toys made of plastic. We have chemical issues, waste disposal issues, social supply chain issues. So, a lot of things that need to be addressed,” Whelan said.

She points out that while manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly initiatives, it’s hard to verify their sustainability claims, noting “you'd have to be looking at waste, carbon emissions, water emissions, the product themselves .... what their supply chain partners are doing. And none of that is very transparent.”

Whelan believes Mattel is making positive commitments when it comes to materials used in manufacturing and reducing packaging. She also cites Hasbro and Lego for making strides when it comes to reducing packaging and using safer materials. But says the toy industry as a whole has much more work to do.

“I think there's still plenty of room to improve on packaging, to reduce the packaging and also to use far less plastics,” Whelan said.

And manufacturers seem to be listening. MGA Entertainment unveiled a biodegradable ball as part of its L.O.L Surprise! Doll line. MGA also unveiled a new product line from Little Tikes made from a blend of recycled resins.

Educational Insights has focused on educational toys for young children for more than 50 years. For their Design and Drill: Bolt Buddies Pick-It-Up Truck they’ve made the packaging part of the play experience.

At Toy Fair New York in February, product manager Stacie Palka demonstrated how the toy and its packing come together so there is little waste as the box the toy is shipped in becomes part of the toy.

“What they can do is use this for color packaging to unfold and create this play set. So, it really extends the play pattern because you've got a set that you can use for pretend play,” Palka said.

Another company, the Netherlands-based Safari Ltd., offers the BioBuddi line of toy blocks, much like Lego and Mega Bloks, that uses sugar cane in the manufacturing process.

The company’s general manager, Job Nijssen, says their mandate is to reduce our carbon footprint in the manufacturing process, while at the same time setting an example for its young consumers.

“We want to produce products for children, but also teach children about environmental education,” Nijssen said.

More in Supply Chain
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to address Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Canada Won't Retaliate for Mask Export Ban
3M says there are significant humanitarian implications of ceasing N95 masks to health care workers in Canada and Latin America.
Apr 5th, 2020
Jtc 3
Snack Maker Keeps Farmers, Amazon Moving
Their cheese snacks are keeping the paychecks flowing for 250+ employees and local dairy farmers, but will that matter to the Shark Tank panel?
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1174489368
WI Dairies Dump Milk Amid Oversupply
Closures of restaurants and schools have left a lot of milk products with nowhere to go.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Ddddd 5e84c5386db77
Toilet Paper Truck Catches Fire
The load of toilet paper 'burned extensively.'
Apr 2nd, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns pause for rest before loading bodies onto a refrigerated container truck functioning as a makeshift morgue, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn borough of New York.
N95 Mask Imports Reach US
It's not nearly enough to meet demand.
Apr 1st, 2020
In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by NASCAR, safety splash shields are made at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C.
NASCAR Engineers 3D Printing PPE
When racing came to a stop March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of NASCAR engineers wondered if the printers could be used to address the shortage.
Apr 1st, 2020
I Stock 491333560
Ethanol Industry Aided in Making Sanitizer
Hospitals are desperately searching for hand sanitizer, and ethanol plants that can make large batches of alcohol have offered to help.
Apr 1st, 2020
Fastenal Apex
Fastenal Buys Assets of Apex Ind. Technologies
Fastenal and Apex have been collaborating on industrial vending solutions since 2008.
Mar 31st, 2020
Honeywell&apos;s Phoenix Engines campus in Phoenix, AZ.
Honeywell to Make Masks
The move follows the company's Smithfield, RI factory ramping up face mask production.
Mar 30th, 2020
Computer Security 509230826 2122x1416 (1)
5 Cyber Issues Coronavirus Lays Bare
The rapidly evolving pandemic is exposing society’s dependence on the digital world.
Mar 30th, 2020
Thumb2
Open-Source, DIY Face Shield
After delivering 1,000 units to a local hospital, the Badger Shield is also being produced by other manufacturers, including Ford.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
Relief Package Can't Fix Shortages
The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy.
Mar 30th, 2020
Inspection Robin
Mfr.'s Investments Pay Off During Crisis
Smart purchasing and culture improvement strategies help ventilator supplier meet challenging demands.
Mar 27th, 2020