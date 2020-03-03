Report: Lacoste Gloves Being Produced in Internment Camp

Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain.

Martha Mendoza
Mar 3rd, 2020
Lacoste store in Les Rues Basses, Geneva&apos;s most famous shopping district.
Lacoste store in Les Rues Basses, Geneva's most famous shopping district.
iStock

Gloves made in China for the popular French brand Lacoste appear to have been sewn inside a factory where ethnic minorities face forced ideological and behavioral re-education, according to a U.S.-based labor rights group.

Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain from Washington, D.C.-based labor rights group Worker Rights Consortium. The group alleges that Uigher Muslims and other ethnic minorities are being forced to sew the Lacoste-branded gloves.

A Lacoste spokeswoman told The Associated Press that the Chinese factory had been visited by auditors who interviewed workers and didn’t report any concerns.

“Lacoste prohibits the use of forced, mandatory, or unpaid labor of any type," company spokeswoman Nathalie Beguinot said, adding that 95 pairs of gloves from the factory in question were sold in Europe and that unsold gloves made at the Yili Zhuo Wan Garment Manufacturing Co. are currently warehoused.

Worker Rights Consortium executive director Scott Nova said Lacoste and any other buyers should have known better than to trust auditors who interview workers on site, where they can't speak freely.

“Given the climate of terror the government has created in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, given its intensive efforts to conceal proof of forced labor from foreign eyes, and given the pervasive surveillance apparatus that makes a confidential conversation oxymoronic, no worker is going to tell a factory auditor that her employer and the government are breaking the law by forcing her to work against her will," Nova said.

Officials at Yili Zhuo Wan could not be reached for comment. Last year, media and nonprofit group reports described forced labor and indoctrination of hundreds of people inside the factory.

The people were swept up as part of a massive Chinese government crackdown that by some estimates has locked away more than 1 million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslims, over the past three years, according to the reports. The Chinese government denies this. It has said that the detention centers are for voluntary job training and that it does not discriminate based on religion.

Last year the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies interviewed two former Yili Zhuo Wan workers, who said they were forced to study Mandarin and praise the government. One, a trained seamstress, said she was paid about $37 for her first month and a half of work.

“This is basically state-encouraged forced labor and part of a much broader pattern of extremely severe human rights violation," said Amy Lehr, who co-authored a CSIS report that included claims of forced labor in Xinjiang. “It's an attempt to eradicate a culture and religion."

It's illegal to import products of forced labor into the United States. Lacoste says the gloves went only to France. The AP and others have repeatedly tracked everything from sportswear to pajamas from detention camps in Xinjiang to the U.S. and Europe. Last fall, U.S. Customs and Border Protection slapped detention orders on several shipments from the region. The orders are used to hold shipping containers at the U.S. ports of entry until the agency can investigate the claims of wrongdoing.

Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, who chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, says he'd like to stop the import of all forced labor-made goods from the region.

“No one should profit," McGovern said, “from the horrific human rights crimes being committed in Xinjiang.”

More in Supply Chain
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by shuttered business shops in Beijing, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Amid fears about where the next outbreak of a fast-spreading new virus would appear, infections and deaths continued to rise across the globe Sunday, emptying streets of tourists and workers, shaking economies and rewriting the realities of daily life.
China Manufacturing Slumps
But the data suggests “the worst is now likely behind us” in China, said Citigroup economists in a report.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Thursday, Feb. 27 photo, journalists dressed in protective overalls visit the Mengniu dairy factory in Beijing. Reporters were invited to China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. last week to be shown how companies are reviving after anti-virus measures shut down most of the world&apos;s second-biggest economy.
With Dairy Factory, China Shows It's Getting Back to Work
The government invited reporters to a Beijing factory of China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. this past week.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency&apos;s campus in Silver Spring, Md. Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, that the drug&apos;s maker contacted health officials recently about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine&apos;s key ingredient.
Drug Shortage Tied to Outbreak
The drug's maker contacted officials about the shortage, which it blamed on a manufacturing issue with the medicine's key ingredient.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
In this May 25, 2018 file photo, an employee at Acme Mills in Santa Teresa, N.M., works to organize textiles. Border trade leaders are expressing optimism for the 2020 trade forecast with Mexico, especially at the busy Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, following the new free trade agreement.
Hazmat Processing to Increase Border Trade
Adding a hazmat containment site could increase the Santa Teresa port’s volume of traffic by 20 percent — from 600 trucks per day to 720.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 1128952311
USDA States Progress on US-China Phase 1 Deal
The USDA And a US Trade Representative outlined 'numerous actions' taken by China to execute its end of the Phase One agreement.
Feb 25th, 2020
This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
Disinfectant Companies Win Amid Outbreak
Wall Street is betting on people's fears about a rapidly spreading virus.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, reusable shopping bags are displayed inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle&apos;s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Amazon Opens Cashier-Less Store
At the new store shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without checking out or opening their wallets.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia.
Judge Questions Plan to Remove Ship
The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT filed suit Feb. 13 asking the judge to halt removal of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray, which capsized off St. Simons Island.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020